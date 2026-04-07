The governorate of Hota Bani Tamim woke up today (Tuesday) to the tragedy of the death of 6 citizens in a traffic accident involving a collision between two vehicles.

Sources from "Okaz" confirmed that the incident occurred when a vehicle carrying 5 female teachers and their driver collided with another vehicle in Hota Bani Tamim at the Burk center, while they were heading to their school. This resulted in the death of 4 of them and their driver, while the fifth teacher survived, along with the driver of the other vehicle.

For its part, the Traffic Department of the Riyadh Region clarified in a post on the "X" platform that it responded to the collision of the two vehicles in Hota Bani Tamim, and the necessary legal procedures have been completed regarding the incident.

In the same context, the residents renewed their demands for the establishment of a Saudi Red Crescent center near the road for quick response and access to accident report sites to mitigate the effects of fatal traffic accidents, especially since the road witnesses heavy traffic during the commute of employees to their work and students to their schools, which emphasizes the urgent need to develop the routes and raise traffic safety standards to protect lives and reduce human and material losses.