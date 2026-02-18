The Syrian artist Hossam Junaid announced his retirement from performing artistic concerts due to the changes occurring in the artistic scene.

Last Day in Art

The Syrian artist said in a post: "To everyone who supported Hossam Junaid from 2009 to 2026, may God not deprive me of you, today was my last day in art. Thank God I decided to retire from artistic concerts. I will definitely continue to release songs on my YouTube channel and all platforms, as I am committed to a production company, poets, and composers."

Apology to the Promoters

He added: "Those who love Hossam Junaid surely do not want to see his artistic level decline. My voice and art are much greater than what is currently available, and it will not last because there are people who listen. I love you from my heart and I apologize to all the concert promoters to whom I made promises, and I hope you accept my decision positively."

Hossam Junaid concluded his post by saying: "I love you, you are my family and my home that I grew up with, and you are the ones who made me who I am. Ramadan Kareem to you."

The audience interacted widely with the Syrian star's post on social media, with comments varying between those expressing their shock at this step and their sadness over Junaid's departure from concerts, and those praising his decision at the beginning of Ramadan, wishing him success and prosperity in his artistic life.