The Royal Commission for Riyadh City confirmed that the flexible working hours initiative aims to alleviate traffic congestion during peak hours by distributing attendance and departure times without affecting the number of working hours. The initiative has been implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources in more than 50 entities across six major business centers in the capital, contributing to a better balance of daily movement and enhancing the efficiency of infrastructure utilization.

The initiative relies on expanding the attendance window to four hours, which helps reduce the concentration of daily trips and improve the flow of traffic, in addition to its role in enhancing quality of life, increasing workplace efficiency, and boosting productivity.

Economists believe that the initiative represents a qualitative shift in modern management thinking, as it shifts the focus from attendance hours to actual productivity. Professor Mohammed bin Dulaim Al-Qahtani pointed out that global experiences have proven the success of flexible work models in increasing productivity and improving job satisfaction, citing a study from Stanford University that showed a 13% increase in productivity among workers under flexible systems.

Economic expert Abdulaziz Al-Ahmari confirmed that flexibility in working hours contributes to building a healthier and more sustainable work environment, helping employees manage their daily commitments, which positively reflects on focus and creativity. He added that this type of initiative enhances the attractiveness of Riyadh as a global city for living, working, and investing, and supports the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in building a more efficient and sustainable city.

Economic expert Mishari Al-Qahtani explained that the flexible working hours initiative is an economic and organizational solution that enhances the efficiency of human capital, promotes modern work environments, reduces pressure and fatigue on employees, and increases focus, productivity, and job satisfaction. Functional flexibility has become an investment in institutional performance, and the success of the initiative will increase Riyadh's competitiveness and its ability to attract talents and quality investments.

The initiative is part of efforts to develop modern work patterns in Riyadh, contributing to improving quality of life, enhancing the utilization of the public transport system, and increasing the competitiveness of the work environment in the capital.