In a notable gesture, the Al-Akhdod Club fan association decided to pay a special tribute to the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo during their upcoming match against Al-Nassr next Saturday, as part of the 28th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



The Al-Akhdod fans are set to chant Ronaldo's name at the 7th minute of the match; expressing their appreciation for what the global star contributes and acknowledging his great love for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The match will take place next Saturday at the Prince Hadhlul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran, in a game expected to witness a remarkable crowd presence and enthusiastic atmosphere in the stands.