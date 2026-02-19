لماذا يتحدث رونالدو مع نفسه أمام الكاميرات؟.. مختص يكشف السر لـ«عكاظ»!

The recent sight of Al-Nassr's captain Cristiano Ronaldo talking to himself during or after matches, sometimes appearing to scold himself, has puzzled fans without a clear explanation so far.

There is no doubt that "the Don" is one of the greatest legends of the beautiful game throughout its history, due to his remarkable collective and individual achievements. Despite reaching the age of 41, he has not lost his passion; he fights on the field for every opportunity and celebrates every goal as if it were one of the most beautiful he has ever scored, doing his utmost to bring Al-Nassr back to the podiums of victory.

A psychologist explains the scene

In this regard, the former psychological coach of Al-Ahli Saudi, Dr. Ahmed Salah El-Din Malih, stated in exclusive comments to "Okaz" that the difference between a star and a legend is no longer measured solely by shooting power or speed of movement and performance, but by the ability to manage the battle that takes place within the mind.

He added: "Many have recently noticed the scene of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo muttering words to himself in moments of breakdown or anticipation, which some may mistakenly interpret as a disorder or lack of focus, while we see it from the perspective of applied sports psychology as the pinnacle of 'self-regulation' and a professional practice of the highest mental skills. What he expresses is not just a spontaneous reaction, but a practical application of a scientific method in mental training, which we refer to in our field as 'self-talk'."

What is "self-talk"?

Dr. Ahmed Salah continued: "What the audience sees from Ronaldo's mumbling is just the 'tip of the iceberg.' The truth I have observed through my work with Egyptian and Arab champions is that self-talk is a continuous stream; there is an ongoing internal dialogue accompanying the player every second of performance to execute tactical assignments. This is one of the fundamental pillars in the psychological preparation programs we applied with national team players and Al-Ahli Saudi players. This talk is not just words; it is a mental operating system that serves two functions: the first is the directive function, where the player recalls the ideal technique in fractions of a second (such as body positioning when jumping), and the second is the motivational function, which is the fuel that the player pumps into his veins when he feels the pressure of the score or a drop in the team's performance, to maintain his emotional stability."

He pointed out that "a player who talks to himself, whether audibly or silently, is a player who performs an immediate reset of his pressures, preventing the mind from falling into the trap of thinking about the past (missed opportunities) and immediately shifting to the present (the current task). Therefore, players who possess an 'internal locus of control' are the most capable of returning to the game after failure, which applies to Ronaldo, who does not wait for support from his coach or applause from his fans; he practices self-leadership."

Thinking strategies and transforming pressure

He noted: "In sports psychology, we train players on what is called 'cognitive restructuring.' When Ronaldo talks to himself after a loss, he is often engaging in a quick analysis of mistakes and transforming them into upcoming movement instructions. This is the difference between 'collapse' and 'response,' which helps absorb the anger from the loss and reduce behavioral and technical mistakes, alongside restoring mental state and separating from the noise of the crowd."

He concluded his remarks by saying: "What we observe from Cristiano Ronaldo's self-talk is not just a fleeting mumble, but a living embodiment of 'mental toughness,' by transforming the pressing psychological bullets into gold from achievements. Thus, mental skills and systematic self-talk are the 'protective shield' against psychological collapse in critical turns. A champion's talk with himself is not a sign of weakness, but a voice of self-leadership and a warrior's cry that keeps the flame of competition alive within him, allowing him to remain steadfast in the darkest circumstances and the toughest challenges."