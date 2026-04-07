The Emirati artist Ahlam Al Shamsi responded romantically to the divorce rumors that have surrounded her marriage to Mubarak Al Hajri, which continuously spread on social media platforms.

Ahlam Requests a Divorce

In a video widely circulated among followers, Ahlam appeared asking for a divorce from her husband, before he surprised her with an emotional response, as he held a lock of her hair and told her that no woman in the world is worth this lock to him.

Denying the Rumors

The video showed moments of happiness between the couple, as Ahlam exchanged a kiss on her husband's cheek, which received a wide reaction from her audience who praised the couple's romance and wished them continued love and happiness.

The Beginning of Their Marriage

It is worth mentioning that the Emirati artist Ahlam Al Shamsi married Mubarak Al Hajri on June 18, 2003, and their marriage has lasted for more than 23 years, resulting in three children, the most notable of whom is their eldest son Fahd, who is currently 22 years old.