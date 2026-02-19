بعد إعلان إسرائيل وضح حد لأنشطتها في الضفة الغربية وغزة، أكد رئيس بعثة منظمة أطباء بلا حدود في الأراضي الفلسطينية، فيليب ريبيرو، أن الهيئة الإنسانية ستواصل عملها لأطول فترة ممكنة.
وقال ريبيرو: «ما زلنا نعمل في غزة حاليا، ونعتزم مواصلة عملياتنا لأطول فترة ممكنة»، موضحاً أن قرار إسرائيل يفرض تحديات.
وأضاف ريبيرو أن المنظمة «لم تعد قادرة منذ مطلع يناير الماضي على إدخال موظفين دوليين إلى غزة، لقد رفضت السلطات الإسرائيلية بالفعل أي دخول إلى غزة، وكذلك إلى الضفة الغربية»، موضحاً أن قدرة أطباء بلا حدود على إدخال الإمدادات الطبية إلى غزة تأثرت أيضا.
وأشار إلى أنه لا يُسمح بإدخالها حاليا، لكن لدينا بعض المخزونات في صيدلياتنا ستتيح لنا مواصلة عملياتنا في الوقت الراهن، مؤكداً أن المنظمة ما زال لديها فرق محلية ودولية تعمل في غزة، بالإضافة إلى مخزون من الإمدادات.
وأعلنت إسرائيل مطلع فبراير الجاري إنهاء جميع أنشطة المنظمة الطبية الخيرية في غزة والضفة الغربية المحتلة، بعد امتناعها عن تقديم قائمة بأسماء موظفيها الفلسطينيين، لكن «أطباء بلا حدود» انتقدت القرار الذي يدخل حيز التنفيذ في الأول من مارس القادم، ووصفته بـ«الذريعة» لعرقلة المساعدات.
وكانت إسرائيل قد منعت في ديسمبر الماضي 37 منظمة إغاثة، من بينها أطباء بلا حدود، من العمل في غزة لعدم تقديمها معلومات مفصلة عن موظفيها الفلسطينيين، الأمر الذي أثار إدانة واسعة من المنظمات غير الحكومية والأمم المتحدة.
After Israel announced a limit to its activities in the West Bank and Gaza, the head of the Médecins Sans Frontières mission in the Palestinian territories, Philippe Ribeiro, confirmed that the humanitarian organization will continue its work for as long as possible.
Ribeiro stated, "We are still operating in Gaza currently, and we intend to continue our operations for as long as possible," explaining that Israel's decision poses challenges.
Ribeiro added that the organization "has not been able since early January to bring in international staff to Gaza; the Israeli authorities have already refused any entry to Gaza, as well as to the West Bank," clarifying that Médecins Sans Frontières' ability to bring medical supplies into Gaza has also been affected.
He pointed out that it is currently not allowed to bring them in, but we have some stock in our pharmacies that will allow us to continue our operations for the time being, emphasizing that the organization still has local and international teams working in Gaza, in addition to a stock of supplies.
Israel announced at the beginning of February that it would end all activities of the charitable medical organization in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, after it refused to provide a list of its Palestinian staff. However, "Médecins Sans Frontières" criticized the decision, which is set to take effect on March 1, calling it a "pretext" to obstruct aid.
In December, Israel had prevented 37 relief organizations, including Médecins Sans Frontières, from operating in Gaza for failing to provide detailed information about their Palestinian staff, which sparked widespread condemnation from non-governmental organizations and the United Nations.