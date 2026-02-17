يواصل مدافع فريق القادسية الإسباني ناتشو فيرنانديز تقديم عروض دفاعية استثنائية مع القادسية، بعدما حقق رقماً لافتاً يؤكد صلابته وتركيزه العالي؛ إذ أنهى 15 مباراة متتالية في مختلف المسابقات دون أن يتعرض لأي مراوغة ناجحة.


وامتدت سلسلة الصمود إلى 1377 دقيقة من الانضباط التكتيكي والتمركز المثالي، ليصبح اختراق منطقته مهمة بالغة التعقيد أمام المهاجمين، ويمنح فريقه أفضلية واضحة ضمن المنظومة الدفاعية.


وتتضاعف قيمة هذا الرقم بالنظر إلى نوعية المنافسين الذين واجههم، إذ لعب أمام أقوى خطوط الهجوم، من بينها الأهلي في مناسبتين، إلى جانب النصر والهلال والاتحاد، إضافة إلى مواجهات أمام الشباب والاتفاق والفتح.


كما شملت السلسلة أندية نيوم والخلود وضمك والرياض والفيحاء والحزم والنجمة.