فيما أكدت الرئاسة اللبنانية ارتكاب إسرائيل، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مجزرة جديدة، وطالبت المجتمع الدولي بتحمل مسؤولياته لوقف الاعتداءات، أعلن وزير الصحة اللبناني راكان ناصر الدين ارتفاع عدد القتلى إلى أكثر من 112شخصاً و722 جريحاً في أكثر من 100 غارة إسرائيلية، غير أن الدفاع المدني اللبناني قال أن عدد القصف أودى بحياة 254 شخصاً.

وقال ناصر الدين: نحن أمام تصعيد خطير بعدوان إسرائيلي بأكثر من 100 غارة، مضيفاً: ما زالت سيارات الإسعاف تنقل الضحايا للمستشفيات وهناك حتى اللحظة 89 قتيلاً و722 جريحاً.

وطالب وزير الصحة اللبناني المؤسسات الدولية بمساعدة القطاع الصحي اللبناني.

بدوره، قال الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون: متمسكون بالمبادرة التفاوضية بين لبنان وإسرائيل لوقف التصعيد العسكري، مضيفاً: إسرائيل تواصل اعتداءاتها وترفض التجاوب مع مبادرتنا.

وأكدت الرئاسة اللبنانية، اليوم: «إنّ هذه الاعتداءات الهمجيّة، التي لا تعرف الحقّ ولا تحترم أيّ اتفاقيات أو تعهّدات، قد أثبتت مراراً وتكراراً استخفافها بكافة القوانين والأعراف الدولية. وقد شهدنا، على مدى 15 شهراً من اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية، حجم الانتهاكات والخروقات التي تمّ ارتكابها دون أيّ رادع»، مضيفة: «اليوم، يُمعن الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مجدداً في عدوانه، مرتكباً مجزرة جديدة تُضاف إلى سجله الأسود، في تحدٍّ صارخ لكل القيم الإنسانية، وضارباً بعرض الحائط جميع الجهود الرامية إلى التهدئة والاستقرار».

وأشارت الرئاسة اللبنانية إلى أنّ هذا التصعيد الخطير يُحمّل إسرائيل كامل المسؤولية عن تداعياته، مؤكدة أنّ استمرار هذه السياسات العدوانية لن يؤدي إلا إلى مزيد من التوتر وانعدام الاستقرار، في وقتٍ أحوج ما يكون فيه الجميع إلى التهدئة واحترام الالتزامات.

ودانت الرئاسة اللبنانية هذه الجريمة بأشدّ العبارات، مؤكدة ضرورة تحمّل المجتمع الدولي مسؤولياته لوقف هذه الاعتداءات المتكررة، ووضع حدٍّ لهذا النهج العدواني الذي يهدّد الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.