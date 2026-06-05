تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، من الرئيس جوزاف عون رئيس الجمهورية اللبنانية.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث آخر التطورات في لبنان والمنطقة، والمساعي الرامية إلى ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار.

وقد أعرب الرئيس اللبناني عن تقديره البالغ لمواقف المملكة تجاه لبنان ودعمها لجهود إحلال الاستقرار والسلام في المنطقة.