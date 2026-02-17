The British pound fell this morning, and British government bond yields also declined, following the release of data showing that the unemployment rate in the UK rose to its highest level in five years, alongside a slowdown in wage growth.



The European Stoxx 600 index maintained its stability above the breakeven line, with the Italian "FTSE MIB" rising by about 0.4%, the French "CAC 40" increasing by about 0.2%, and the German "DAX" up by 0.1%.



Jobs and Wages



In the London Stock Exchange, the FTSE 100 index rose by about 0.5% immediately after the market opened. Meanwhile, the British pound fell against the dollar by 0.2% to reach $1.359, after data on jobs and wages in the UK showed a 0.4% year-on-year decline in the number of registered employees, bringing the total to 30.3 million in January 2026, which is 134,000 fewer compared to January 2025 and 11,000 fewer than the previous month, according to a report published by the American network "CNBC," which was reviewed by "Al Arabiya Business."



Highest Level



The unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in December 2025, compared to 5.1% in November, marking its highest level since January 2021.



British government bond yields (gilts) fell after the job data was released, with ten-year bond yields decreasing by 3 basis points to reach 4.368%, and two-year bond yields dropping by 2 basis points to record 3.563%.



The markets believe that the Bank of England may continue to lower interest rates this year, with a 75% probability of a new cut next month following the unemployment figures.