The Federal Reserve Bank of New York issued a report today showing a slight decline in the manufacturing sector index while it continues to remain in the growth zone during the current month of February.



The Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicated that the general business conditions index slightly decreased to 7.1 points this month compared to 7.7 points last month.



Optimistic Forecasts



The positive reading of the index suggests that economic activity in the sector continues to grow, and analysts had predicted a decline in the index to 6 points.



Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York stated that companies remain optimistic about the outlook, as the future business conditions index rose to 34.7 points in February compared to 30.3 points in January.