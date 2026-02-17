Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

He prayed to the Almighty - may He be exalted - to grant acceptance to Muslims in this holy month, to support the brave soldiers of the homeland with His assistance and success in protecting the nation and its sanctities, to have mercy on its righteous martyrs, and to sustain the nation's security and prosperity under wise leadership, and for the lands of Muslims and the entire world to enjoy peace and security.