The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, on his behalf and on behalf of the employees of the ministry, extended congratulations and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

He asked Almighty God to bring this occasion back to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince with continued honor and empowerment, and to preserve our nation's security, stability, and prosperity under wise leadership.