The Spanish Football Federation's competition committee has imposed a seven-match suspension on Sevilla coach Matías Almeida after his dismissal in the last match against Alavés in the Spanish league.

Details of the Punishment

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca," Almeida was suspended for two matches for protesting against the referee, one match for failing to go to the dressing room after his dismissal, three matches for repeated actions deemed disrespectful towards the referees, and one match for behavior contrary to public order.

Expected Legal Action

The newspaper added that Sevilla intends to pursue all available legal avenues to reduce the duration of their coach's suspension.

Sevilla's Standings

Sevilla is currently in 13th place in the Spanish league standings with 26 points from seven wins, five draws, and 12 losses.