دان الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبوالغيط، بشدة الاعتداء الذي تعرضت له القنصلية العامة لدولة الكويت في محافظة البصرة جنوب العراق، ووصفه بأنه «انتهاك سافر لحرمة البعثات الدبلوماسية والقنصلية».


وقال أبوالغيط، في بيان صادر عن الجامعة اليوم (الأربعاء): إن الاعتداء الذي طال القنصلية الكويتية في البصرة يمثّل رفضاً قاطعاً لأي انتهاك لحرمة المقار الدبلوماسية أو القنصلية، أو أي اقتحام أو تخريب أو ضرر أو نهب يحدث داخلها أو حولها تحت أي ذريعة.


ونقل المتحدث باسم الأمين العام جمال رشدي، أن أبوالغيط رحب بإعلان العراق تشكيل لجنة تحقيق في الحادثة، مؤكداً أهمية اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق المتورطين بما يضمن عدم تكرار مثل هذه الاعتداءات.


وتُعد هذه الحادثة انتهاكاً خطيراً لاتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات الدبلوماسية (1961) واتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات القنصلية (1963)، التي تؤكد حصانة وحرمة المقار الدبلوماسية والقنصلية، وتلزم الدولة المضيفة بحمايتها.


وأثارت الحادثة إدانات عربية ودولية واسعة، بما في ذلك من دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والكويت نفسها، التي حمّلت الحكومة العراقية المسؤولية عن حماية بعثاتها. كما دانت وزارة الخارجية العراقية الحادثة، وأعلنت تشكيل لجنة تحقيق فورية.


تأتي الإدانة العربية في سياق توتر إقليمي متصاعد شهد اعتداءات وهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة استهدفت أراضي كويتية ودولاً خليجية أخرى، مما دفع جامعة الدول العربية ودولاً عربية عدة إلى تأكيد أهمية احترام السيادة، وحماية البعثات الدبلوماسية، وخفض التصعيد من خلال الحوار والقنوات الدبلوماسية.