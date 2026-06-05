تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، من الرئيس جوزاف عون رئيس الجمهورية اللبنانية.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث آخر التطورات في لبنان والمنطقة، والمساعي الرامية إلى ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار.
وقد أعرب الرئيس اللبناني عن تقديره البالغ لمواقف المملكة تجاه لبنان ودعمها لجهود إحلال الاستقرار والسلام في المنطقة.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today from President Joseph Aoun, the President of the Lebanese Republic.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as efforts aimed at establishing security and stability.
The Lebanese President expressed his deep appreciation for the Kingdom's positions towards Lebanon and its support for efforts to achieve stability and peace in the region.