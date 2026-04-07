The Ministry of Tourism has revealed the violations table for hospitality facilities in Mecca and Medina during the Hajj season, the most notable of which is the loss of one of the licensing conditions for a single element, and the fines for the first category of facilities are 10,000 riyals, the second 8,000 riyals, the third 6,000 riyals, the fourth 4,000 riyals, and the fifth 2,000 riyals. Additionally, the tourist facility may be temporarily closed completely until the violation is corrected, according to the specified duration upon the first recurrence of the violation, and the license may be revoked upon the second recurrence of the violation. Among the violations is preventing the inspector from performing their duties and not cooperating with them, with a fine of 20,000 riyals for the first category and 14,000 riyals for the other categories.

The decision classified establishments into 5 categories, with the first category including luxury 5-star, five stars, unlicensed, and temporary lodgings for the Hajj season, while the second category includes 4 stars, the third category includes 3 stars, first class, the fourth category includes 2 stars, and one star for economic facilities, and the fifth category includes other types of unclassified tourism hospitality facilities.

Among the violations is the failure to receive tourists and not dealing with them or responding to their inquiries politely and respectfully, with a fine of 5,000 riyals in the first category and 3,000 riyals in the other categories. Refusing to provide service without legally acceptable reasons incurs a fine of 10,000 riyals in the first category, 8,000 riyals in the second category, 6,000 riyals in the third category, 4,000 riyals in the fourth category, and 2,000 riyals in the fifth category.

Among the violations listed in the table is allowing smoking in public areas within the tourism hospitality facility, such as the lobby, restaurants, and similar places, without a permit from the relevant authorities, with a fine of 10,000 riyals in the first category, 8,000 riyals in the second category, 6,000 riyals in the third category, 4,000 riyals in the fourth category, and 2,000 riyals in the fifth category.

From the beginning of Dhul-Qi'dah to the middle of Muharram

The Ministry of Tourism has approved the exemption of applicants for a tourism hospitality facility license of the "lodging" type to operate during the Hajj season from the criteria attached to the ministerial decision (2300), and has established the rules and the violations and penalties table for the tourism hospitality facility activity in the cities of Mecca and Medina during the Hajj season of 1447 AH.

The ministry also approved the rules and scope of application, such as the recurrence of violations and the gradation in imposing penalties, the determinants of imposing financial penalties according to the activity category, the size of the facility, the gradation in penalties, and the time frame for applying the table during the Hajj season, which starts at the beginning of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah and ends in the middle of the month of Muharram.

Doubling the penalty in repeated cases

The ministerial decision stated that in the case of repeated violations and the gradation in imposing penalties if the financial or non-financial penalties stated in the basic violations and penalties table for the tourism hospitality facility activity and its application rules differ from this table; the application will occur if the violation that occurred during the Hajj season is a repeat of a violation that occurred before the Hajj season, in which case the minimum financial penalty stated in the violations table will be applied if it is higher than its predecessor. If it is lower, the minimum will be doubled. If the violation that occurred during the Hajj season is a repeat of a violation that occurred in the same season, the penalty will be applied doubled. If the violation that occurred after the season is a repeat of a violation that occurred during the season, the minimum penalty will be doubled according to the number of repetitions.

The decision included that if the non-financial penalty differs in the case of repetition and the violation occurred during the season, the penalty stated in the table will be applied. In the case of repeating the violation twice for violations that do not have a non-financial penalty specified, the committee may impose a temporary closure penalty or suspend the license during the Hajj season in which the violation occurred, and in the case of repeating the violation for the third time, the committee may revoke the license.