After Israel announced a limit to its activities in the West Bank and Gaza, the head of the Médecins Sans Frontières mission in the Palestinian territories, Philippe Ribeiro, confirmed that the humanitarian organization will continue its work for as long as possible.



Ribeiro stated, "We are still operating in Gaza currently, and we intend to continue our operations for as long as possible," explaining that Israel's decision poses challenges.



Ribeiro added that the organization "has not been able since early January to bring in international staff to Gaza; the Israeli authorities have already refused any entry to Gaza, as well as to the West Bank," clarifying that Médecins Sans Frontières' ability to bring medical supplies into Gaza has also been affected.



He pointed out that it is currently not allowed to bring them in, but we have some stock in our pharmacies that will allow us to continue our operations for the time being, emphasizing that the organization still has local and international teams working in Gaza, in addition to a stock of supplies.



Israel announced at the beginning of February that it would end all activities of the charitable medical organization in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, after it refused to provide a list of its Palestinian staff. However, "Médecins Sans Frontières" criticized the decision, which is set to take effect on March 1, calling it a "pretext" to obstruct aid.



In December, Israel had prevented 37 relief organizations, including Médecins Sans Frontières, from operating in Gaza for failing to provide detailed information about their Palestinian staff, which sparked widespread condemnation from non-governmental organizations and the United Nations.