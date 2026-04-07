أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) اعتماد تجربة قانون تسلل جديد اقترحه الفرنسي آرسين فينغر، وذلك في الدوري الكندي الممتاز، ليكون أول دوري محترف يطبّق هذه الفكرة بشكل رسمي.
القانون الجديد، المعروف باسم «قاعدة الضوء»، ينص على أن اللاعب المهاجم يُعتبر في موقف سليم طالما لا توجد مسافة واضحة (فراغ أو ضوء) بينه وبين آخر مدافع. أي أن وجود أي جزء من جسم المهاجم القابل للتسجيل على خط واحد مع المدافع أو خلفه، يجعله غير متسلل.
وتهدف هذه الخطوة إلى تعزيز اللعب الهجومي وزيادة وضوح قرارات التسلل، إذ أكد فينغر أن التجربة ستساعد على تحسين فهم تأثير هذا التعديل على سير المباريات. وقد تم اعتماد هذه التجربة بالتعاون مع مجلس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم، الجهة المسؤولة عن قوانين اللعبة.
كما سيشهد الدوري الكندي تغييراً آخر، يتمثل في السماح للمدربين بطلب مراجعة القرارات التحكيمية عبر بطاقة خاصة تُسلّم للحكم الرابع، ضمن نظام دعم فيديو مبسط، يختلف عن تقنية الفار، إذ لا تتم المراجعة تلقائياً، بل بناءً على طلب محدود من المدرب في الحالات المؤثرة مثل الأهداف وركلات الجزاء والطرد المباشر.
وانطلقت هذه التجربة مع بداية الموسم الجديد في 4 أبريل، في خطوة تهدف لوضع الدوري الكندي في طليعة الابتكار الكروي عالمياً، والمساهمة في تطوير مستقبل اللعبة.
The International Football Federation (FIFA) announced the adoption of a new offside rule experiment proposed by Frenchman Arsène Wenger, to be implemented in the Canadian Premier League, making it the first professional league to officially apply this idea.
The new rule, known as the "light rule," states that an attacking player is considered onside as long as there is no clear gap (space or light) between them and the last defender. This means that if any part of the attacking player's body that can score is level with or behind the defender, they are not offside.
This step aims to enhance attacking play and increase the clarity of offside decisions, as Wenger confirmed that the experiment will help improve the understanding of the impact of this modification on the flow of matches. This experiment has been adopted in collaboration with the International Football Association Board, the body responsible for the laws of the game.
The Canadian league will also witness another change, allowing coaches to request a review of refereeing decisions through a special card handed to the fourth official, as part of a simplified video support system that differs from VAR, as reviews are not automatic but based on a limited request from the coach in impactful situations such as goals, penalties, and direct red cards.
This experiment began with the start of the new season on April 4, in a move aimed at placing the Canadian league at the forefront of football innovation globally and contributing to the development of the future of the game.