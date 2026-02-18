أصدر الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع اليوم (الأربعاء) المرسوم رقم (39) لعام 2026، القاضي بمنح عفو عام عن الجرائم المرتكبة قبل تاريخ صدور المرسوم، وتخفيف العقوبات عن آخرين، انطلاقاً من أحكام الدستور ومقتضيات المصلحة الوطنية العليا.

وفيما يلي النص الكامل للمرسوم:

المادة (1): تخفيف العقوبات الأساسية

• خفض السجن المؤبد إلى السجن المؤقت لمدة 20 عاماً.

• خفض الاعتقال المؤبد إلى الاعتقال المؤقت لمدة 20 عاماً.

• استثناء الضرر الشخصي: لا يُطبق التخفيض إذا نتج عن الجريمة ضرر شخصي إلا إذا أسقط المتضرر حقه، ولا يشمل ذلك التعويض المحكوم به.

• تقديم الادعاء الشخصي: للمتضرر الحق في تقديم الدعوى خلال ثلاثة أشهر من صدور المرسوم، وإلا تُطبق أحكام التخفيف.

المادة (2): العفو للأشخاص بسبب العمر أو الصحة

يشمل العفو كامل العقوبة المؤبدة أو المؤقتة لمن:

• مصاب بمرض عضال غير قابل للشفاء ويحتاج لمساعدة الآخرين.

• بلغ السبعين من العمر.

ويستفيد هؤلاء سواء كانت جرائمهم مستثناة كلياً أو جزئياً.

المادة (3): العقوبات المشمولة كلياً

يشمل العفو كامل العقوبة في:

• الجنح والمخالفات العامة.

• قوانين مكافحة المخدرات، التهريب، تهريب المواد المدعومة، تنظيم مهنة الصرافة، ومنع التعامل بغير الليرة السورية.

• قانون حماية المستهلك، قانون العقوبات العسكري، وقانون الجرائم المعلوماتية.

• مواد محددة من قانون العقوبات تشمل جرائم ارتكبت قبل 8/12/2024.

المادة (4): العقوبات المشمولة كلياً والمعلقة على شرط

• تحرير المخطوف: العفو عن كامل العقوبة إذا حرر المخطوف طوعياً أو سلّمه للجهة المختصة خلال شهر من تاريخ المرسوم.

• تسليم السلاح غير المرخص: شرط للاستفادة من العفو في جرائم الأسلحة والذخائر.

المادة (5): العقوبات المشمولة جزئياً

يشمل العفو نصف العقوبة الجنائية المؤقتة.

المادة (6): تدابير الإصلاح والرعاية للأحداث

يعفى عن جميع تدابير الإصلاح والرعاية للأحداث وفق أحكام المرسوم وشروطه.

المادة (7): شروط الاستفادة من العفو

• تسليم النفس للنيابة العامة خلال 60 يوماً لمن فرّ من السجون أو دور التوقيف.

• إسقاط الحق الشخصي أو دفع التعويضات للمستفيدين من الجنح والجنايات المحددة في القانون.

• في حال عدم تحريك الدعوى أو كونها تحت المحاكمة، يشترط إسقاط الحق الشخصي لتطبيق العفو.

المادة (8): الاستثناءات

يستثنى من العفو:

• الجرائم التي تنتهك حقوق الشعب السوري.

• الجرائم التي ألغى مجلس القضاء الأعلى أحكامها الجائرة.

• الجرائم المنصوص عليها في قوانين الدعارة، الغش الامتحاني، التعذيب، الحراج، المخدرات، ومكافحة الاتجار بالبشر، ومجموعة محددة من مواد قانون العقوبات.

المواد (9 – 11): الغرامات والرسوم

• لا يشمل العفو الغرامات المستوفاة قبل المرسوم أو الخاصة بالسيطرة على القطع والتبغ والكهرباء والطوابع.

• يشمل الغرامات الجزائية التي تقيد الحرية.

• لا تُعاد أي رسوم أو تسويات مالية سابقة.

المواد (12 – 15): أحكام إجرائية

• تشكيل لجان طبية لفحص المستفيدين من المادة (2).

• تقديم الطلبات إلى ديوان المحامي العام أو إدارة السجن خلال شهر من صدور المرسوم.

• إصدار تقارير اللجان بقرار من وزير العدل.

• نشر المرسوم في الجريدة الرسمية ويصبح نافذاً من تاريخ صدوره.