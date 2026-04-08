The Lebanese presidency confirmed that Israel committed a new massacre today (Wednesday) and called on the international community to take responsibility to stop the assaults. Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nasser al-Din announced that the number of dead has risen to more than 89 people and 722 injured in over 100 Israeli airstrikes.

Nasser al-Din stated: We are facing a serious escalation with over 100 Israeli airstrikes, adding: Ambulances are still transporting victims to hospitals, and there are currently 89 dead and 722 injured.

The Lebanese Health Minister called on international institutions to assist the Lebanese health sector.

For his part, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said: We are committed to the negotiation initiative between Lebanon and Israel to stop the military escalation, adding: Israel continues its assaults and refuses to respond to our initiative.

The Lebanese presidency affirmed today: "These barbaric assaults, which do not recognize rights and do not respect any agreements or commitments, have repeatedly proven their disregard for all international laws and norms. We have witnessed, over 15 months of the ceasefire agreement, the extent of violations and breaches that have been committed without any deterrent," adding: "Today, the Israeli occupation is once again intensifying its aggression, committing a new massacre that adds to its black record, in a blatant challenge to all humanitarian values, and disregarding all efforts aimed at calming and stabilizing the situation."

The Lebanese presidency indicated that this serious escalation places full responsibility on Israel for its repercussions, emphasizing that the continuation of these aggressive policies will only lead to further tension and instability, at a time when everyone is in dire need of calm and respect for commitments.

The Lebanese presidency condemned this crime in the strongest terms, affirming the necessity for the international community to take responsibility to stop these repeated assaults and to put an end to this aggressive approach that threatens security and stability in the region.