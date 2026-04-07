تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً، من رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف.رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وقد أدان رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني الاعتداءات الإيرانية المتواصلة التي استهدفت المنشآت في المملكة، مؤكداً أنها انتهاك خطير لسيادة المملكة، وسلامة أراضيها، وتصعيد يهدد الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، مجدداً وقوف باكستان وتضامنها الكامل مع المملكة.