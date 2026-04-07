The Turkish police announced today, Tuesday, the killing of 3 suspects in a shooting incident near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.



Turkish state media reported that two police officers were injured in the incident, while earlier reports indicated that the clash resulted in the death of one person and the injury of another.



A witness had previously stated that gunfire was heard near the building housing the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.



The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that there were no staff members at the consulate in Istanbul during the attack. Initial reports suggest that the incident occurred in the vicinity of the building and not inside it. Sources mentioned the evacuation of the area surrounding the building, which is densely populated and home to other embassies.



A video showed a police officer drawing a firearm and taking cover while gunfire echoed, and a person covered in blood was seen. Armed police are always heavily present around the Israeli consulate. Footage broadcast on television showed armed police patrolling the area following the shooting incident.



For his part, the Turkish Minister of Justice announced the opening of an investigation into the shooting incident near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, adding that three public prosecutors have been assigned to the investigation.



Informed sources confirmed that there are currently no Israeli diplomats in Turkey, either at the consulate in Istanbul or the embassy in Ankara.