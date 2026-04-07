The Egyptian artist Angham is preparing to hold a highly anticipated concert in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, on April 25th at the SPACE42 Arena, amidst expectations of a large audience attendance.

A Selection of Her Most Famous Songs

During the concert, Angham is set to present a diverse collection of her most popular songs that have achieved widespread success, along with her latest musical works, including "Mish Habibi Bas," "Mish Qadera," "Seebtli Qalbak," and other songs that resonate with her Arab audience.

Ticket Release Date

In this context, the organizing company released tickets for the concert starting from April 8th at 6 PM UAE time, through the designated booking platforms.

Jeddah Concert... "Fully Booked"

Angham raised the banner of "Fully Booked" at her recent concert in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, during the last Eid al-Fitr celebrations, with the audience singing along to her songs in an atmosphere filled with excitement and joy.

Her Latest Song

The song "Mish Qadera," released last March, is Angham's latest track, featuring lyrics by Khaled Taj El-Din, music by Razzam, and arrangement by Nader Hamdy, with mastering by Tarek Madkour. The song carries an emotional tone reflecting feelings of internal struggle and heartbreak.