فرضت لجنة المسابقات بالاتحاد الإسباني لكرة القدم عقوبة الإيقاف سبع مباريات على مدرب إشبيلية ماتياس ألميدا، بعد طرده في المباراة الماضية أمام ألافيس ضمن منافسات الدوري الإسباني.
تفاصيل العقوبة
وبحسب صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية، عُوقب ألميدا بالإيقاف مباراتين بسبب الاحتجاج على الحكم، ومباراة واحدة لعدم التوجه إلى غرفة الملابس بعد طرده، وثلاث مباريات بسبب مواقف متكررة اعتُبرت عدم احترام تجاه الحكام، إضافة إلى مباراة واحدة بسبب سلوك مخالف للنظام العام.
تحرك قانوني مرتقب
وأضافت الصحيفة أن نادي إشبيلية يعتزم اللجوء إلى جميع السبل القانونية المتاحة من أجل تقليص مدة إيقاف مدربه.
ترتيب إشبيلية
ويحتل إشبيلية المركز الـ13 في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 26 نقطة من سبعة انتصارات وخمسة تعادلات مقابل 12 هزيمة.
The Spanish Football Federation's competition committee has imposed a seven-match suspension on Sevilla coach Matías Almeida after his dismissal in the last match against Alavés in the Spanish league.
Details of the Punishment
According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca," Almeida was suspended for two matches for protesting against the referee, one match for failing to go to the dressing room after his dismissal, three matches for repeated actions deemed disrespectful towards the referees, and one match for behavior contrary to public order.
Expected Legal Action
The newspaper added that Sevilla intends to pursue all available legal avenues to reduce the duration of their coach's suspension.
Sevilla's Standings
Sevilla is currently in 13th place in the Spanish league standings with 26 points from seven wins, five draws, and 12 losses.