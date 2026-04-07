أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكار شديد- اقتحام وزير إسرائيلي لباحات المسجد الأقصى المبارك، بحماية من قوات حكومة الاحتلال.

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ندد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى بهذا الانتهاك الخطير المؤجج لمشاعر المسلمين حول العالم لاعتدائه الجسيم على حُرمة المقدسات الإسلامية، مشدداً على الضرورة المُلِحّة لاضطلاع المجتمع الدولي بمسؤولياته الأخلاقية والقانونية تجاهَ الوقف الفوري لهذه الانتهاكات المتكررة.