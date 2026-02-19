Hours after the UN Security Council called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the United Nations expressed its concerns about Israel committing "ethnic cleansing" in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.



The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed in a report that "intensive attacks, the systematic destruction of entire neighborhoods, and the obstruction of humanitarian aid seem aimed at causing a permanent demographic change in Gaza," adding: "This, along with forced displacement operations that appear to aim at creating permanent displacement, raises concerns about ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank."



Israeli occupation forces launched airstrikes and artillery shelling today (Thursday) on several areas of the Gaza Strip. According to eyewitnesses, the airstrikes and shelling targeted the eastern part of Khan Younis city in southern Gaza, in addition to areas where occupation forces are deployed in Rafah city in southern Gaza.



Members of the UN Security Council called yesterday for making the ceasefire agreement in Gaza permanent, strongly criticizing Israeli efforts to expand its control over the West Bank as a threat to the prospects of a two-state solution.



Palestine's ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, stated: "Annexation is a violation of the UN Charter and of the most important rules of international law. It violates President Trump's plan and poses an existential threat to ongoing peace efforts."