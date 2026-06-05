أكدت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض، أن مبادرة ساعات العمل المرنة تهدف إلى تخفيف الازدحام المروري خلال ساعات الذروة عبر توزيع أوقات الحضور والانصراف دون المساس بعدد ساعات العمل. وتم تطبيق المبادرة بالتعاون مع وزارة الموارد البشرية في أكثر من 50 جهة داخل ستة مراكز أعمال رئيسية في العاصمة، مما أسهم في تحقيق توازن أفضل للحركة اليومية ورفع كفاءة الاستفادة من البنية التحتية.

وتعتمد المبادرة على توسيع نافذة الحضور إلى أربع ساعات، ما يساعد في الحد من تركز الرحلات اليومية وتحسين انسيابية الحركة المرورية، إضافة إلى دورها في تعزيز جودة الحياة ورفع كفاءة بيئات العمل وزيادة الإنتاجية.

ويرى خبراء الاقتصاد أن المبادرة تمثل تحولًا نوعيًا في الفكر الإداري الحديث، إذ تنقل التركيز من ساعات الحضور إلى الإنتاجية الفعلية. وأشار البروفيسور محمد بن دليم القحطاني، إلى أن التجارب العالمية أثبتت نجاح نماذج العمل المرنة في رفع الإنتاجية وتحسين الرضا الوظيفي، مستشهدًا بدراسة لجامعة ستانفورد أظهرت زيادة في الإنتاجية بنسبة 13% لدى العاملين وفق أنظمة مرنة.

وأكد الخبير الاقتصادي عبدالعزيز الأحمري، أن المرونة في أوقات العمل تسهم في بناء بيئة عمل أكثر صحة واستدامة، وتساعد الموظفين على إدارة التزاماتهم اليومية، مما ينعكس إيجابًا على التركيز والإبداع. وأضاف أن هذا النوع من المبادرات يعزز جاذبية الرياض كمدينة عالمية للعيش والعمل والاستثمار، ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في بناء مدينة أكثر كفاءة واستدامة.

وأوضح الخبير الاقتصادي مشاري القحطاني، أن مبادرة ساعات العمل المرنة تعد حلاً اقتصادياً وتنظيمياً يرفع كفاءة رأس المال البشري، ويعزز بيئات العمل الحديثة، ويقلل الضغط والإرهاق على الموظف، ويرفع التركيز والإنتاجية والرضا الوظيفي. فالمرونة الوظيفية أصبحت استثماراً في الأداء المؤسسي، ونجاح المبادرة سيزيد من تنافسية الرياض وقدرتها على جذب الكفاءات والاستثمارات النوعية.

وتأتي المبادرة ضمن جهود تطوير أنماط العمل الحديثة في الرياض، بما يسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة، وتعزيز الاستفادة من منظومة النقل العام، ورفع تنافسية بيئة العمل في العاصمة.