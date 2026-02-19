Sixteen people, including children, were killed in the collapse of a building in Karachi, Pakistan, early today (Thursday) due to a gas cylinder explosion, while families were preparing for Suhoor during the month of Ramadan.



The spokesperson for the regional ambulance agency, Hassan Khan, stated: "Sixteen people, including women and children, have died, and 13 have been injured," explaining that the building, which was three stories tall, collapsed for an unknown reason in a densely populated neighborhood.



However, municipal official Nasrullah Abbasi said that the cause of the collapse appears to be what "seems to be an explosion caused by gas, but an investigation will determine the circumstances of the incident."

باكستانيات يبكين على الضحايا في المنزل المدمر.

Pakistani channel "Geo" reported that rescue officials said the explosion occurred on the first floor, causing part of the building to collapse, clarifying that all available resources are being used in the search operation.



International media quoted local police chief Rizwan Patel as saying that rescue workers are searching under the rubble for any trapped survivors.



The police reported that initial information indicates that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, possibly from a gas cylinder or a gas suction machine.



Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his sorrow over the loss of life, directing authorities to ensure that the injured receive the best possible treatment.



Zardari emphasized the need for a swift completion of rescue operations and urged the Sindh provincial government, of which Karachi is a part, to enforce building regulations, inspect the safety of gas cylinders, and conduct an investigation to help prevent similar incidents in the future.