رفع وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة حلول شهر رمضان المبارك.

ودعا المولى -عز وجل- أن يكتب للمسلمين القبول في هذا الشهر الفضيل، وأن يمد جنود الوطن البواسل بعونه وتوفيقه، في حماية الوطن ومقدساته، وأن يرحم شهداءه الأبرار، وأن يديم على الوطن أمنه وازدهاره في ظل القيادة الحكيمة، وعلى بلاد المسلمين والعالم أجمع الأمن والسلام.