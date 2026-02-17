أصدر بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي لنيويورك، اليوم، تقريراً يظهر تراجعاً طفيفاً في مؤشر قطاع التصنيع مع استمراره في دائرة النمو خلال شهر فبراير الجاري.


وأشار بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي لنيويورك إلى أن المؤشر العام لحالة الأعمال انخفض بشكل طفيف إلى 7.1 نقطة خلال الشهر الجاري مقابل 7.7 نقطة الشهر الماضي.


توقعات متفائلة


وتشير القراءة الإيجابية للمؤشر إلى استمرار نمو النشاط الاقتصادي للقطاع، وكان المحللون قد توقعوا انخفاض المؤشر إلى 6 نقاط.


وبالنظر إلى المستقبل، قال بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي لنيويورك: إن الشركات لا تزال متفائلة بشأن التوقعات، حيث ارتفع مؤشر أوضاع الأعمال المستقبلية إلى 34.7 نقطة خلال فبراير الجاري مقابل 30.3 نقطة خلال يناير الماضي.