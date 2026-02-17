أكد الألماني ماتياس يايسله، مدرب الأهلي، أنه يسابق الزمن لتجهيز لاعبيه قبل مواجهة النجمة، الخميس 19 فبراير، ضمن الجولة الـ23 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وقال يايسله، خلال المؤتمر الصحافي الذي يسبق اللقاء: «المباراة القادمة بعد يومين. نُحاول تجهيز لاعبينا، وفي هذه الحالة نبحث عن التوازن بين الاستشفاء، وتجهيز اللاعبين فنياً وبدنياً»، مشيراً إلى ضغط المباريات في هذه المرحلة من الموسم.


وأضاف: «بطبيعة الحال، انتصار المنافس سيمنحهم دفعة معنوية للحاق بحظوظهم في الدوري، لكن نحن متفائلون، وهدفنا الفوز بكل تأكيد»، في إشارةٍ إلى أهمية المباراة في سباق النقاط.


ويدخل الأهلي المواجهة سعياً لمواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية، وتعزيز موقعه في جدول الترتيب، فيما يتطلَّع النجمة إلى استثمار عاملَي الأرض والدافع المعنوي للخروج بنتيجة تعزز حظوظه في الجولات المتبقية.


وحقق فريق الأهلي فوزاً على شباب الأهلي الإماراتي، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما ضمن منافسات الجولة الأخيرة من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، إذ قدّم الأهلي أداءً قوياً رغم مشاركته بتشكيلة يغلب عليها عناصر الصف الثاني.


وشهدت المباراة غياب حارس المرمى إدوارد ميندي، فيما تواجد كل من الإيفواري فرانك كيسيه والإنجليزي إيفان توني على دكة البدلاء.


وفي الشوط الثاني، منح المدير الفني ماتياس يايسله عدداً من لاعبيه راحة، إذ أجرى عدة تغييرات بإخراج رياض محرز وروجر إيبانيز وجالينو وزكريا هوساوي.


وهدف يايسله للوقوف على جاهزية اللاعبين، ومنح الفرصة للعناصر البديلة لإثبات قدراتها، في ظل سعي الجهاز الفني لرفع مستوى الانسجام والجاهزية الفنية للفريق.