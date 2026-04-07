أعلنت الشرطة التركية، اليوم الثلاثاء، مقتل 3 مشتبه بهم في حادثة إطلاق نار قرب القنصلية الإسرائيلية في مدينة إسطنبول التركية.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام رسمية تركية أن شرطيين اثنين أصيبا في الحادثة، فيما أفادت في وقت سابق بأن الاشتباك أسفر عن مقتل شخص وإصابة آخر.
وكان شاهد عيان قال في وقت سابق أن دوي إطلاق نار سمع بالقرب من البناية التي تضم القنصلية الإسرائيلية في مدينة إسطنبول.
وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية أن القنصلية في إسطنبول لم يكن بها موظفون أثناء الهجوم. وتشير تقارير أولية إلى وقوع الحادثة في محيط المبنى وليس داخله. وتحدثت مصادر عن إخلاء المنطقة المحيطة بالمبنى، وهي منطقة مكتظة بالسكان ومباني سفارات أخرى.
وأظهر مقطع فيديو شرطياً وهو يسحب سلاحاً نارياً ويحتمي بينما تتردد أصوات طلقات نارية، وشوهد شخص مغطى بالدماء. وتتواجد الشرطة المسلحة دائماً بشكل مكثف في محيط القنصلية الإسرائيلية. وأظهرت لقطات بثها التلفزيون رجال شرطة مسلحين يقومون بدوريات في المنطقة بعد واقعة إطلاق النار.
من جانبه، أعلن وزير العدل التركي، فتح تحقيق في واقعة إطلاق النار قرب القنصلية الإسرائيلية في إسطنبول، مضيفاً أنه تم تكليف ثلاثة من ممثلي الادعاء العام بالتحقيق.
وأكدت مصادر مطلعة أنه لا يوجد حالياً أي دبلوماسيين إسرائيليين في تركيا، سواء في القنصلية بإسطنبول أو السفارة في أنقرة.
The Turkish police announced today, Tuesday, the killing of 3 suspects in a shooting incident near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
Turkish state media reported that two police officers were injured in the incident, while earlier reports indicated that the clash resulted in the death of one person and the injury of another.
A witness had previously stated that gunfire was heard near the building housing the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that there were no staff members at the consulate in Istanbul during the attack. Initial reports suggest that the incident occurred in the vicinity of the building and not inside it. Sources mentioned the evacuation of the area surrounding the building, which is densely populated and home to other embassies.
A video showed a police officer drawing a firearm and taking cover while gunfire echoed, and a person covered in blood was seen. Armed police are always heavily present around the Israeli consulate. Footage broadcast on television showed armed police patrolling the area following the shooting incident.
For his part, the Turkish Minister of Justice announced the opening of an investigation into the shooting incident near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, adding that three public prosecutors have been assigned to the investigation.
Informed sources confirmed that there are currently no Israeli diplomats in Turkey, either at the consulate in Istanbul or the embassy in Ankara.