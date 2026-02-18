Flight tracking data and an American official revealed the transfer of more than 50 fighter jets, including F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, and F-16 Fighting Falcon models, to the Middle East over the past 24 hours, in an intensive air movement that reflects a notable increase in the pace of American military deployment.

According to the data, the reinforcements were carried out in just one day, with squadrons of fighters arriving at various operational theaters, without disclosing details about their bases or the nature of the missions assigned to them, while official data is expected to clarify the background and operational context of this step.

Military Buildup and Deterrence Messages

This deployment comes amid escalating regional tensions and simultaneous military and air movements in the area. It coincides with the Trump administration sending a second aircraft carrier to the region, indicating increased preparations in anticipation of any potential developments with Iran.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that Tehran has not shown a willingness to acknowledge some of the "red lines" set by Trump, primarily preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, warning that its transformation into a nuclear state would drive other countries in the region and beyond to seek the same weapon. He emphasized that all options remain on the table, including military options, alongside the diplomatic path.

Geneva.. Cautious Progress

The military escalation coincided with an indirect round of talks between Washington and Tehran in Geneva. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the reaching of "guiding principles" for a potential nuclear agreement following three hours of negotiations with Trump's envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Araghchi described the talks as "serious, constructive, and positive," noting progress compared to the previous meeting, with an agreement to work on written drafts in preparation for a third round.

For his part, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who played the role of mediator, confirmed that the second round ended "with good progress towards defining common goals and relevant technical issues," pointing out that the path still requires clear steps before any final agreement.

Complex Scene

While Tehran speaks of negotiating progress, Washington continues to mobilize additional forces in the Middle East, reflecting a dual strategy based on military pressure alongside diplomatic engagement. Between escalation and openness, the regional scene remains open to multiple possibilities, depending on the outcomes of the upcoming rounds of negotiations.