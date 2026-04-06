Sources from "Okaz" confirmed that the right to litigate is guaranteed equally for all citizens and residents in Saudi Arabia, and that the acceptance of a lawsuit in form, its registration, and its consideration do not imply a ruling in favor of the plaintiff, as the court verifies the conditions for accepting the lawsuit such as jurisdiction, capacity, and interest.

According to sources from "Okaz," lawsuits cannot be filed against an unknown party, and the artificial intelligence system against which the lawsuit is filed, "Grok," is considered an unknown entity, while filing a lawsuit requires the personal data of the defendant.

This came after the General Court in Riyadh received a lawsuit filed by a Saudi lawyer following a post attributed to one of the artificial intelligence systems, which included - according to a description from an affected media outlet - defamation and slander through its accounts on social media and digital platforms.

The lawsuit revolves around the publication of content described as defamatory and slanderous through digital platforms linked to artificial intelligence technologies, with the details of the case stemming from the circulation of a video featuring a young man and a young woman, where the system known as "Grok" claimed that those appearing in the video are a well-known media figure and the young woman accompanying him in the video is an activist on social media.

Violation of Judicial Methodology

الدكتور مصعب الخالدي.

Judicial expert Dr. Musab Al-Khalidi explained to "Okaz" that commenting on lawsuits without reviewing the lawsuit document and the plaintiff's requests constitutes a violation of judicial methodology, as it has a direct impact on determining jurisdiction, framing the legal relationship between the parties, defining legal personality, and verifying compliance with the regulatory conditions outlined in the Law of Sharia Litigation and the rules for filing a lawsuit.

He emphasized that the issues raised regarding lawsuits related to artificial intelligence should not be addressed in isolation from the governing regulatory frameworks, pointing out that legal responsibility is not attributed to the technology itself, but rather to the person who created, operated, or provided its outputs, in light of the rules of tort liability and compensation for damages established by law, as damages arising from the outputs of artificial intelligence, noting that regulating this type of disputes requires a disciplined legal reading, and media coverage not based on documented facts may mislead public opinion, affect the sound legal perception of the case, and undermine the guarantees and procedures of litigation.

Establishing Rights and Evidence

نسرين الغامدي.

Lawyer Nasreen Al-Ghamdi believes that courts may rule to dismiss the lawsuit in form without considering the substance. As for the ruling on the substance, it requires establishing rights and evidence, and the lawsuit may be rejected for lack of proof, while non-acceptance allows it to be refiled after correcting the deficiency. She stated: The Saudi regulations guarantee everyone the right to access independent judiciary, equality in legal standings, and litigation procedures through the "Najiz" platform to file lawsuits according to specific regulations, including identifying the defendant and their identity and drafting the lawsuit.