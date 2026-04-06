A Russian air force commander and 30 others were killed today (Monday) in a military transport plane crash, according to a senior Russian official.



Andrei Chibis, the governor of the Murmansk region in northern Russia where the fleet is stationed, stated that the commander of the air force and air defense of the 45th army of the Northern Fleet, Alexander Outrochenko, died in the crash.



The military transport plane, an Antonov An-26, crashed on a rocky cliff in the Crimean Peninsula on March 31, but the Russian Ministry of Defense stated at the time that the preliminary cause was a technical malfunction.



The aircraft has been in service since the late 1960s and has also been used by airlines for cargo transport, but the record of planes of this type has been associated with a number of accidents that resulted in fatalities over the past 10 years.



Another plane of the same model crashed while flying in the Zaporizhia region of southeastern Ukraine in 2022, resulting in one death, and another aircraft also crashed during a training flight in northeastern Ukraine in 2020, leading to the deaths of 26 out of 27 passengers.