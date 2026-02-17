The Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus confirmed the readiness of his team, Al-Nassr, to face Turkmenistan's Arkadag tomorrow evening, Wednesday, in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League 2.



He said during the press conference: In the first leg, we won, but the opponent will show strong performance in the return match, and we are determined to achieve victory and advance in the AFC Champions League 2.



He added: We are playing matches every 3 days, which requires a great effort, so we will manage the lineup among the players, and this has prevented us from playing the Asian matches with the starting lineup.



Jesus also addressed the condition of player Cristiano Ronaldo, saying: Ronaldo is different from the other players and has put in a great effort in the previous matches, and we will determine his participation after today's training.



Jesus concluded his statements by sending a message to the team's fans: My message to the Al-Nassr fans is to show up as they always do, as their presence boosts the players' morale and drives them forward, and we always need their support.