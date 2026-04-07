استيقظت محافظة حوطة بني تميم اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على فاجعة وفاة 6 مواطنين ومواطنات في حادثة مرورية، خلال تصادم مركبتين.
وأكدت مصادر «عكاظ» أن الحادثة وقعت إثر تصادم مركبة تقل 5 معلمات وسائقهن، بمركبة أخرى، بمحافظة حوطة بني تميم بمركز برك، أثناء توجههن إلى مدرستهن، ما تسبب بوفاة 4 منهن وسائقهن ونجاة المعلمة الخامسة، وكذلك وفاة قائد المركبة الأخرى.
من جهته أوضح مرور منطقة الرياض في منشور على منصة «X» أنه باشر حادث اصطدام مركبتين في حوطة بني تميم، وتم استكمال الإجراءات النظامية حياله.
وفي الإطار ذاته، جدد الأهالي مطالبهم بإنشاء مركز للهلال الأحمر السعودي بالقرب من الطريق، لسرعة الاستجابة والوصول إلى مواقع بلاغات الحوادث للحد من آثار الحوادث المرورية المميتة، خصوصاً أن الطريق يشهد كثافة مرورية خلال ذهاب الموظفين لأعمالهم والطلاب لمدارسهم، ما يؤكد الحاجة الماسة إلى تطوير المسارات، ورفع معايير السلامة المرورية، لحماية الأرواح والحد الخسائر البشرية والمادية.
The governorate of Hota Bani Tamim woke up today (Tuesday) to the tragedy of the death of 6 citizens in a traffic accident involving a collision between two vehicles.
Sources from "Okaz" confirmed that the incident occurred when a vehicle carrying 5 female teachers and their driver collided with another vehicle in Hota Bani Tamim at the Burk center, while they were heading to their school. This resulted in the death of 4 of them and their driver, while the fifth teacher survived, along with the driver of the other vehicle.
For its part, the Traffic Department of the Riyadh Region clarified in a post on the "X" platform that it responded to the collision of the two vehicles in Hota Bani Tamim, and the necessary legal procedures have been completed regarding the incident.
In the same context, the residents renewed their demands for the establishment of a Saudi Red Crescent center near the road for quick response and access to accident report sites to mitigate the effects of fatal traffic accidents, especially since the road witnesses heavy traffic during the commute of employees to their work and students to their schools, which emphasizes the urgent need to develop the routes and raise traffic safety standards to protect lives and reduce human and material losses.