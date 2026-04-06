لقي قائد روسي في القوات الجوية و30 شخصاً آخر اليوم (الإثنين)، مصرعهم جراء تحطم طائرة نقل عسكري، بحسب ما أعلنه مسؤول روسي رفيع.


وذكر أندريه تشيبس، حاكم منطقة مورمانسك بشمال روسيا حيث يتمركز الأسطول أن قائد القوات الجوية والدفاع الجوي للجيش الـ45 التابع لأسطول الشمال ألكسندر أوتروشينكو،، لقي حتفه في تحطم الطائرة.


وكانت طائرة النقل العسكرية من طراز أنتونوف إن-26 قد سقطت على جرف صخري في شبه جزيرة القرم في 31 مارس، لكن وزارة الدفاع الروسية قالت في حينه إن السبب الأولي هو عطل فني.


ودخلت الطائرة الخدمة منذ أواخر الستينيات، واستخدمتها أيضاً شركات طيران لنقل البضائع، لكن سجل الطائرات من هذا الطراز ارتبط بعدد من الحوادث التي سقط فيها قتلى على مدى السنوات الـ10 الماضية.


كما تحطمت طائرة من الطراز ذاته أثناء تحليقها في منطقة زابوريجيا بجنوب شرق أوكرانيا عام 2022، ما أسفر عن مقتل شخص واحد، وسقطت أيضاً طائرة أخرى خلال رحلة تدريبية في شمال شرق أوكرانيا عام 2020، ما أدى إلى مقتل 26 راكباً من أصل 27.