استقبل أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير خالد بن سعود بن عبدالله الفيصل بن عبدالعزيز، مساء اليوم في القصر الحكومي، المهنئين بحلول شهر رمضان المبارك من رؤساء المحاكم بالمنطقة، والمواطنين ومديري الإدارات الحكومية من مدنيين وعسكريين.

وبادل أمير منطقة تبوك الحضور التهنئة بهذه المناسبة، داعياً الله أن يعيده على الجميع بالخير والبركات، وأن يديم على بلادنا نعمة الأمن والأمان والاستقرار في ظل قيادة خادمِ الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي عهده الأمين -حفظهما الله-.

عقب ذلك تناول الجميع مأدبة الإفطار التي أقامها أمير منطقة تبوك بهذه المناسبة.