The Spanish defender of Al-Qadisiyah, Nacho Fernandez, continues to deliver exceptional defensive performances with Al-Qadisiyah, having achieved a remarkable record that confirms his resilience and high concentration; he has completed 15 consecutive matches in various competitions without being successfully dribbled past.



The streak of resilience has extended to 1377 minutes of tactical discipline and perfect positioning, making it extremely complicated for attackers to breach his area, thus providing his team with a clear advantage within the defensive system.



The value of this record is further amplified considering the quality of the opponents he has faced, as he has played against some of the strongest attacking lines, including Al-Ahli on two occasions, as well as Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ittihad, in addition to matches against Al-Shabab, Al-Ettifaq, and Al-Fateh.



The streak also included matches against Neom, Al-Khulood, Dhamk, Al-Riyadh, Al-Fayha, Al-Hazm, and Al-Najma.