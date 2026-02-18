أعلن الفنان السوري حسام جنيد، اعتزال إحياء الحفلات الفنية بسبب التغيرات الحاصلة في الساحة الفنية.
آخر يوم في الفن
وقال الفنان السوري في منشور له: «لكل شخص دعم حسام جنيد من 2009 إلى 2026 الله لا يحرمني منكم يا رب، اليوم كان آخر يوم لإلي بالفن، الحمد لله قررت اعتزال الحفلات الفنية، أكيد راح ظل انزل أغاني على قناتي باليوتيوب وعلى كافة الوسائل، لأني ملتزم مع شركة إنتاج وشعراء وملحنين».
اعتذر للمتعهدين
وأضاف: «اللي بيحب حسام جنيد أكيد ما بيرضوا بأن ينزل مستواه الفني. صوتي وفني أكبر بكثير من هالشي الموجود بالوقت الحالي وما رح يدوم لأنه في ناس سميعه. بحبكم من قلبي وبعتذر من كل متعهدي الحفلات اللي عاطيهن وعود، وبتمنى تتقبلوا قراري بإيجابية».
واختتم حسام جنيد منشوره بالقول: «بحبكم، انتو أهلي وعيلتي اللي كبرت معها، وإنتو اللي كبّرتوني، ورمضان كريم عليكم».
وتفاعل الجمهور بشكل واسع مع منشور النجم السوري عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وتفاوتت التعليقات بين مَن عبّر عن صدمته من هذه الخطوة وحزنه لابتعاد جنيد عن الحفلات، ومَن أثنى على قراره مع بداية شهر رمضان، متمنين له التوفيق والنجاح في حياته الفنية.
The Syrian artist Hossam Junaid announced his retirement from performing artistic concerts due to the changes occurring in the artistic scene.
Last Day in Art
The Syrian artist said in a post: "To everyone who supported Hossam Junaid from 2009 to 2026, may God not deprive me of you, today was my last day in art. Thank God I decided to retire from artistic concerts. I will definitely continue to release songs on my YouTube channel and all platforms, as I am committed to a production company, poets, and composers."
Apology to the Promoters
He added: "Those who love Hossam Junaid surely do not want to see his artistic level decline. My voice and art are much greater than what is currently available, and it will not last because there are people who listen. I love you from my heart and I apologize to all the concert promoters to whom I made promises, and I hope you accept my decision positively."
Hossam Junaid concluded his post by saying: "I love you, you are my family and my home that I grew up with, and you are the ones who made me who I am. Ramadan Kareem to you."
The audience interacted widely with the Syrian star's post on social media, with comments varying between those expressing their shock at this step and their sadness over Junaid's departure from concerts, and those praising his decision at the beginning of Ramadan, wishing him success and prosperity in his artistic life.