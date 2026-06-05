أكدت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض، أن مبادرة ساعات العمل المرنة تهدف إلى تخفيف الازدحام المروري خلال ساعات الذروة عبر توزيع أوقات الحضور والانصراف دون المساس بعدد ساعات العمل. وتم تطبيق المبادرة بالتعاون مع وزارة الموارد البشرية في أكثر من 50 جهة داخل ستة مراكز أعمال رئيسية في العاصمة، مما أسهم في تحقيق توازن أفضل للحركة اليومية ورفع كفاءة الاستفادة من البنية التحتية.
وتعتمد المبادرة على توسيع نافذة الحضور إلى أربع ساعات، ما يساعد في الحد من تركز الرحلات اليومية وتحسين انسيابية الحركة المرورية، إضافة إلى دورها في تعزيز جودة الحياة ورفع كفاءة بيئات العمل وزيادة الإنتاجية.
ويرى خبراء الاقتصاد أن المبادرة تمثل تحولًا نوعيًا في الفكر الإداري الحديث، إذ تنقل التركيز من ساعات الحضور إلى الإنتاجية الفعلية. وأشار البروفيسور محمد بن دليم القحطاني، إلى أن التجارب العالمية أثبتت نجاح نماذج العمل المرنة في رفع الإنتاجية وتحسين الرضا الوظيفي، مستشهدًا بدراسة لجامعة ستانفورد أظهرت زيادة في الإنتاجية بنسبة 13% لدى العاملين وفق أنظمة مرنة.
وأكد الخبير الاقتصادي عبدالعزيز الأحمري، أن المرونة في أوقات العمل تسهم في بناء بيئة عمل أكثر صحة واستدامة، وتساعد الموظفين على إدارة التزاماتهم اليومية، مما ينعكس إيجابًا على التركيز والإبداع. وأضاف أن هذا النوع من المبادرات يعزز جاذبية الرياض كمدينة عالمية للعيش والعمل والاستثمار، ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في بناء مدينة أكثر كفاءة واستدامة.
وأوضح الخبير الاقتصادي مشاري القحطاني، أن مبادرة ساعات العمل المرنة تعد حلاً اقتصادياً وتنظيمياً يرفع كفاءة رأس المال البشري، ويعزز بيئات العمل الحديثة، ويقلل الضغط والإرهاق على الموظف، ويرفع التركيز والإنتاجية والرضا الوظيفي. فالمرونة الوظيفية أصبحت استثماراً في الأداء المؤسسي، ونجاح المبادرة سيزيد من تنافسية الرياض وقدرتها على جذب الكفاءات والاستثمارات النوعية.
وتأتي المبادرة ضمن جهود تطوير أنماط العمل الحديثة في الرياض، بما يسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة، وتعزيز الاستفادة من منظومة النقل العام، ورفع تنافسية بيئة العمل في العاصمة.
The Royal Commission for Riyadh City confirmed that the flexible working hours initiative aims to alleviate traffic congestion during peak hours by distributing attendance and departure times without affecting the number of working hours. The initiative has been implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources in more than 50 entities across six major business centers in the capital, contributing to a better balance of daily movement and enhancing the efficiency of infrastructure utilization.
The initiative relies on expanding the attendance window to four hours, which helps reduce the concentration of daily trips and improve the flow of traffic, in addition to its role in enhancing quality of life, increasing workplace efficiency, and boosting productivity.
Economists believe that the initiative represents a qualitative shift in modern management thinking, as it shifts the focus from attendance hours to actual productivity. Professor Mohammed bin Dulaim Al-Qahtani pointed out that global experiences have proven the success of flexible work models in increasing productivity and improving job satisfaction, citing a study from Stanford University that showed a 13% increase in productivity among workers under flexible systems.
Economic expert Abdulaziz Al-Ahmari confirmed that flexibility in working hours contributes to building a healthier and more sustainable work environment, helping employees manage their daily commitments, which positively reflects on focus and creativity. He added that this type of initiative enhances the attractiveness of Riyadh as a global city for living, working, and investing, and supports the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in building a more efficient and sustainable city.
Economic expert Mishari Al-Qahtani explained that the flexible working hours initiative is an economic and organizational solution that enhances the efficiency of human capital, promotes modern work environments, reduces pressure and fatigue on employees, and increases focus, productivity, and job satisfaction. Functional flexibility has become an investment in institutional performance, and the success of the initiative will increase Riyadh's competitiveness and its ability to attract talents and quality investments.
The initiative is part of efforts to develop modern work patterns in Riyadh, contributing to improving quality of life, enhancing the utilization of the public transport system, and increasing the competitiveness of the work environment in the capital.