The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara issued today (Wednesday) Decree No. (39) for the year 2026, which grants a general amnesty for crimes committed before the date of issuance of the decree, and reduces penalties for others, based on the provisions of the constitution and the requirements of the supreme national interest.

Below is the full text of the decree:

Article (1): Reduction of Basic Penalties

• The life imprisonment is reduced to temporary imprisonment for 20 years.

• The life detention is reduced to temporary detention for 20 years.

• Exception for personal harm: The reduction does not apply if the crime resulted in personal harm unless the victim waives their right, and this does not include the compensation ordered.

• Filing a personal claim: The victim has the right to file a lawsuit within three months from the issuance of the decree, otherwise the reduction provisions apply.

Article (2): Amnesty for Individuals Due to Age or Health

The amnesty includes the full penalty of life or temporary imprisonment for:

• Those suffering from an incurable terminal illness and require assistance from others.

• Those who have reached the age of seventy.

These individuals benefit regardless of whether their crimes are completely or partially exempted.

Article (3): Fully Covered Penalties

The amnesty includes the full penalty in:

• Misdemeanors and general violations.

• Drug laws, smuggling, smuggling of subsidized materials, regulation of the currency exchange profession, and prohibition of dealing in currencies other than the Syrian pound.

• Consumer protection law, military penal code, and cybercrime law.

• Specific articles of the penal code covering crimes committed before 8/12/2024.

Article (4): Fully Covered Penalties Conditional on a Condition

• Release of the kidnapped: The full penalty is waived if the kidnapped person is voluntarily released or handed over to the competent authority within a month from the date of the decree.

• Surrendering unlicensed weapons: A condition for benefiting from the amnesty in weapons and ammunition crimes.

Article (5): Partially Covered Penalties

The amnesty includes half of the temporary criminal penalty.

Article (6): Reform and Care Measures for Minors

All reform and care measures for minors are exempted according to the provisions and conditions of the decree.

Article (7): Conditions for Benefiting from the Amnesty

• Surrendering to the public prosecution within 60 days for those who escaped from prisons or detention centers.

• Waiving personal rights or paying compensations to beneficiaries of the specified misdemeanors and felonies in the law.

• In case of non-initiation of the lawsuit or if it is under trial, waiving personal rights is required for the application of the amnesty.

Article (8): Exceptions

The following are excluded from the amnesty:

• Crimes that violate the rights of the Syrian people.

• Crimes for which the Supreme Judicial Council has annulled unjust rulings.

• Crimes stipulated in laws regarding prostitution, exam fraud, torture, forestry, drugs, and human trafficking, as well as a specific set of articles from the penal code.

Articles (9 – 11): Fines and Fees

• The amnesty does not include fines collected before the decree or those related to the control of currency, tobacco, electricity, and stamps.

• It includes penal fines that restrict freedom.

• No previous fees or financial settlements will be refunded.

Articles (12 – 15): Procedural Provisions

• Forming medical committees to examine beneficiaries of Article (2).

• Submitting applications to the Office of the Public Prosecutor or the prison administration within a month from the issuance of the decree.

• Issuing reports from the committees by a decision from the Minister of Justice.

• Publishing the decree in the official gazette, and it becomes effective from the date of issuance.