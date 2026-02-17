أعلن وزير الخارجية العماني بدر البو سعيدي اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن المحادثات بين طهران وواشنطن حققت تقدماً جيداً، وذلك بعد انتهاء الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات غير المباشرة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في جنيف وبرعاية عمانية.
وقال البو سعيدي، في منشور على حسابه في «إكس»: «المباحثات اختُتمت بتقدم جيد نحو تحديد الأهداف المشتركة والقضايا الفنية ذات الصلة»، مضيفاً: «كانت أجواء اجتماعاتنا بناءة، بذلنا معاً جهوداً جادة لوضع عدد من المبادئ التوجيهية لاتفاق نهائي».
وشدد بالقول: «لا يزال أمامنا الكثير من العمل، غادر الطرفان مع خطوات مقبلة واضحة قبل الاجتماع التالي» الذي لم يحدد موعده.
وكان وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، الذي ترأس وفد بلاده في المحادثات، قد قال إن «هناك تطورات إيجابية في هذه الجولة من المحادثات مقارنة بالجولة الماضية»، موضحاً أن وفد بلاده «توصل إلى تفاهم بشأن المبادئ الرئيسية مع أمريكا».
وشدد بالقول: «بات لدينا مسار واضح للتحرك في المحادثات مع واشنطن»، مضيفاً: «هذا لا يعني أننا سنتوصل إلى اتفاق قريب لكن الطريق بدأ».
وأوضح أن الجانبين «سيعملان على نسختين من وثيقة الاتفاق المحتملة ويتبادلانها».
