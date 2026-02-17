Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah extended his warmest congratulations, on his behalf and on behalf of the employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Saudi people and the Islamic nation, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan. He asked Allah - the Almighty - to bring it back for many years filled with goodness and blessings, and to grant our country lasting security, stability, and prosperity under his wise leadership.

The Foreign Minister expressed his pride in the exceptional care and continuous attention that the wise leadership gives to the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, and in the integrated efforts and ongoing coordination by various concerned entities to harness all human and technical resources to serve the guests of Allah, enabling them to perform their rituals and acts of worship with ease and tranquility, in a spiritual atmosphere characterized by security and serenity. He affirmed that serving the Two Holy Mosques and caring for their visitors is a great honor and a historical responsibility borne by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both leadership and people, stemming from its steadfast message of serving Islam and Muslims and promoting values of moderation, tolerance, and brotherhood among the peoples of the Islamic world.