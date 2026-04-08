أعلن وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن القوات الأمريكية حققت «نصراً تاريخياً وساحقاً» على إيران، لكنه أكد أن الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في المنطقة سيستمر؛ لضمان التزام القيادة الإيرانية الجديدة بشروط اتفاق السلام المؤقت بين البلدين.
وقال هيغسيث، خلال مؤتمر صحفي في البنتاغون، بعد ساعات من إعلان الرئيس دونالد ترمب وقف القتال لمدة أسبوعين تمهيداً لمفاوضات السلام: «سنبقى هنا، لن نرحل إلى أي مكان»، وأضاف: «قواتنا مستعدة للدفاع، ومستعدة للهجوم، ومستعدة لاستئناف العمليات في أي لحظة باستخدام أي حزمة أهداف مطلوبة».
وكان ترمب قد كتب في وقت سابق على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران اتفقتا بالفعل على بنود عدة في خطة سلام أولية تتكون من 15 نقطة.
ويعكس تفاؤل هيغسيث بأن العملية العسكرية الكبرى تقترب من نهايتها - وأشار مراراً إلى عملية «الغضب الملحمي» بصيغة الماضي - تناقضاً مع تصريحات نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، الذي وصف الوضع في الشرق الأوسط بأنه «هدنة هشة» قد تنهار في الأيام القادمة.
وقال هيغسيث إنه أكثر ثقة باستمرار الاتفاق، بفضل الهيمنة العسكرية الأمريكية خلال الأسابيع الستة الماضية.
وأضاف: «في أقل من 40 يوماً، وباستخدام أقل من 10% من القوة القتالية الإجمالية لأمريكا، دمرنا أحد أكبر الجيوش في العالم، وأبرز دولة راعية للإرهاب في العالم، وأثبتت إيران عجزها التام عن الدفاع عن نفسها، وبالتعاون مع شركائنا الإسرائيليين، حققت القوات المسلحة الأمريكية كل الأهداف المحددة».
وأعرب هيغسيث عن ثقته بأن ممرات الشحن عبر مضيق هرمز، الذي يمر من خلاله نحو 25% من تجارة النفط الخام العالمية، ستُعاد فتحها بالكامل بموجب شروط وقف إطلاق النار. وكان إغلاق المضيق خلال الحرب قد أدى إلى ارتفاع حاد في أسعار الطاقة عالمياً.
وقلل وزير الدفاع من أهمية التقارير، التي تحدثت عن هجمات مستمرة من قبل وكلاء إيران خلال الليل، مؤكداً أنها لا ترقى إلى مستوى انتهاك اتفاق السلام، لكنه حذّر في الوقت نفسه قائلاً: «ستكون إيران حكيمة إذا وجدت طريقة لإيصال رسالة إلى قواتها في المناطق النائية عبر حمامة زاجل»، مشدداً على أن القوات الأمريكية لا تزال جاهزة للرد الفوري إذا اقتضت الحاجة.
من جانبه، أفاد رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الجنرال دان كين بأن القوات الأمريكية استهدفت أكثر من 13 ألف هدف منذ بداية العملية العسكرية في 28 فبراير، ويشمل ذلك تدمير نحو 80% من أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الإيرانية، وأكثر من 1,500 هدف دفاع جوي، وأكثر من 450 منشأة تخزين صواريخ باليستية، و800 طائرة مسيرة هجومية باتجاه واحد.
كما شملت العملية أكثر من 700 غارة على أهداف ألغام بحرية في مضيق هرمز، وهو ما يعادل - بحسب الجنرال كين - نحو 95% من مخزون إيران من هذه الألغام.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced today (Wednesday) that U.S. forces have achieved a "historic and crushing victory" over Iran, but he emphasized that the U.S. military presence in the region will continue to ensure the new Iranian leadership's commitment to the terms of the temporary peace agreement between the two countries.
Hegseth stated during a press conference at the Pentagon, just hours after President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire in preparation for peace negotiations: "We will stay here; we are not going anywhere," adding, "Our forces are ready to defend, ready to attack, and ready to resume operations at any moment using any required target package."
Trump had previously written on social media that the United States and Iran had already agreed on several terms in an initial peace plan consisting of 15 points.
Hegseth's optimism that the major military operation is nearing its end—he repeatedly referred to the "Epic Fury" operation in the past tense—contrasts with statements from Vice President J.D. Vance, who described the situation in the Middle East as a "fragile truce" that could collapse in the coming days.
Hegseth expressed greater confidence in the continuation of the agreement, thanks to U.S. military dominance over the past six weeks.
He added, "In less than 40 days, using less than 10% of America's total combat power, we have destroyed one of the largest armies in the world and the foremost state sponsor of terrorism globally. Iran has proven completely incapable of defending itself, and in cooperation with our Israeli partners, the U.S. armed forces have achieved all the specified objectives."
Hegseth expressed confidence that shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 25% of global crude oil trade passes, will be fully reopened under the terms of the ceasefire. The closure of the strait during the war had led to a sharp rise in global energy prices.
The Defense Secretary downplayed reports of ongoing attacks by Iranian proxies overnight, asserting that they do not rise to the level of violating the peace agreement, but he warned at the same time, saying, "Iran would be wise to find a way to send a message to its forces in remote areas via a carrier pigeon," emphasizing that U.S. forces remain ready for immediate response if necessary.
For his part, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Keen reported that U.S. forces have targeted over 13,000 objectives since the beginning of the military operation on February 28, including the destruction of about 80% of Iran's air defense systems, more than 1,500 air defense targets, over 450 ballistic missile storage facilities, and 800 one-way attack drones.
The operation also included more than 700 strikes on naval mine targets in the Strait of Hormuz, which General Keen stated amounts to approximately 95% of Iran's stockpile of these mines.