استدعت الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام القائمين على بودكاست «قطو الشوارع» وأوقفت ترخيص الشركة المنتجة، ضمن جهودها الرقابية على جودة المحتوى الإعلامي.

لغة مبتذلة

وأوضحت مصادر مطلعة أن المحتوى الذي تم إنتاجه لا يتفق مع ضوابط جودة المحتوى الإعلامي وتضمن لغة مبتذلة وهابطة لا تتوافق مع القيم الوطنية والاجتماعية، وتخالف الفقرة الـ13 من المادة الخامسة لنظام الإعلام المرئي والمسموع التي تحظر استخدام اللغة المبتذلة في المحتوى الإعلامي.