عقد وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اجتماعًا مع وزير خارجية جمهورية كازاخستان إرميك كوشيربايف، وذلك بحضور وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الطاقة الكازاخستاني ييرلان أكينغينوف.
ويأتي الاجتماع في إطار إنشاء مجلس التنسيق السعودي - الكازاخستاني، الذي يرأسه من الجانب السعودي وزير الطاقة، ومن الجانب الكازاخستاني وزير خارجية جمهورية كازاخستان، بما يعكس حرص البلدين على تعزيز التعاون وتوسيع آفاق الشراكة الثنائية.
وعقب الاجتماع، وقّع الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير خارجية جمهورية كازاخستان، اتفاقيةً بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية كازاخستان لإنشاء مجلس التنسيق السعودي - الكازاخستاني، وذلك بحضور وزير الطاقة الكازاخستاني.
ويهدف المجلس إلى تعزيز التنسيق والتشاور بين البلدين، وتطوير أطر التعاون في مختلف القطاعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، بما يسهم في الارتقاء بالعلاقات الثنائية إلى مستويات أوسع.
وجرى خلال الاجتماع بحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسبل تطويرها، لا سيما في مجالات الطاقة، وتعزيز فرص التعاون والاستثمار في مجالات الطاقة المتجددة وأنظمة تخزين الطاقة.
كما جرى في ختام الاجتماع استعراض مستجدات السوق البترولية، في إطار التشاور المستمر بين البلدين في قطاع الطاقة.
Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ermek Kosherbayev, in the presence of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and the Kazakh Energy Minister Yirlan Akhmetov.
The meeting comes as part of the establishment of the Saudi-Kazakh Coordination Council, which is chaired by the Saudi side by the Minister of Energy and by the Kazakh side by the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, reflecting the two countries' commitment to enhancing cooperation and expanding the horizons of the bilateral partnership.
Following the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed an agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to establish the Saudi-Kazakh Coordination Council, in the presence of the Kazakh Energy Minister.
The council aims to enhance coordination and consultation between the two countries and develop frameworks for cooperation in various sectors of mutual interest, contributing to elevating bilateral relations to broader levels.
During the meeting, the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them were discussed, particularly in the fields of energy, and enhancing opportunities for cooperation and investment in renewable energy and energy storage systems.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the latest developments in the oil market were reviewed, within the framework of ongoing consultations between the two countries in the energy sector.