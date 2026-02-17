تراجع الجنيه الإسترليني صباح اليوم، كما انخفضت عوائد السندات الحكومية البريطانية، بعد صدور بيانات أظهرت ارتفاع معدل البطالة في المملكة المتحدة إلى أعلى مستوى له خلال خمس سنوات، إلى جانب تباطؤ نمو الأجور.
وحافظ مؤشر Stoxx 600 الأوروبي على استقراره فوق خط التعادل، مع صعود «FTSE MIB» الإيطالي بنحو 0.4%، وارتفاع «CAC 40» الفرنسي بنحو 0.2%، و«DAX» الألماني بنسبة 0.1%.
الوظائف والأجور
وفي بورصة لندن، ارتفع مؤشر FTSE 100 بنحو 0.5% بعد فتح السوق مباشرة. بينما انخفض الجنيه الإسترليني أمام الدولار بنسبة 0.2% ليصل إلى 1.359 دولار، بعد أن أظهرت بيانات الوظائف والأجور في المملكة المتحدة انخفاض عدد العاملين المسجلين في المرتبات بنسبة 0.4% على أساس سنوي ليصل إلى 30.3 مليون موظف في يناير 2026، ما يعادل 134 ألف موظف أقل مقارنة مع يناير 2025 و11 ألفًا أقل مقارنة بالشهر السابق، وفقا لتقرير نشرته شبكة «CNBC» الأمريكية، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».
أعلى مستوى
وارتفع معدل البطالة إلى 5.2% في ديسمبر 2025، مقارنة مع 5.1% في نوفمبر الماضي، ليكون بذلك أعلى مستوى له منذ يناير 2021.
وتراجعت عوائد السندات الحكومية البريطانية (gilts)، بعد صدور بيانات الوظائف، إذ انخفضت عوائد سندات السنوات العشر بمقدار 3 نقاط أساس لتصل إلى 4.368%، وهبطت عوائد سندات السنتين بمقدار نقطتين أساس لتسجل 3.563%.
وترى الأسواق أن بنك إنجلترا قد يواصل تخفيض أسعار الفائدة هذا العام، مع توقع احتمالية بنسبة 75% لخفض جديد الشهر القادم بعد صدور أرقام البطالة.
The British pound fell this morning, and British government bond yields also declined, following the release of data showing that the unemployment rate in the UK rose to its highest level in five years, alongside a slowdown in wage growth.
The European Stoxx 600 index maintained its stability above the breakeven line, with the Italian "FTSE MIB" rising by about 0.4%, the French "CAC 40" increasing by about 0.2%, and the German "DAX" up by 0.1%.
Jobs and Wages
In the London Stock Exchange, the FTSE 100 index rose by about 0.5% immediately after the market opened. Meanwhile, the British pound fell against the dollar by 0.2% to reach $1.359, after data on jobs and wages in the UK showed a 0.4% year-on-year decline in the number of registered employees, bringing the total to 30.3 million in January 2026, which is 134,000 fewer compared to January 2025 and 11,000 fewer than the previous month, according to a report published by the American network "CNBC," which was reviewed by "Al Arabiya Business."
Highest Level
The unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in December 2025, compared to 5.1% in November, marking its highest level since January 2021.
British government bond yields (gilts) fell after the job data was released, with ten-year bond yields decreasing by 3 basis points to reach 4.368%, and two-year bond yields dropping by 2 basis points to record 3.563%.
The markets believe that the Bank of England may continue to lower interest rates this year, with a 75% probability of a new cut next month following the unemployment figures.