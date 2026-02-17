The absence of the Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, a player for Al Hilal, from the upcoming match in the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League has been confirmed due to the accumulation of yellow cards.



Nunez's absence was confirmed after he received a warning during his team's match against Al Wahda from the UAE in the final round of the group stage, a match that ended with Al Hilal's victory, thus officially confirming his suspension for the next game.



Nunez played a pivotal role in the recent victory, scoring two goals that led the team to continue its series of positive results and finish the group stage at the top of the Western region standings.