يواصل مدافع فريق القادسية الإسباني ناتشو فيرنانديز تقديم عروض دفاعية استثنائية مع القادسية، بعدما حقق رقماً لافتاً يؤكد صلابته وتركيزه العالي؛ إذ أنهى 15 مباراة متتالية في مختلف المسابقات دون أن يتعرض لأي مراوغة ناجحة.
وامتدت سلسلة الصمود إلى 1377 دقيقة من الانضباط التكتيكي والتمركز المثالي، ليصبح اختراق منطقته مهمة بالغة التعقيد أمام المهاجمين، ويمنح فريقه أفضلية واضحة ضمن المنظومة الدفاعية.
وتتضاعف قيمة هذا الرقم بالنظر إلى نوعية المنافسين الذين واجههم، إذ لعب أمام أقوى خطوط الهجوم، من بينها الأهلي في مناسبتين، إلى جانب النصر والهلال والاتحاد، إضافة إلى مواجهات أمام الشباب والاتفاق والفتح.
كما شملت السلسلة أندية نيوم والخلود وضمك والرياض والفيحاء والحزم والنجمة.
The Spanish defender of Al-Qadisiyah, Nacho Fernandez, continues to deliver exceptional defensive performances with Al-Qadisiyah, having achieved a remarkable record that confirms his resilience and high concentration; he has completed 15 consecutive matches in various competitions without being successfully dribbled past.
The streak of resilience has extended to 1377 minutes of tactical discipline and perfect positioning, making it extremely complicated for attackers to breach his area, thus providing his team with a clear advantage within the defensive system.
The value of this record is further amplified considering the quality of the opponents he has faced, as he has played against some of the strongest attacking lines, including Al-Ahli on two occasions, as well as Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ittihad, in addition to matches against Al-Shabab, Al-Ettifaq, and Al-Fateh.
The streak also included matches against Neom, Al-Khulood, Dhamk, Al-Riyadh, Al-Fayha, Al-Hazm, and Al-Najma.