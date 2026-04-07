أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) اعتماد تجربة قانون تسلل جديد اقترحه الفرنسي آرسين فينغر، وذلك في الدوري الكندي الممتاز، ليكون أول دوري محترف يطبّق هذه الفكرة بشكل رسمي.


القانون الجديد، المعروف باسم «قاعدة الضوء»، ينص على أن اللاعب المهاجم يُعتبر في موقف سليم طالما لا توجد مسافة واضحة (فراغ أو ضوء) بينه وبين آخر مدافع. أي أن وجود أي جزء من جسم المهاجم القابل للتسجيل على خط واحد مع المدافع أو خلفه، يجعله غير متسلل.


وتهدف هذه الخطوة إلى تعزيز اللعب الهجومي وزيادة وضوح قرارات التسلل، إذ أكد فينغر أن التجربة ستساعد على تحسين فهم تأثير هذا التعديل على سير المباريات. وقد تم اعتماد هذه التجربة بالتعاون مع مجلس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم، الجهة المسؤولة عن قوانين اللعبة.


كما سيشهد الدوري الكندي تغييراً آخر، يتمثل في السماح للمدربين بطلب مراجعة القرارات التحكيمية عبر بطاقة خاصة تُسلّم للحكم الرابع، ضمن نظام دعم فيديو مبسط، يختلف عن تقنية الفار، إذ لا تتم المراجعة تلقائياً، بل بناءً على طلب محدود من المدرب في الحالات المؤثرة مثل الأهداف وركلات الجزاء والطرد المباشر.


وانطلقت هذه التجربة مع بداية الموسم الجديد في 4 أبريل، في خطوة تهدف لوضع الدوري الكندي في طليعة الابتكار الكروي عالمياً، والمساهمة في تطوير مستقبل اللعبة.