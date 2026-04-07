The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb, participated in the extraordinary meeting of the ministers responsible for tourism in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which was held via video conference today; to discuss the implications of the current developments in the region on the tourism sector, and to coordinate a joint Gulf response that supports the stability of the sector, enhances confidence, and supports the continuity of tourism activities.

The meeting reflected a shared commitment from the member states to intensify coordination and collective action to address the current challenges, which enhances the confidence of visitors and investors, supports the continuity of the sector, and raises the readiness of Gulf tourist destinations to deal with developments.



The Minister of Tourism emphasized the Kingdom's constant commitment to the unity of the Gulf front and the integration of regional efforts, pointing out its ongoing efforts to support the member states in several related areas, including logistical coordination and air connectivity, which contributes to supporting the stability of the region and the continuity of the movement of visitors and travelers.

The Minister of Tourism stated on the sidelines of the meeting: "The Kingdom remains committed to close cooperation with our brothers in the GCC countries, within an approach based on continuous coordination and joint action, and we continue to support Gulf efforts aimed at maintaining the stability of the tourism sector, enhancing its readiness, and establishing confidence in the region during the current phase."

Alongside the member states, the United Nations World Tourism Organization participated in the extraordinary meeting, represented by its Secretary-General, Sheikha bint Nasser Al-Nuaimi; to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and support rapid recovery.

It is worth noting that the tourism sector in the Kingdom has shown resilience and the ability to adapt to the current circumstances, supported by active movement and a significant increase in domestic tourism, which ensures the continuity of demand and confirms the ability of the Saudi tourism market to adapt to regional changes, highlighting the Kingdom's role as a major supporter of stability in the sectors of the region despite the surrounding challenges.