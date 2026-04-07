The Muslim World League strongly condemned the incursion of an Israeli minister into the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of the occupying forces.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this serious violation that inflames the feelings of Muslims around the world due to its grave assault on the sanctity of Islamic holy sites, emphasizing the urgent necessity for the international community to fulfill its moral and legal responsibilities to put an immediate stop to these repeated violations.