The Prince of Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received, this evening at the government palace and in the presence of the Deputy Prince of the region, Prince Khalid bin Saud bin Abdullah Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz, those congratulating him on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, including the heads of courts in the region, citizens, and directors of government departments, both civilian and military.

The Prince of Tabuk Region exchanged congratulations with the attendees on this occasion, praying to God to bring it back to everyone with goodness and blessings, and to continue the blessing of security, safety, and stability in our country under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his faithful Crown Prince - may God protect them.

After that, everyone enjoyed the iftar banquet hosted by the Prince of Tabuk Region for this occasion.