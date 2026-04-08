أعلن وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن القوات الأمريكية حققت «نصراً تاريخياً وساحقاً» على إيران، لكنه أكد أن الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في المنطقة سيستمر؛ لضمان التزام القيادة الإيرانية الجديدة بشروط اتفاق السلام المؤقت بين البلدين.


وقال هيغسيث، خلال مؤتمر صحفي في البنتاغون، بعد ساعات من إعلان الرئيس دونالد ترمب وقف القتال لمدة أسبوعين تمهيداً لمفاوضات السلام: «سنبقى هنا، لن نرحل إلى أي مكان»، وأضاف: «قواتنا مستعدة للدفاع، ومستعدة للهجوم، ومستعدة لاستئناف العمليات في أي لحظة باستخدام أي حزمة أهداف مطلوبة».


وكان ترمب قد كتب في وقت سابق على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران اتفقتا بالفعل على بنود عدة في خطة سلام أولية تتكون من 15 نقطة.


ويعكس تفاؤل هيغسيث بأن العملية العسكرية الكبرى تقترب من نهايتها - وأشار مراراً إلى عملية «الغضب الملحمي» بصيغة الماضي - تناقضاً مع تصريحات نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، الذي وصف الوضع في الشرق الأوسط بأنه «هدنة هشة» قد تنهار في الأيام القادمة.


وقال هيغسيث إنه أكثر ثقة باستمرار الاتفاق، بفضل الهيمنة العسكرية الأمريكية خلال الأسابيع الستة الماضية.


وأضاف: «في أقل من 40 يوماً، وباستخدام أقل من 10% من القوة القتالية الإجمالية لأمريكا، دمرنا أحد أكبر الجيوش في العالم، وأبرز دولة راعية للإرهاب في العالم، وأثبتت إيران عجزها التام عن الدفاع عن نفسها، وبالتعاون مع شركائنا الإسرائيليين، حققت القوات المسلحة الأمريكية كل الأهداف المحددة».


وأعرب هيغسيث عن ثقته بأن ممرات الشحن عبر مضيق هرمز، الذي يمر من خلاله نحو 25% من تجارة النفط الخام العالمية، ستُعاد فتحها بالكامل بموجب شروط وقف إطلاق النار. وكان إغلاق المضيق خلال الحرب قد أدى إلى ارتفاع حاد في أسعار الطاقة عالمياً.


وقلل وزير الدفاع من أهمية التقارير، التي تحدثت عن هجمات مستمرة من قبل وكلاء إيران خلال الليل، مؤكداً أنها لا ترقى إلى مستوى انتهاك اتفاق السلام، لكنه حذّر في الوقت نفسه قائلاً: «ستكون إيران حكيمة إذا وجدت طريقة لإيصال رسالة إلى قواتها في المناطق النائية عبر حمامة زاجل»، مشدداً على أن القوات الأمريكية لا تزال جاهزة للرد الفوري إذا اقتضت الحاجة.


من جانبه، أفاد رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الجنرال دان كين بأن القوات الأمريكية استهدفت أكثر من 13 ألف هدف منذ بداية العملية العسكرية في 28 فبراير، ويشمل ذلك تدمير نحو 80% من أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الإيرانية، وأكثر من 1,500 هدف دفاع جوي، وأكثر من 450 منشأة تخزين صواريخ باليستية، و800 طائرة مسيرة هجومية باتجاه واحد.


كما شملت العملية أكثر من 700 غارة على أهداف ألغام بحرية في مضيق هرمز، وهو ما يعادل - بحسب الجنرال كين - نحو 95% من مخزون إيران من هذه الألغام.