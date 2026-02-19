فرضت لجنة المسابقات بالاتحاد الإسباني لكرة القدم عقوبة الإيقاف سبع مباريات على مدرب إشبيلية ماتياس ألميدا، بعد طرده في المباراة الماضية أمام ألافيس ضمن منافسات الدوري الإسباني.

تفاصيل العقوبة

وبحسب صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية، عُوقب ألميدا بالإيقاف مباراتين بسبب الاحتجاج على الحكم، ومباراة واحدة لعدم التوجه إلى غرفة الملابس بعد طرده، وثلاث مباريات بسبب مواقف متكررة اعتُبرت عدم احترام تجاه الحكام، إضافة إلى مباراة واحدة بسبب سلوك مخالف للنظام العام.

تحرك قانوني مرتقب

وأضافت الصحيفة أن نادي إشبيلية يعتزم اللجوء إلى جميع السبل القانونية المتاحة من أجل تقليص مدة إيقاف مدربه.

ترتيب إشبيلية

ويحتل إشبيلية المركز الـ13 في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 26 نقطة من سبعة انتصارات وخمسة تعادلات مقابل 12 هزيمة.