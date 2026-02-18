The Al-Amid Academy team was crowned champion of the Amateur League Championship in Medina for the under-18 category, after winning against the Al-Aqid Academy team in a penalty shootout (4-2), following a goalless draw at the end of the regular time of the final match, which took place at the main stadium of the Ohod Club. The tournament kicked off on January 28, 2026, and continued until February 16, 2026, with the participation of 16 teams. The preliminary rounds, quarter-finals, and semi-finals were held at the Ohod Club's secondary stadium, while the main stadium hosted the final match amidst a remarkable audience presence.



The "Al-Amid" team was awarded the championship trophy and gold medals, along with a cash prize of 10,000 riyals, while the "Aqid" team received silver medals and a cash prize of 5,000 riyals.



For his part, the Vice President of the League, Qasim Al-Rifai, stated that the championship achieved its goals of discovering and honing young talents, praising the outstanding technical level and discipline demonstrated by the participating academies, and confirming the league's commitment to continue organizing such tournaments to support youth football in the region.