The Prime Minister of Yemen, Sha'if Mohsen Al-Zandani, has awarded a financial bonus of 5,000 Saudi Riyals to each member of the Yemeni national team following their qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals.



The Yemeni team secured their spot in the finals, which will take place in the Kingdom from January 7 to February 5, 2027, after successfully defeating the Lebanese team with a score of (2-0), ensuring their qualification for the Asian tournament in a historic achievement for Yemeni football.



The Minister of Youth and Sports, Nayef Al-Bakri, had directed the disbursement of financial bonuses to all members of the technical and administrative staff and players of the national team following the qualification.



The Yemeni national team will participate in the Asian Cup finals for the third time in its history after competing in the 1976 and 2019 editions. They will be in a group alongside South Korea, the UAE, and Vietnam.