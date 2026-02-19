بعد ساعات من دعوة مجلس الأمن الدولي إلى ضرورة جعل وقف إطلاق النار في غزة دائماً، أعربت الأمم المتحدة، عن مخاوفها من ارتكاب إسرائيل «تطهير عرقي» في قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية.


وأكدت مفوضية الأمم المتحدة السامية لحقوق الإنسان في تقرير لها أن «الهجمات المكثّفة، والتدمير الممنهج لأحياء بكاملها، ومنع وصول المساعدات الإنسانية، كأنها تهدف إلى إحداث تغيير ديموغرافي دائم في غزة»، مضيفة:«هذا، إلى جانب عمليات التهجير القسري التي تبدو كأنها تهدف إلى إحداث تهجير دائم، يثير مخاوف بشأن التطهير العرقي في غزة والضفة الغربية».


وشنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الخميس)، غارات جوية وقصفا مدفعيا على مناطق عدة من قطاع غزة، وبحسب شهود عيان فإن الغارات والقصف استهدفت شرقي مدينة خان يونس بجنوب قطاع غزة، بالإضافة إلى مناطق انتشار قوات الاحتلال في مدينة رفح بجنوب قطاع غزة.


وكان أعضاء في مجلس الأمن الدولي قد دعوا أمس إلى جعل اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة دائما، منتقدين بشدة الجهود الإسرائيلية لتوسيع سيطرتها على الضفة الغربية باعتبارها تهديدا لآفاق حل الدولتين.


وقال سفير فلسطين لدى الأمم المتحدة رياض منصور: «الضم هو انتهاك لميثاق الأمم المتحدة ولأهم قواعد القانون الدولي، إنه انتهاك لخطة الرئيس ترمب، ويشكل تهديدا وجوديا لجهود السلام الجارية».