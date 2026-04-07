استدعت الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام القائمين على بودكاست «قطو الشوارع» وأوقفت ترخيص الشركة المنتجة، ضمن جهودها الرقابية على جودة المحتوى الإعلامي.
لغة مبتذلة
وأوضحت مصادر مطلعة أن المحتوى الذي تم إنتاجه لا يتفق مع ضوابط جودة المحتوى الإعلامي وتضمن لغة مبتذلة وهابطة لا تتوافق مع القيم الوطنية والاجتماعية، وتخالف الفقرة الـ13 من المادة الخامسة لنظام الإعلام المرئي والمسموع التي تحظر استخدام اللغة المبتذلة في المحتوى الإعلامي.
The General Authority for Media Regulation summoned the creators of the podcast "Street Cat" and suspended the license of the producing company, as part of its regulatory efforts to ensure the quality of media content.
Vulgar Language
Informed sources indicated that the produced content does not comply with the standards of media content quality and includes vulgar and lowly language that does not align with national and social values, violating paragraph 13 of Article 5 of the audiovisual media system, which prohibits the use of vulgar language in media content.