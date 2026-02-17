رفع وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، باسمه ونيابةً عن منسوبي وزارة الخارجية، أطيب التبريكات إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراءا لأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى الشعب السعودي والأمة الإسلامية، بمناسبة حلول شهر رمضان المبارك، سائلًا الله -العلي القدير- أن يعيده أعوامًا عديدة باليمن والبركات، وأن ينعم على بلادنا دوام الأمن والاستقرار والرخاء في ظل قيادته الرشيدة.

وعبر وزير الخارجية عن اعتزازه بما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من عناية فائقة واهتمام متواصل بالحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما، وما تقوم به مختلف الجهات المعنية من عمل متكامل وتنسيق مستمر لتسخير كافة الإمكانات البشرية والتقنية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن لتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم وعباداتهم بكل يُسر وطمأنينة، في أجواء إيمانية يسودها الأمن والسكينة، مؤكداً أن خدمة الحرمين الشريفين، ورعاية زوارهما، هو شرفٌ عظيم ومسؤولية تاريخية تضطلع بها المملكة العربية السعودية قيادةً وشعبًا، انطلاقًا من رسالتها الراسخة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين وتعزيز قيم الوسطية والتسامح والتآخي بين شعوب العالم الإسلامي.