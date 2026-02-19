بعد إعلان إسرائيل وضح حد لأنشطتها في الضفة الغربية وغزة، أكد رئيس بعثة منظمة أطباء بلا حدود في الأراضي الفلسطينية، فيليب ريبيرو، أن الهيئة الإنسانية ستواصل عملها لأطول فترة ممكنة.


وقال ريبيرو: «ما زلنا نعمل في غزة حاليا، ونعتزم مواصلة عملياتنا لأطول فترة ممكنة»، موضحاً أن قرار إسرائيل يفرض تحديات.


وأضاف ريبيرو أن المنظمة «لم تعد قادرة منذ مطلع يناير الماضي على إدخال موظفين دوليين إلى غزة، لقد رفضت السلطات الإسرائيلية بالفعل أي دخول إلى غزة، وكذلك إلى الضفة الغربية»، موضحاً أن قدرة أطباء بلا حدود على إدخال الإمدادات الطبية إلى غزة تأثرت أيضا.


وأشار إلى أنه لا يُسمح بإدخالها حاليا، لكن لدينا بعض المخزونات في صيدلياتنا ستتيح لنا مواصلة عملياتنا في الوقت الراهن، مؤكداً أن المنظمة ما زال لديها فرق محلية ودولية تعمل في غزة، بالإضافة إلى مخزون من الإمدادات.


وأعلنت إسرائيل مطلع فبراير الجاري إنهاء جميع أنشطة المنظمة الطبية الخيرية في غزة والضفة الغربية المحتلة، بعد امتناعها عن تقديم قائمة بأسماء موظفيها الفلسطينيين، لكن «أطباء بلا حدود» انتقدت القرار الذي يدخل حيز التنفيذ في الأول من مارس القادم، ووصفته بـ«الذريعة» لعرقلة المساعدات.


وكانت إسرائيل قد منعت في ديسمبر الماضي 37 منظمة إغاثة، من بينها أطباء بلا حدود، من العمل في غزة لعدم تقديمها معلومات مفصلة عن موظفيها الفلسطينيين، الأمر الذي أثار إدانة واسعة من المنظمات غير الحكومية والأمم المتحدة.