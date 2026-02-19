قتل 16 شخصاً بينهم أطفال في انهيار مبنى في مدينة كراتشي الباكستانية فجر اليوم (الخميس) جراء انفجار اسطوانة غاز، بينما كانت العائلات تُعدّ السحور خلال شهر رمضان.


وقال المتحدث باسم وكالة الإسعاف الإقليمية حسن خان: «لقي 16 شخصاً بينهم نساء وأطفال حتفهم، وأصيب 13»، موضحاً أن المبنى مكون من ثلاثة طوابق ويقع في ضاحية مكتظة بالسكان انهار لسبب مجهول.


لكن المسؤول في البلدية نصر الله عباسي قال إن سباب الانهيار يعود إلى ما «يبدو أنه انفجار وقع بسبب الغاز، لكن التحقيق سيُحدد ملابسات الحادث».

باكستانيات يبكين على الضحايا في المنزل المدمر.

ونقلت قناة «جيو» الباكستانية عن مسؤولي الإنقاذ قولهم: إن الانفجار وقع في الطابق الأول مما تسبب في انهيار جزء من المبنى، موضحين أنه يتم استخدام جميع الموارد المتاحة في عملية البحث.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام دولية عن رئيس الشرطة المحلية رضوان باتيل قوله: إن رجال الإنقاذ يقومون بالبحث أسفل الأنقاض بحثاً عن أي ناجين عالقين.


وأفادت الشرطة بأن المعلومات الأولية تشير إلى أن الانفجار نجم عن تسرب غازي، ربما من أسطوانة الغاز أو آلة لشفط الغاز.


وأعرب الرئيس الباكستاني آصف علي زارداري عن أسفه لسقوط ضحايا، موجهاً السلطات بضمان تلقي المصابين أفضل علاج ممكن.


وشدد زارداري على ضرورة استكمال سريع لعمليات الإنقاذ، وحث حكومة إقليم السند التي تقع كراتشي ضمنها على تطبيق قواعد البناء وفحص سلامة أسطوانات الغاز وإجراء تحقيق للمساعدة في منع وقوع حوادث مماثلة.