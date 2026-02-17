تراجع الجنيه الإسترليني صباح اليوم، كما انخفضت عوائد السندات الحكومية البريطانية، بعد صدور بيانات أظهرت ارتفاع معدل البطالة في المملكة المتحدة إلى أعلى مستوى له خلال خمس سنوات، إلى جانب تباطؤ نمو الأجور.


وحافظ مؤشر Stoxx 600 الأوروبي على استقراره فوق خط التعادل، مع صعود «FTSE MIB» الإيطالي بنحو 0.4%، وارتفاع «CAC 40» الفرنسي بنحو 0.2%، و«DAX» الألماني بنسبة 0.1%.


الوظائف والأجور


وفي بورصة لندن، ارتفع مؤشر FTSE 100 بنحو 0.5% بعد فتح السوق مباشرة. بينما انخفض الجنيه الإسترليني أمام الدولار بنسبة 0.2% ليصل إلى 1.359 دولار، بعد أن أظهرت بيانات الوظائف والأجور في المملكة المتحدة انخفاض عدد العاملين المسجلين في المرتبات بنسبة 0.4% على أساس سنوي ليصل إلى 30.3 مليون موظف في يناير 2026، ما يعادل 134 ألف موظف أقل مقارنة مع يناير 2025 و11 ألفًا أقل مقارنة بالشهر السابق، وفقا لتقرير نشرته شبكة «CNBC» الأمريكية، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».


أعلى مستوى


وارتفع معدل البطالة إلى 5.2% في ديسمبر 2025، مقارنة مع 5.1% في نوفمبر الماضي، ليكون بذلك أعلى مستوى له منذ يناير 2021.


وتراجعت عوائد السندات الحكومية البريطانية (gilts)، بعد صدور بيانات الوظائف، إذ انخفضت عوائد سندات السنوات العشر بمقدار 3 نقاط أساس لتصل إلى 4.368%، وهبطت عوائد سندات السنتين بمقدار نقطتين أساس لتسجل 3.563%.


وترى الأسواق أن بنك إنجلترا قد يواصل تخفيض أسعار الفائدة هذا العام، مع توقع احتمالية بنسبة 75% لخفض جديد الشهر القادم بعد صدور أرقام البطالة.