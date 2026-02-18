أعلن الفنان السوري حسام جنيد، اعتزال إحياء الحفلات الفنية بسبب التغيرات الحاصلة في الساحة الفنية.

آخر يوم في الفن

وقال الفنان السوري في منشور له: «لكل شخص دعم حسام جنيد من 2009 إلى 2026 الله لا يحرمني منكم يا رب، اليوم كان آخر يوم لإلي بالفن، الحمد لله قررت اعتزال الحفلات الفنية، أكيد راح ظل انزل أغاني على قناتي باليوتيوب وعلى كافة الوسائل، لأني ملتزم مع شركة إنتاج وشعراء وملحنين».

اعتذر للمتعهدين

وأضاف: «اللي بيحب حسام جنيد أكيد ما بيرضوا بأن ينزل مستواه الفني. صوتي وفني أكبر بكثير من هالشي الموجود بالوقت الحالي وما رح يدوم لأنه في ناس سميعه. بحبكم من قلبي وبعتذر من كل متعهدي الحفلات اللي عاطيهن وعود، وبتمنى تتقبلوا قراري بإيجابية».

واختتم حسام جنيد منشوره بالقول: «بحبكم، انتو أهلي وعيلتي اللي كبرت معها، وإنتو اللي كبّرتوني، ورمضان كريم عليكم».

وتفاعل الجمهور بشكل واسع مع منشور النجم السوري عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وتفاوتت التعليقات بين مَن عبّر عن صدمته من هذه الخطوة وحزنه لابتعاد جنيد عن الحفلات، ومَن أثنى على قراره مع بداية شهر رمضان، متمنين له التوفيق والنجاح في حياته الفنية.