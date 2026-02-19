كشفت صحيفة غارديان البريطانية اليوم (الخميس) عن مخطط أمريكي لبناء قاعدة عسكرية في غزة لأكثر من 5 آلاف جندي من جنسيات مختلفة.


وأوضحت الصحيفة أنها أطلعت على وثائق وسجلات تؤكد أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تخطط لبناء قاعدة عسكرية في غزة، موضحة أن المجمع يمتد على مساحة 350 فدانا ويخطط له كقاعدة لقوة متعددة الجنسيات.


وتُعدّ هذه القوة جزءا من مجلس السلام المُنشأ حديثا في إطار خطة ترمب لوقف الحرب في غزة، وتتضمن الخطط إنشاء موقع عسكري على مراحل، سيكون محاطا بـ26 برج مراقبة مدرعا محمولا على مقطورات، وميدانا للأسلحة الصغيرة، ومخابئ، ومستودعا للمعدات العسكرية اللازمة للعمليات، وسيُحاط بالكامل بأسلاك شائكة.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مصدر مطلع على الخطة، أنه تم إصدار وثيقة التعاقد لبناء القاعدة العسكرية من قبل مجلس السلام وتم إعدادها بمساعدة مسؤولي التعاقد الأمريكيين.


يذكر أن الرئيس الأمريكي أعلن في منتصف يناير الماضي تشكيل «مجلس السلام» برئاسته، تنفيذاً لخطته المعلنة لإيقاف الحرب على غزة، والتي تبنّاها لاحقا مجلس الأمن الدولي.


ومن المقرر أن يشرف مجلس السلام على إدارة المرحلة الانتقالية في غزة وتنسيق جهود إعادة الإعمار والمساعدات الدولية، وتوفير الدعم المالي الخاص بها، والمساهمة في ترتيبات أمنية انتقالية ونشر قوة استقرار دولية داخل قطاع غزة، مع دعم مسار سياسي أوسع للسلام في المنطقة.