U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced today (Wednesday) that U.S. forces have achieved a "historic and crushing victory" over Iran, but he emphasized that the U.S. military presence in the region will continue to ensure the new Iranian leadership's commitment to the terms of the temporary peace agreement between the two countries.



Hegseth stated during a press conference at the Pentagon, just hours after President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire in preparation for peace negotiations: "We will stay here; we are not going anywhere," adding, "Our forces are ready to defend, ready to attack, and ready to resume operations at any moment using any required target package."



Trump had previously written on social media that the United States and Iran had already agreed on several terms in an initial peace plan consisting of 15 points.



Hegseth's optimism that the major military operation is nearing its end—he repeatedly referred to the "Epic Fury" operation in the past tense—contrasts with statements from Vice President J.D. Vance, who described the situation in the Middle East as a "fragile truce" that could collapse in the coming days.



Hegseth expressed greater confidence in the continuation of the agreement, thanks to U.S. military dominance over the past six weeks.



He added, "In less than 40 days, using less than 10% of America's total combat power, we have destroyed one of the largest armies in the world and the foremost state sponsor of terrorism globally. Iran has proven completely incapable of defending itself, and in cooperation with our Israeli partners, the U.S. armed forces have achieved all the specified objectives."



Hegseth expressed confidence that shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 25% of global crude oil trade passes, will be fully reopened under the terms of the ceasefire. The closure of the strait during the war had led to a sharp rise in global energy prices.



The Defense Secretary downplayed reports of ongoing attacks by Iranian proxies overnight, asserting that they do not rise to the level of violating the peace agreement, but he warned at the same time, saying, "Iran would be wise to find a way to send a message to its forces in remote areas via a carrier pigeon," emphasizing that U.S. forces remain ready for immediate response if necessary.



For his part, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Keen reported that U.S. forces have targeted over 13,000 objectives since the beginning of the military operation on February 28, including the destruction of about 80% of Iran's air defense systems, more than 1,500 air defense targets, over 450 ballistic missile storage facilities, and 800 one-way attack drones.



The operation also included more than 700 strikes on naval mine targets in the Strait of Hormuz, which General Keen stated amounts to approximately 95% of Iran's stockpile of these mines.