The German Matthias Jaissle, coach of Al-Ahli, confirmed that he is racing against time to prepare his players before facing Al-Najma on Thursday, February 19, in the 23rd round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



Jaissle said during the press conference preceding the match: "The next match is in two days. We are trying to prepare our players, and in this case, we are looking for a balance between recovery and preparing the players technically and physically," referring to the pressure of matches at this stage of the season.



He added: "Naturally, the opponent's victory will give them a morale boost to keep their hopes alive in the league, but we are optimistic, and our goal is definitely to win," indicating the importance of the match in the points race.



Al-Ahli enters the match seeking to continue its positive results and strengthen its position in the standings, while Al-Najma looks to capitalize on the home advantage and the morale boost to achieve a result that enhances its chances in the remaining rounds.



Al-Ahli achieved a victory over Al-Ahli UAE in the match that brought them together in the last round of the AFC Champions League, where Al-Ahli delivered a strong performance despite fielding a lineup predominantly made up of second-string players.



The match saw the absence of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, while both Ivorian Franck Kessié and Englishman Ivan Toney were present on the bench.



In the second half, head coach Matthias Jaissle gave several of his players a rest, making several substitutions by taking off Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibanez, Galeno, and Zakaria Hawsawi.



Jaissle aimed to assess the players' readiness and provide opportunities for the substitutes to prove their capabilities, as the coaching staff seeks to enhance the team's cohesion and technical readiness.