The British newspaper The Guardian revealed today (Thursday) a U.S. plan to build a military base in Gaza for more than 5,000 soldiers of various nationalities.



The newspaper explained that it had reviewed documents and records confirming that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump plans to build a military base in Gaza, noting that the complex will cover an area of 350 acres and is intended to serve as a base for a multinational force.



This force is part of the newly established Peace Council under Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, and the plans include the phased construction of a military site, which will be surrounded by 26 armored watchtowers mounted on trailers, a small arms range, bunkers, and a storage facility for military equipment needed for operations, all of which will be completely surrounded by barbed wire.



The newspaper quoted a source familiar with the plan, stating that the contract document for building the military base was issued by the Peace Council and was prepared with the assistance of U.S. contracting officials.



It is noteworthy that the U.S. President announced in mid-January the formation of the "Peace Council" under his leadership, as part of his announced plan to stop the war on Gaza, which was later adopted by the United Nations Security Council.



The Peace Council is expected to oversee the management of the transitional phase in Gaza, coordinate reconstruction efforts and international aid, provide the necessary financial support, contribute to transitional security arrangements, and deploy an international stabilization force within the Gaza Strip, while supporting a broader political path for peace in the region.