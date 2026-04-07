تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً، من رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف.رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وقد أدان رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني الاعتداءات الإيرانية المتواصلة التي استهدفت المنشآت في المملكة، مؤكداً أنها انتهاك خطير لسيادة المملكة، وسلامة أراضيها، وتصعيد يهدد الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، مجدداً وقوف باكستان وتضامنها الكامل مع المملكة.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call from the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.
During the call, they reviewed the developments in the region, and the Pakistani Prime Minister condemned the ongoing Iranian attacks targeting facilities in the Kingdom, affirming that they are a serious violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and an escalation that threatens security and stability in the region, reiterating Pakistan's full support and solidarity with the Kingdom.