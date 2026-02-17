U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision and Regulation Michelle Bowman announced that the "Fed" is preparing to ease capital requirements imposed on banks, in a move aimed at encouraging lenders to expand their mortgage lending activities for homebuyers in the United States.



Bowman stated, "The Fed" plans to make two amendments to its rules that would enhance banks' incentives to engage more vigorously in mortgage lending and its services.



Housing Loans



She noted that banks have lost a significant portion of their share in the U.S. mortgage market, with their contribution to housing loan financing dropping from 60% in 2008 to 35% in 2023.



In contrast, financial services companies have been capturing an increasing share of mortgage lending and servicing activities.