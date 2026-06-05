قدم رئيس مجلس الوزراء اليمني شائع محسن الزنداني مكافأة مالية قدرها 5 آلاف ريال سعودي لكل فرد من أفراد بعثة المنتخب اليمني، وذلك عقب تأهله إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2027.


وكان المنتخب اليمني قد حجز مقعده في النهائيات التي ستقام في المملكة خلال الفترة من 7 يناير وحتى 5 فبراير 2027، إذ نجح منتخب اليمن في الفوز على منتخب لبنان بنتيجة (2-0) وضمان المقعد المؤهل للبطولة الآسيوية في إنجاز تاريخي لكرة القدم اليمنية.


وكان وزير الشباب والرياضة نايف البكري قد وجه بصرف مكافأة مالية لجميع أعضاء الجهازين الفني والإداري ولاعبي المنتخب عقب التأهل.


وسيخوض منتخب اليمن نهائيات كأس آسيا للمرة الثالثة في تاريخه بعد المشاركة في نسختي 1976، و2019. إذ سيشارك في مجموعة تضم إلى جواره منتخبات كوريا الجنوبية والإمارات وفيتنام.