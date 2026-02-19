لطالما أثار ظهور قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو وهو يتحدث مع نفسه أثناء أو بعد المباريات في الفترة الأخيرة، بل ويظهر وكأنه يعاتبها أحياناً، حيرة الجماهير، دون تفسير واضح حتى الآن.

لماذا يتحدث رونالدو مع نفسه أمام الكاميرات؟.. مختص يكشف السر لـ«عكاظ»!

لا شك أن «الدون» أحد أعظم أساطير الساحرة المستديرة على مر تاريخها، لما حققه من إنجازات جماعية وفردية مذهلة، ورغم بلوغه سن الـ41، فإنه لم يفقد شغفه؛ إذ يقاتل في الملعب على كل فرصة، ويحتفل بكل هدف كأنه أحد أجمل أهدافه التي سجلها على الإطلاق، ويبذل قصارى جهده من أجل إعادة النصر إلى منصات التتويج.

خبير نفسي يفسر المشهد

في هذا الصدد، قال المعد النفسي السابق للأهلي السعودي، الدكتور أحمد صلاح الدين مليحه، في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ»، إن الفارق بين النجم والأسطورة لم يعد يُقاس فقط بقوة التسديد أو سرعة الحركة والأداء فقط، بل بالقدرة على إدارة المعركة التي تدور داخل العقل.

وأضاف: «لقد لفت انتباه الكثيرين أخيرا مشهد النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو وهو يتمتم بكلمات لنفسه في لحظات الانكسار أو الترقب، وهو ما قد يفسره البعض خطأً على أنه اضطراب أو غياب للتركيز، بينما نراه نحن من منظور علم النفس الرياضي التطبيقي قمة «الضبط الذاتي» وممارسة احترافية لأرقى المهارات العقلية، فما صدر منه ليس مجرد رد فعل عفوي، بل هو تطبيق عملي لمنهج علمي في التدريب العقلي، وهو ما نطلق عليه في تخصصنا الحديث الذاتي».

ما هو «الحديث الذاتي»؟

وتابع الدكتور أحمد صلاح: «ما يراه الجمهور من تمتمة رونالدو هو «قمة جبل الجليد» فقط، فالحقيقة التي لمستها من خلال عملي مع أبطال مصريين وعرب، أن الحديث الذاتي هو تيار لا ينقطع؛ هناك حديث داخلي مستمر يرافق اللاعب في كل ثانية من الأداء لتنفيذ التكليفات التكتيكية، وهي إحدى الركائز الأساسية في برامج الإعداد النفسي التي كنا نطبقها مع لاعبي المنتخبات ونادي الأهلي السعودي، هذا الحديث ليس مجرد كلمات، بل هو نظام تشغيل عقلي يقوم بوظيفتين: الأولى هي الوظيفة التوجيهية، حيث يستحضر اللاعب التكنيك المثالي في أجزاء من الثانية (مثل توجيه الجسم عند الارتقاء)، والثانية هي الوظيفة التحفيزية، وهي الوقود الذي يضخه اللاعب في عروقه عندما يشعر بضغط النتيجة أو هبوط مستوى الفريق، ليحافظ على ثباته الانفعالي».

وأشار إلى أن «اللاعب الذي يتحدث مع نفسه بصوت مسموع أو خفي، هو لاعب يقوم بعملية تصفير (Reset) فورية لضغوطه، ليمنع العقل من الوقوع في فخ التفكير بالماضي (الفرص الضائعة) وينقله فوراً إلى الحاضر (المهمة الحالية)، لذا فاللاعبون الذين يمتلكون «مركز ضبط داخلي» هم الأكثر قدرة على العودة للمباراة بعد الإخفاق، وهو ما ينطبق على رونالدو الذي لا ينتظر دعماً من مدربه أو تصفيقاً من جمهوره؛ لأنه يمارس القيادة الذاتية».

إستراتيجيات التفكير وتحويل الضغوط

ولفت: «في علم النفس الرياضي، نُدرب اللاعبين على ما يسمى «إعادة الهيكلة المعرفية»، فعندما يتحدث رونالدو مع نفسه بعد خسارة، فهو غالباً يمارس عملية تحليل سريع للأخطاء وتحويلها إلى تعليمات حركية قادمة، هذا هو الفارق بين «الانهيار» و«الاستجابة»، وهذا من شأنه امتصاص الغضب من الخسارة وتقليل الأخطاء السلوكية والفنية إلى جانب استعادة الحالة العقلية والانفصال عن ضجيج الجماهير».

وختم حديثه قائلاً: «ما نشاهده من حديث كريستيانو رونالدو مع نفسه ليس مجرد تمتمة عابرة، بل هو تجسيد حي لـ«الصلابة العقلية»، وذلك من خلال تحويل الرصاص النفسي الضاغط إلى ذهبٍ من الإنجازات، وبالتالي فالمهارات العقلية والحديث الذاتي المنهجي هما «الدرع الواقي» ضد الانهيار النفسي في المنعطفات الحاسمة، فحديث البطل مع نفسه ليس علامة ضعف، بل هو صوت القيادة الذاتية وصرخة المحارب التي تُبقي شعلة المنافسة متقدة في أعماقه، ليبقى صامداً في أحلك الظروف وأصعب التحديات».