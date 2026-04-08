فيما أكدت الرئاسة اللبنانية ارتكاب إسرائيل، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مجزرة جديدة، وطالبت المجتمع الدولي بتحمل مسؤولياته لوقف الاعتداءات، أعلن وزير الصحة اللبناني راكان ناصر الدين ارتفاع عدد القتلى إلى أكثر من 112شخصاً و722 جريحاً في أكثر من 100 غارة إسرائيلية، غير أن الدفاع المدني اللبناني قال أن عدد القصف أودى بحياة 254 شخصاً.
وقال ناصر الدين: نحن أمام تصعيد خطير بعدوان إسرائيلي بأكثر من 100 غارة، مضيفاً: ما زالت سيارات الإسعاف تنقل الضحايا للمستشفيات وهناك حتى اللحظة 89 قتيلاً و722 جريحاً.
وطالب وزير الصحة اللبناني المؤسسات الدولية بمساعدة القطاع الصحي اللبناني.
بدوره، قال الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون: متمسكون بالمبادرة التفاوضية بين لبنان وإسرائيل لوقف التصعيد العسكري، مضيفاً: إسرائيل تواصل اعتداءاتها وترفض التجاوب مع مبادرتنا.
وأكدت الرئاسة اللبنانية، اليوم: «إنّ هذه الاعتداءات الهمجيّة، التي لا تعرف الحقّ ولا تحترم أيّ اتفاقيات أو تعهّدات، قد أثبتت مراراً وتكراراً استخفافها بكافة القوانين والأعراف الدولية. وقد شهدنا، على مدى 15 شهراً من اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية، حجم الانتهاكات والخروقات التي تمّ ارتكابها دون أيّ رادع»، مضيفة: «اليوم، يُمعن الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مجدداً في عدوانه، مرتكباً مجزرة جديدة تُضاف إلى سجله الأسود، في تحدٍّ صارخ لكل القيم الإنسانية، وضارباً بعرض الحائط جميع الجهود الرامية إلى التهدئة والاستقرار».
وأشارت الرئاسة اللبنانية إلى أنّ هذا التصعيد الخطير يُحمّل إسرائيل كامل المسؤولية عن تداعياته، مؤكدة أنّ استمرار هذه السياسات العدوانية لن يؤدي إلا إلى مزيد من التوتر وانعدام الاستقرار، في وقتٍ أحوج ما يكون فيه الجميع إلى التهدئة واحترام الالتزامات.
ودانت الرئاسة اللبنانية هذه الجريمة بأشدّ العبارات، مؤكدة ضرورة تحمّل المجتمع الدولي مسؤولياته لوقف هذه الاعتداءات المتكررة، ووضع حدٍّ لهذا النهج العدواني الذي يهدّد الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
The Lebanese presidency confirmed that Israel committed a new massacre today (Wednesday) and called on the international community to take responsibility to stop the assaults. Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nasser al-Din announced that the number of dead has risen to more than 89 people and 722 injured in over 100 Israeli airstrikes.
Nasser al-Din stated: We are facing a serious escalation with over 100 Israeli airstrikes, adding: Ambulances are still transporting victims to hospitals, and there are currently 89 dead and 722 injured.
The Lebanese Health Minister called on international institutions to assist the Lebanese health sector.
For his part, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said: We are committed to the negotiation initiative between Lebanon and Israel to stop the military escalation, adding: Israel continues its assaults and refuses to respond to our initiative.
The Lebanese presidency affirmed today: "These barbaric assaults, which do not recognize rights and do not respect any agreements or commitments, have repeatedly proven their disregard for all international laws and norms. We have witnessed, over 15 months of the ceasefire agreement, the extent of violations and breaches that have been committed without any deterrent," adding: "Today, the Israeli occupation is once again intensifying its aggression, committing a new massacre that adds to its black record, in a blatant challenge to all humanitarian values, and disregarding all efforts aimed at calming and stabilizing the situation."
The Lebanese presidency indicated that this serious escalation places full responsibility on Israel for its repercussions, emphasizing that the continuation of these aggressive policies will only lead to further tension and instability, at a time when everyone is in dire need of calm and respect for commitments.
The Lebanese presidency condemned this crime in the strongest terms, affirming the necessity for the international community to take responsibility to stop these repeated assaults and to put an end to this aggressive approach that threatens security and stability in the region.