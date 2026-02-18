تُوج فريق أكاديمية العميد بطلاً لبطولة رابطة الهواة بالمدينة المنورة لكرة القدم لفئة تحت 18 عاماً، إثر فوزه على فريق أكاديمية العقيد بركلات الترجيح (4-2)، عقب انتهاء الوقت الأصلي للمباراة النهائية بالتعادل السلبي، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي أحد الرئيسي. وانطلقت منافسات البطولة في 28 يناير 2026 واستمرت حتى 16 فبراير 2026 وشهدت مشاركة 16 فريقاً، وأقيمت الأدوار التمهيدية ودور الثمانية ونصف النهائي على ملعب نادي أحد الرديف، فيما احتضن الملعب الرئيسي المباراة الختامية وسط حضور جماهيري مميز.


وتُوّج «العميد» بكأس البطولة والميداليات الذهبية إلى جانب جائزة مالية قدرها 10,000 ريال، فيما حصل «العقيد» على الميداليات الفضية وجائزة مالية قدرها 5,000 ريال.


من جانبه أوضح نائب رئيس الرابطة قاسم الرفيعي، أن البطولة حققت أهدافها في اكتشاف وصقل المواهب الشابة، مشيداً بالمستوى الفني المميز والانضباط الذي أظهرته الأكاديميات المشاركة، مؤكداً حرص الرابطة على استمرار تنظيم مثل هذه البطولات لدعم كرة القدم السنية في المنطقة.