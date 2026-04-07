كشفت وزارة السياحة جدول مخالفات مرافق الضيافة في مكة والمدينة خلال موسم الحج، أبرزها فقدان شرط من شروط الترخيص للعنصر الواحد، وغرامة الفئة الأولى من المرافق 10 آلاف ريال، والثانية 8 آلاف ريال، والثالثة 6 آلاف ريال، والرابعة 4 آلاف ريال، والخامسة ألفا ريال، وإغلاق المرفق السياحي إغلاقاً مؤقتاً كلياً لحين تصحيح المخالفة، ووفقاً للمدة المحددة عند تكرار المخالفة للمرة الأولى، وإلغاء الترخيص عند تكرار المخالفة للمرة الثانية. ومن المخالفات منع المفتش من أداء مهماته وعدم التعاون معه، وتبلغ غرامة الفئة الأولى 20 ألف ريال، وبقية الفئات 14 ألف ريال.
وصنف القرار المنشآت إلى 5 فئات، تضم الأولى 5 نجوم فاخر، خمس نجوم، غير المرخص، النزل المؤقتة لموسم الحج، فيما تضم الفئة الثانية 4 نجوم، والفئة الثالثة 3 نجوم، درجة أولى، والفئة الرابعة نجمتين، نجمة واحدة اقتصادي، والفئة الخامسة أنواع مرافق الضيافة السياحية الأخرى غير المصنفة.
ومن المخالفات عدم استقبال السائح وعدم التعامل معه وعدم الرد على استفساراته بلباقة واحترام وغرامتها 5 آلاف في فئتها الأولى، وبقية الفئات 3 آلاف، والامتناع عن تقديم الخدمة بدون أسباب مقبولة نظاماً غرامته 10 آلاف ريال في الفئة الأولى، والثانية 8 آلاف ريال، والفئة الثالثة 6 آلاف ريال، والفئة الرابعة 4 آلاف، والفئة الخامسة ألفا ريال.
ومن المخالفات الواردة في الجدول السماح بالتدخين في الأماكن العامة داخل مرفق الضيافة السياحي مثل البهو، والمطاعم، ونحو ذلك، دون وجود تصريح من الجهات المختصة، وغرامتها 10 آلاف ريال في الفئة الأولى، والثانية 8 آلاف ريال، والفئة الثالثة 6 آلاف ريال، والفئة الرابعة 4 آلاف، والفئة الخامسة ألفا ريال.
من غرة ذي القعدة إلى منتصف محرم
اعتمدت وزارة السياحة إعفاء طالبي الترخيص لمرفق الضيافة السياحي من نوع «النزل» للعمل خلال فترة موسم الحج من المعايير المرفقة بالقرار الوزاري ( 2300)، وأقرت قواعد وجدول المخالفات والعقوبات لنشاط مرفق الضيافة السياحي في مدينتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة خلال موسم حج 1447هـ.
كما اعتمدت الوزارة القواعد ونطاق التطبيق مثل تكرار المخالفة والتدرج في فرض العقوبة، ومحددات إيقاع العقوبات المالية وفق فئة النشاط، وحجم المنشأة، والتدرج في العقوبة، والنطاق الزمني لتطبيق الجدول في موسم الحج الذي يبدأ في غرة شهر ذي القعدة، وينتهي في منتصف شهر محرم.
مضاعفة العقوبة في الحالات المتكررة
نص القرار الوزاري على أنه في حالة تكرار المخالفة والتدرج في فرض العقوبة في حال اختلاف العقوبة المالية أو غير المالية الواردة في الجدول الأساسي لجدول المخالفات والعقوبات لنشاط مرفق الضيافة السياحي وقواعد تطبيقه عن هذا الجدول؛ يتم التطبيق إذا كانت المخالفة التي وقعت خلال موسم الحج مكررة لمخالفة وقعت قبل موسم الحج، فيتم تطبيق الحد الأدنى للعقوبة المالية الواردة في جدول المخالف متى كانت أعلى من سابقتها، أما إذا كانت أقل فتتم مضاعفة الحد الأدنى، وإذا كانت المخالفة التي وقعت خلال موسم الحج مكررة لمخالفة وقعت في الموسم ذاته، فيتم تطبيق العقوبة مضاعفة، وإذا كانت المخالفة التي وقعت بعد الموسم مكررة لمخالفة وقعت أثناء الموسم، فتتم مضاعفة الحد الأدنى للعقوبة حسب مرات التكرار.
وتضمن القرار أنه إذا اختلفت العقوبة غير المالية في حال التكرار ووقعت المخالفة خلال الموسم فيتم تطبيق العقوبة الواردة في الجدول، وفي حال تكرار ارتكاب المخالفة مرتين للمخالفات التي لم تحدد لها عقوبة غير مالية فللجنة تطبيق عقوبة الإغلاق المؤقت أو تعليق الترخيص خلال موسم الحج التي وقعت فيه المخالفة، وفي حال تكرار المخالفة، للمرة الثالثة، فللجنة إلغاء الترخيص.
The Ministry of Tourism has revealed the violations table for hospitality facilities in Mecca and Medina during the Hajj season, the most notable of which is the loss of one of the licensing conditions for a single element, and the fines for the first category of facilities are 10,000 riyals, the second 8,000 riyals, the third 6,000 riyals, the fourth 4,000 riyals, and the fifth 2,000 riyals. Additionally, the tourist facility may be temporarily closed completely until the violation is corrected, according to the specified duration upon the first recurrence of the violation, and the license may be revoked upon the second recurrence of the violation. Among the violations is preventing the inspector from performing their duties and not cooperating with them, with a fine of 20,000 riyals for the first category and 14,000 riyals for the other categories.
The decision classified establishments into 5 categories, with the first category including luxury 5-star, five stars, unlicensed, and temporary lodgings for the Hajj season, while the second category includes 4 stars, the third category includes 3 stars, first class, the fourth category includes 2 stars, and one star for economic facilities, and the fifth category includes other types of unclassified tourism hospitality facilities.
Among the violations is the failure to receive tourists and not dealing with them or responding to their inquiries politely and respectfully, with a fine of 5,000 riyals in the first category and 3,000 riyals in the other categories. Refusing to provide service without legally acceptable reasons incurs a fine of 10,000 riyals in the first category, 8,000 riyals in the second category, 6,000 riyals in the third category, 4,000 riyals in the fourth category, and 2,000 riyals in the fifth category.
Among the violations listed in the table is allowing smoking in public areas within the tourism hospitality facility, such as the lobby, restaurants, and similar places, without a permit from the relevant authorities, with a fine of 10,000 riyals in the first category, 8,000 riyals in the second category, 6,000 riyals in the third category, 4,000 riyals in the fourth category, and 2,000 riyals in the fifth category.
From the beginning of Dhul-Qi'dah to the middle of Muharram
The Ministry of Tourism has approved the exemption of applicants for a tourism hospitality facility license of the "lodging" type to operate during the Hajj season from the criteria attached to the ministerial decision (2300), and has established the rules and the violations and penalties table for the tourism hospitality facility activity in the cities of Mecca and Medina during the Hajj season of 1447 AH.
The ministry also approved the rules and scope of application, such as the recurrence of violations and the gradation in imposing penalties, the determinants of imposing financial penalties according to the activity category, the size of the facility, the gradation in penalties, and the time frame for applying the table during the Hajj season, which starts at the beginning of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah and ends in the middle of the month of Muharram.
Doubling the penalty in repeated cases
The ministerial decision stated that in the case of repeated violations and the gradation in imposing penalties if the financial or non-financial penalties stated in the basic violations and penalties table for the tourism hospitality facility activity and its application rules differ from this table; the application will occur if the violation that occurred during the Hajj season is a repeat of a violation that occurred before the Hajj season, in which case the minimum financial penalty stated in the violations table will be applied if it is higher than its predecessor. If it is lower, the minimum will be doubled. If the violation that occurred during the Hajj season is a repeat of a violation that occurred in the same season, the penalty will be applied doubled. If the violation that occurred after the season is a repeat of a violation that occurred during the season, the minimum penalty will be doubled according to the number of repetitions.
The decision included that if the non-financial penalty differs in the case of repetition and the violation occurred during the season, the penalty stated in the table will be applied. In the case of repeating the violation twice for violations that do not have a non-financial penalty specified, the committee may impose a temporary closure penalty or suspend the license during the Hajj season in which the violation occurred, and in the case of repeating the violation for the third time, the committee may revoke the license.