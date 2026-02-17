Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi announced today (Tuesday) that talks between Tehran and Washington have made good progress, following the conclusion of the second round of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran in Geneva, under Omani sponsorship.



Al-Busaidi stated in a post on his account on "X": "The discussions concluded with good progress towards defining common goals and related technical issues," adding, "The atmosphere of our meetings was constructive; we made serious efforts together to establish a number of guiding principles for a final agreement."



He emphasized, saying: "We still have a lot of work ahead; both parties left with clear next steps before the next meeting," the date of which has not been specified.



The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who headed his country's delegation in the talks, said that "there are positive developments in this round of negotiations compared to the previous round," explaining that his delegation "reached an understanding on the main principles with America."



He stressed, saying: "We now have a clear path to move forward in the talks with Washington," adding, "This does not mean that we will reach an agreement soon, but the road has begun."



He clarified that both sides "will work on two versions of the potential agreement document and exchange them."