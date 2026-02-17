أعلنت نائبة رئيس مجلس بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي للإشراف والرقابة ميشيل بومان أن «المركزي» يستعد لتخفيف متطلبات رأس المال المفروضة على البنوك، في خطوة تهدف إلى تشجيع المقرضين على توسيع نشاط منح قروض الرهن العقاري لمشتري المنازل في الولايات المتحدة.


وقالت بومان: «الفيدرالي» يخطط لإجراء تعديلين على قواعده من شأنهما تعزيز حوافز البنوك للدخول بقوة أكبر في أنشطة منح القروض العقارية وخدماتها.

قروض الإسكان


وأشارت إلى أن البنوك فقدت جزءاً كبيراً من حصتها في سوق الرهن العقاري الأمريكي، حيث تراجعت نسبة مساهمتها في تمويل قروض الإسكان من 60% في عام 2008 إلى 35% في عام 2023.


في المقابل، باتت شركات الخدمات المالية، تستحوذ على حصة متزايدة من عمليات منح القروض العقارية وخدمتها.