أعلنت نائبة رئيس مجلس بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي للإشراف والرقابة ميشيل بومان أن «المركزي» يستعد لتخفيف متطلبات رأس المال المفروضة على البنوك، في خطوة تهدف إلى تشجيع المقرضين على توسيع نشاط منح قروض الرهن العقاري لمشتري المنازل في الولايات المتحدة.
وقالت بومان: «الفيدرالي» يخطط لإجراء تعديلين على قواعده من شأنهما تعزيز حوافز البنوك للدخول بقوة أكبر في أنشطة منح القروض العقارية وخدماتها.
قروض الإسكان
وأشارت إلى أن البنوك فقدت جزءاً كبيراً من حصتها في سوق الرهن العقاري الأمريكي، حيث تراجعت نسبة مساهمتها في تمويل قروض الإسكان من 60% في عام 2008 إلى 35% في عام 2023.
في المقابل، باتت شركات الخدمات المالية، تستحوذ على حصة متزايدة من عمليات منح القروض العقارية وخدمتها.
U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision and Regulation Michelle Bowman announced that the "Fed" is preparing to ease capital requirements imposed on banks, in a move aimed at encouraging lenders to expand their mortgage lending activities for homebuyers in the United States.
Bowman stated, "The Fed" plans to make two amendments to its rules that would enhance banks' incentives to engage more vigorously in mortgage lending and its services.
Housing Loans
She noted that banks have lost a significant portion of their share in the U.S. mortgage market, with their contribution to housing loan financing dropping from 60% in 2008 to 35% in 2023.
In contrast, financial services companies have been capturing an increasing share of mortgage lending and servicing activities.