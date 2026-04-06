أكدت مصادر «عكاظ» أن حق التقاضي مكفول بالتساوي لجميع المواطنين والمقيمين في السعودية، وأن قبول الدعوى شكلياً وقيدها ونظرها لا يعني الحكم بأحقية المدعي، إذ إن المحكمة تتحقق من شروط قبول الدعوى مثل الاختصاص، الصفة، والمصلحة.

وبحسب مصادر «عكاظ»، فإن الدعاوى لا تقام على مجهول، وأن نظام الذكاء الاصطناعي المقامة ضده الدعوى «جروك» يعتبر جهة مجهولة غير معروفة، في حين يتطلب قيد الدعوى توفر البيانات الشخصية للمدعى عليه.

جاء ذلك بعد أن تسلمت المحكمة العامة في الرياض دعوى قضائية رفعها محامٍ سعودي على خلفية منشور منسوب لأحد أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي، تضمن -بحسب وصف إعلامي متضرر- إساءة وتشهيراً عبر حساباته في منصات التواصل والمنصات الرقمية.

وتتلخص الدعوى في نشر محتوى وصف بالإساءة والتشهير عبر منصات رقمية مرتبطة بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتعود تفاصيل القضية إلى تداول مقطع فيديو لشاب وفتاة، إذ ذكر النظام المعروف باسم «grok» أن من ظهرا في المقطع هما إعلامي معروف، والفتاة التي تظهر معه في المقطع ناشطة عبر مواقع التواصل.

إخلال بالمنهج القضائي

الدكتور مصعب الخالدي.

الدكتور مصعب الخالدي.

أوضح الخبير القضائي الدكتور مصعب الخالدي لـ«عكاظ» أن التعليق على الدعاوى دون الاطلاع على صحيفة الدعوى وطلبات المدعي يُعد إخلالاً بالمنهج القضائي، لما لذلك من أثر مباشر في تحديد الاختصاص، وتكييف العلاقة النظامية بين الأطراف، وتحديد الشخصية القانونية، والتحقق من انطباق الاشتراطات النظامية الواردة في نظام المرافعات الشرعية وضوابط قيد الدعوى.

وأكد أن ما يُثار حول الدعاوى المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي يجب ألا يُتناول بمعزل عن الأطر النظامية الحاكمة، مشيراً إلى أن المسؤولية القانونية لا تُنسب للتقنية بذاتها، وإنما لمن أنشأها أو شغّلها أو أتاح مخرجاتها، وذلك في ضوء قواعد المسؤولية التقصيرية والتعويض عن الضرر المقررة نظاماً، بوصفها أضراراً ناشئة عن مخرجات الذكاء الاصطناعي، مبيناً أن ضبط هذا النوع من النزاعات يتطلب قراءة نظامية منضبطة، وأن التناول الإعلامي غير المستند إلى وقائع موثقة قد يُضلل الرأي العام، ويؤثر في سلامة التصور القانوني للقضية، ويُخلّ بضمانات وإجراءات التقاضي.

ثبوت الحق والأدلة

نسرين الغامدي.
نسرين الغامدي.

المحامية نسرين الغامدي ترى أن المحاكم قد تحكم بعدم قبول الدعوى شكلاً دون النظر في الموضوع. أما الحكم في الموضوع فيتطلب ثبوت الحق والأدلة، وقد تُرفض الدعوى لعدم الثبوت، بينما عدم القبول يتيح رفعها مجدداً بعد تصحيح الخلل. وقالت: تضمن الأنظمة السعودية الحق للجميع للوصول إلى القضاء المستقل، والمساواة في المراكز القانونية، وإجراءات التقاضي عبر منصة «ناجز» لتقديم الدعاوى وفق ضوابط محددة منها تحديد المدعى عليه وهويته وتحرير الدعوى.