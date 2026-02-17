رفع وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، باسمه ونيابة عن منسوبي ومنسوبات الوزارة، التهاني والتبريكات لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز؛ بمناسبة حلول شهر رمضان المبارك.

وسأل الله العلي القدير أن يعيد هذه المناسبة على خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين، بدوام العزة والتمكين، وأن يحفظ لوطننا أمنه واستقراره وازدهاره في ظل القيادة الرشيدة.