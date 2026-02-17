أكد البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس مدرب فريق النصر جاهزية فريقه لمواجهة أركاداغ التركماني مساء غدٍ الأربعاء، في إياب دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال آسيا 2.


وقال خلال المؤتمر الصحفي: في مباراة الذهاب انتصرنا ولكن الخصم سيظهر بقوة في الإياب، ونحن مصممون على تحقيق الفوز والتقدم في دوري أبطال آسيا 2.


وأضاف: نخوض مباريات كل 3 أيام وهذا يتطلب مجهوداً كبيراً لذا سندير التشكيلة بين اللاعبين، وهو ما منعنا من خوض مباريات آسيا بالتشكيلة الأساسية.


وتطرق جيسوس إلى حالة اللاعب رونالدو كريستيانو قائلاً: رونالدو يختلف عن بقية اللاعبين وقد بذل جهداً كبيراً في المباريات السابقة وسنحدد مشاركته بعد تدريب اليوم.


واختتم جيسوس تصريحاته موجهاً رسالة لجماهير الفريق: رسالتي للجماهير النصراوية هي الحضور كما عودونا دائماً فوجودهم يرفع معنويات اللاعبين ويدفعهم للأمام، ونحن بحاجة دائمًا لدعمهم.