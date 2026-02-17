تأكد غياب المهاجم الأوروغوياني داروين نونيز، لاعب الهلال، عن المواجهة القادمة في الأدوار الإقصائية من بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بسبب تراكم البطاقات الصفراء.


وجاء تأكد غياب نونيز عقب حصوله على إنذار خلال مباراة فريقه أمام الوحدة الإماراتي في ختام دور المجموعات، وهي المواجهة التي انتهت بفوز الهلال، ليُحسم بذلك إيقافه رسمياً عن اللقاء التالي.


وكان نونيز قد لعب دوراً محورياً في الانتصار الأخير، بعدما سجل هدفين قاد بهما الفريق لمواصلة سلسلة نتائجه الإيجابية، وإنهاء دور المجموعات متصدراً ترتيب مجموعات منطقة الغرب.