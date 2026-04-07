أعلنت الشرطة التركية، اليوم الثلاثاء، مقتل 3 مشتبه بهم في حادثة إطلاق نار قرب القنصلية الإسرائيلية في مدينة إسطنبول التركية.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام رسمية تركية أن شرطيين اثنين أصيبا في الحادثة، فيما أفادت في وقت سابق بأن الاشتباك أسفر عن مقتل شخص وإصابة آخر.


وكان شاهد عيان قال في وقت سابق أن دوي إطلاق نار سمع بالقرب من البناية التي تضم القنصلية الإسرائيلية في مدينة إسطنبول.


وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية أن القنصلية في إسطنبول لم يكن بها موظفون أثناء الهجوم. وتشير تقارير أولية إلى وقوع الحادثة في محيط المبنى وليس داخله. وتحدثت مصادر عن إخلاء المنطقة المحيطة بالمبنى، وهي منطقة مكتظة بالسكان ومباني سفارات أخرى.


وأظهر مقطع فيديو شرطياً وهو يسحب سلاحاً نارياً ويحتمي بينما تتردد أصوات طلقات نارية، وشوهد شخص مغطى بالدماء. وتتواجد الشرطة المسلحة دائماً بشكل مكثف في محيط القنصلية الإسرائيلية. وأظهرت لقطات بثها التلفزيون رجال شرطة مسلحين يقومون بدوريات في المنطقة بعد واقعة إطلاق النار.


من جانبه، أعلن وزير العدل التركي، فتح تحقيق في واقعة إطلاق النار قرب القنصلية الإسرائيلية في إسطنبول، مضيفاً أنه تم تكليف ثلاثة من ممثلي الادعاء العام بالتحقيق.


وأكدت مصادر مطلعة أنه لا يوجد حالياً أي دبلوماسيين إسرائيليين في تركيا، سواء في القنصلية بإسطنبول أو السفارة في أنقرة.