استيقظت محافظة حوطة بني تميم اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على فاجعة وفاة 6 مواطنين ومواطنات في حادثة مرورية، خلال تصادم مركبتين.

وأكدت مصادر «عكاظ» أن الحادثة وقعت إثر تصادم مركبة تقل 5 معلمات وسائقهن، بمركبة أخرى، بمحافظة حوطة بني تميم بمركز برك، أثناء توجههن إلى مدرستهن، ما تسبب بوفاة 4 منهن وسائقهن ونجاة المعلمة الخامسة، وكذلك وفاة قائد المركبة الأخرى.

من جهته أوضح مرور منطقة الرياض في منشور على منصة «X» أنه باشر حادث اصطدام مركبتين في حوطة بني تميم، وتم استكمال الإجراءات النظامية حياله.

وفي الإطار ذاته، جدد الأهالي مطالبهم بإنشاء مركز للهلال الأحمر السعودي بالقرب من الطريق، لسرعة الاستجابة والوصول إلى مواقع بلاغات الحوادث للحد من آثار الحوادث المرورية المميتة، خصوصاً أن الطريق يشهد كثافة مرورية خلال ذهاب الموظفين لأعمالهم والطلاب لمدارسهم، ما يؤكد الحاجة الماسة إلى تطوير المسارات، ورفع معايير السلامة المرورية، لحماية الأرواح والحد الخسائر البشرية والمادية.