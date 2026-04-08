في بادرة لافتة، قرّرت رابطة جمهور نادي الأخدود توجيه تحية خاصة للنجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، وذلك خلال مواجهة فريقها المرتقبة أمام النصر يوم السبت المقبل، ضمن منافسات الجولة 28 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


ومن المقرر أن تهتف جماهير الأخدود باسم رونالدو عند الدقيقة الـ7 من عمر اللقاء؛ تعبيراً عن تقديرها لما يقدّمه النجم العالمي، واعترافاً بمحبته الكبيرة للمملكة العربية السعودية.


وتُقام المباراة يوم السبت المقبل على ملعب مدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بنجران، في لقاء ينتظر أن يشهد حضوراً جماهيريّاً مميزاً وأجواءً حماسيةً داخل المدرجات.