Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call from the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

During the call, they reviewed the developments in the region, and the Pakistani Prime Minister condemned the ongoing Iranian attacks targeting facilities in the Kingdom, affirming that they are a serious violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and an escalation that threatens security and stability in the region, reiterating Pakistan's full support and solidarity with the Kingdom.