لقي قائد روسي في القوات الجوية و30 شخصاً آخر اليوم (الإثنين)، مصرعهم جراء تحطم طائرة نقل عسكري، بحسب ما أعلنه مسؤول روسي رفيع.
وذكر أندريه تشيبس، حاكم منطقة مورمانسك بشمال روسيا حيث يتمركز الأسطول أن قائد القوات الجوية والدفاع الجوي للجيش الـ45 التابع لأسطول الشمال ألكسندر أوتروشينكو،، لقي حتفه في تحطم الطائرة.
وكانت طائرة النقل العسكرية من طراز أنتونوف إن-26 قد سقطت على جرف صخري في شبه جزيرة القرم في 31 مارس، لكن وزارة الدفاع الروسية قالت في حينه إن السبب الأولي هو عطل فني.
ودخلت الطائرة الخدمة منذ أواخر الستينيات، واستخدمتها أيضاً شركات طيران لنقل البضائع، لكن سجل الطائرات من هذا الطراز ارتبط بعدد من الحوادث التي سقط فيها قتلى على مدى السنوات الـ10 الماضية.
كما تحطمت طائرة من الطراز ذاته أثناء تحليقها في منطقة زابوريجيا بجنوب شرق أوكرانيا عام 2022، ما أسفر عن مقتل شخص واحد، وسقطت أيضاً طائرة أخرى خلال رحلة تدريبية في شمال شرق أوكرانيا عام 2020، ما أدى إلى مقتل 26 راكباً من أصل 27.
A Russian air force commander and 30 others were killed today (Monday) in a military transport plane crash, according to a senior Russian official.
Andrei Chibis, the governor of the Murmansk region in northern Russia where the fleet is stationed, stated that the commander of the air force and air defense of the 45th army of the Northern Fleet, Alexander Outrochenko, died in the crash.
The military transport plane, an Antonov An-26, crashed on a rocky cliff in the Crimean Peninsula on March 31, but the Russian Ministry of Defense stated at the time that the preliminary cause was a technical malfunction.
The aircraft has been in service since the late 1960s and has also been used by airlines for cargo transport, but the record of planes of this type has been associated with a number of accidents that resulted in fatalities over the past 10 years.
Another plane of the same model crashed while flying in the Zaporizhia region of southeastern Ukraine in 2022, resulting in one death, and another aircraft also crashed during a training flight in northeastern Ukraine in 2020, leading to the deaths of 26 out of 27 passengers.