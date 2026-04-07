تستعد الفنانة المصرية أنغام لإحياء حفل جماهيري مرتقب في العاصمة الإماراتية أبوظبي، يوم 25 أبريل الجاري على مسرح SPACE42 Arena، وسط توقعات بحضور جماهيري كبير.

باقة من أبرز الأغاني

ومن المقرر أن تقدم أنغام خلال الحفل مجموعة متنوعة من أشهر أغانيها التي حققت نجاحاً واسعاً، إلى جانب أحدث أعمالها الغنائية، من بينها «مش حبيبي بس» و«مش قادرة» و«سيبتلي قلبك»، وغيرها من الأغنيات التي يتفاعل معها جمهورها العربي.

موعد طرح التذاكر

وفي سياق متصل، طرحت الشركة المنظمة تذاكر الحفل من يوم 8 أبريل الجاري، في تمام السادسة مساءً بتوقيت الإمارات، عبر المنصات المخصصة للحجز.

حفل جدة.. «كامل العدد»

وكانت أنغام رفعت شعار «كامل العدد» في حفلها الأخير في جدة بالمملكة العربية السعودية ضمن موسم احتفالات عيد الفطر المبارك الماضي، مرددين كلمات أغانيها وسط أجواء مليئة بالحماس والطرب.

أحدث أغانيها

وتعد أغنية «مش قادرة»، في مارس الماضي أحدث أغاني أنغام، وهي من كلمات خالد تاج الدين، وألحان رزام، وتوزيع نادر حمدي، وماستر طارق مدكور، وحملت الأغنية طابعاً عاطفياً عكس مشاعر الصراع الداخلي والانكسار.