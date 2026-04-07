The General Authority for Media Regulation summoned the creators of the podcast "Street Cat" and suspended the license of the producing company, as part of its regulatory efforts to ensure the quality of media content.

Vulgar Language

Informed sources indicated that the produced content does not comply with the standards of media content quality and includes vulgar and lowly language that does not align with national and social values, violating paragraph 13 of Article 5 of the audiovisual media system, which prohibits the use of vulgar language in media content.