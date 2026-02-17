تأكد غياب المهاجم الأوروغوياني داروين نونيز، لاعب الهلال، عن المواجهة القادمة في الأدوار الإقصائية من بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بسبب تراكم البطاقات الصفراء.
وجاء تأكد غياب نونيز عقب حصوله على إنذار خلال مباراة فريقه أمام الوحدة الإماراتي في ختام دور المجموعات، وهي المواجهة التي انتهت بفوز الهلال، ليُحسم بذلك إيقافه رسمياً عن اللقاء التالي.
وكان نونيز قد لعب دوراً محورياً في الانتصار الأخير، بعدما سجل هدفين قاد بهما الفريق لمواصلة سلسلة نتائجه الإيجابية، وإنهاء دور المجموعات متصدراً ترتيب مجموعات منطقة الغرب.
The absence of the Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, a player for Al Hilal, from the upcoming match in the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League has been confirmed due to the accumulation of yellow cards.
Nunez's absence was confirmed after he received a warning during his team's match against Al Wahda from the UAE in the final round of the group stage, a match that ended with Al Hilal's victory, thus officially confirming his suspension for the next game.
Nunez played a pivotal role in the recent victory, scoring two goals that led the team to continue its series of positive results and finish the group stage at the top of the Western region standings.