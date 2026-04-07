ردت الفنانة الإماراتية أحلام الشامسي بطريقة رومانسية على شائعات الطلاق التي لاحقت زواجها من مبارك الهاجري، والتي تنتشر بشكل مستمر على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

أحلام تطلب الطلاق

وفي مقطع فيديو تداول بشكل واسع بين المتابعين، ظهرت أحلام وهي تطلب الطلاق من زوجها، قبل أن يفاجئها برده العاطفي، حيث أمسك خصلة من شعرها وقال لها إن لا امرأة في العالم تساوي هذه الخصلة بالنسبة له.

نفي الشائعات

وأظهر الفيديو لحظات من السعادة بين الزوجين، حيث بادلت أحلام زوجها قبلة على وجهه، ما لاقى تفاعلًا واسعًا من جمهورها الذي أثنى على رومانسية الثنائي وتمنى لهما استمرار الحب والسعادة.

بداية زواجهما

يذكر أن الفنانة الإماراتية أحلام الشامسي تزوجت من مبارك الهاجري في 18 يونيو 2003، وقد استمر زواجهما لأكثر من 23 عامًا، وأثمر هذا الزواج عن إنجاب ثلاثة أبناء، أبرزهم الابن الأكبر فاهد، الذي يبلغ حاليًا 22 عامًا.