كشفت بيانات تتبّع الطيران ومسؤول أمريكي عن انتقال أكثر من 50 طائرة مقاتلة من طرازات F-35 Lightning II وF-22 Raptor وF-16 Fighting Falcon إلى منطقة الشرق الأوسط خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية، في تحرك جوي مكثف يعكس تصاعدًا لافتًا في وتيرة الانتشار العسكري الأمريكي.

ووفق المعطيات، نُفذت التعزيزات خلال يوم واحد فقط، عبر وصول أسراب مقاتلة إلى مسارح عمليات مختلفة، دون كشف تفاصيل عن قواعد تمركزها أو طبيعة المهمات الموكلة إليها، فيما يُنتظر صدور بيانات رسمية توضح خلفيات الخطوة وسياقها العملياتي.

حشد عسكري ورسائل ردع

يأتي هذا الانتشار في ظل توتر إقليمي متصاعد، وتحركات عسكرية وجوية متزامنة تشهدها المنطقة. كما يتزامن مع إرسال إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب حاملة طائرات ثانية إلى المنطقة، في مؤشر على استعدادات متزايدة تحسبًا لأي تطورات محتملة مع إيران.

وأكد نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس أن طهران لم تُبدِ استعدادًا للاعتراف ببعض «الخطوط الحمراء» التي وضعها ترمب، وعلى رأسها منع إيران من امتلاك سلاح نووي، محذرًا من أن تحولها إلى دولة نووية سيدفع دولًا أخرى في المنطقة وخارجها إلى السعي لامتلاك السلاح ذاته. وشدد على أن جميع الخيارات ما تزال مطروحة، بما في ذلك الخيار العسكري، بالتوازي مع المسار الدبلوماسي.

جنيف.. تقدم حذر

التصعيد العسكري تزامن مع جولة محادثات غير مباشرة بين واشنطن وطهران في جنيف. وأعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي التوصل إلى «مبادئ توجيهية» لاتفاق نووي محتمل عقب مفاوضات استمرت 3 ساعات مع مبعوثي ترمب، جاريد كوشنر وستيف ويتكوف.

ووصف عراقجي المحادثات بأنها «جدية وبناءة وإيجابية»، مشيرًا إلى تحقيق تقدم مقارنة بالاجتماع السابق، مع الاتفاق على العمل على مسودات مكتوبة تمهيدًا لجولة ثالثة.

من جانبه، أكد وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي، الذي اضطلع بدور الوسيط، أن الجولة الثانية انتهت «بتقدم جيد نحو تحديد الأهداف المشتركة والقضايا التقنية ذات الصلة»، لافتًا إلى أن الطريق لا يزال يتطلب خطوات واضحة قبل أي اتفاق نهائي.

مشهد معقّد

في وقت تتحدث فيه طهران عن تقدم تفاوضي، تواصل واشنطن حشد قوات إضافية في الشرق الأوسط، ما يعكس إستراتيجية مزدوجة تقوم على الضغط العسكري بالتوازي مع الانخراط الدبلوماسي. وبين التصعيد والانفتاح، يبقى المشهد الإقليمي مفتوحًا على احتمالات متعددة، رهنًا بما ستسفر عنه الجولات القادمة من مفاوضات.