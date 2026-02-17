Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ermek Kosherbayev, in the presence of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and the Kazakh Energy Minister Yirlan Akhmetov.

The meeting comes as part of the establishment of the Saudi-Kazakh Coordination Council, which is chaired by the Saudi side by the Minister of Energy and by the Kazakh side by the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, reflecting the two countries' commitment to enhancing cooperation and expanding the horizons of the bilateral partnership.

Following the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed an agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to establish the Saudi-Kazakh Coordination Council, in the presence of the Kazakh Energy Minister.

The council aims to enhance coordination and consultation between the two countries and develop frameworks for cooperation in various sectors of mutual interest, contributing to elevating bilateral relations to broader levels.

During the meeting, the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them were discussed, particularly in the fields of energy, and enhancing opportunities for cooperation and investment in renewable energy and energy storage systems.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the latest developments in the oil market were reviewed, within the framework of ongoing consultations between the two countries in the energy sector.