عقد وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اجتماعًا مع وزير خارجية جمهورية كازاخستان إرميك كوشيربايف، وذلك بحضور وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الطاقة الكازاخستاني ييرلان أكينغينوف.

ويأتي الاجتماع في إطار إنشاء مجلس التنسيق السعودي - الكازاخستاني، الذي يرأسه من الجانب السعودي وزير الطاقة، ومن الجانب الكازاخستاني وزير خارجية جمهورية كازاخستان، بما يعكس حرص البلدين على تعزيز التعاون وتوسيع آفاق الشراكة الثنائية.

وعقب الاجتماع، وقّع الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير خارجية جمهورية كازاخستان، اتفاقيةً بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية كازاخستان لإنشاء مجلس التنسيق السعودي - الكازاخستاني، وذلك بحضور وزير الطاقة الكازاخستاني.

ويهدف المجلس إلى تعزيز التنسيق والتشاور بين البلدين، وتطوير أطر التعاون في مختلف القطاعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، بما يسهم في الارتقاء بالعلاقات الثنائية إلى مستويات أوسع.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع بحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسبل تطويرها، لا سيما في مجالات الطاقة، وتعزيز فرص التعاون والاستثمار في مجالات الطاقة المتجددة وأنظمة تخزين الطاقة.

كما جرى في ختام الاجتماع استعراض مستجدات السوق البترولية، في إطار التشاور المستمر بين البلدين في قطاع الطاقة.