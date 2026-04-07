The Chinese-Russian veto thwarted a Bahraini draft resolution in the Security Council regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.



Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, while presiding over the Security Council meeting to approve the draft today (Tuesday), stated: “We regret the rejection of the resolution to open the Strait of Hormuz,” calling on the international community to stand firmly against Iran.



He pointed out that the proposed draft resolution addresses Iran's repeated aggressive behavior, indicating that Iran uses the Strait of Hormuz as a political and economic pressure tool.



He noted that Iran continues its economic blockade and threats to close "Hormuz" instead of pursuing diplomacy, and has consistently threatened navigation in the waters of the Arabian Gulf and engaged in direct threats to international peace and security.



Al-Zayani accused Iran of violating international conventions regarding maritime navigation security.



He highlighted that the region is going through a highly delicate and sensitive situation with Iran continuing its aggressions, warning the United Nations Security Council against allowing the Strait of Hormuz to remain closed, as the situation could repeat in other areas and undermine the credibility of international resolutions.



The Bahraini Foreign Minister affirmed that Iran deprives the world of a vital route for life, emphasizing: “Iran does not have the right to close the Strait of Hormuz to navigation.”



Al-Zayani added: “The security of the Strait of Hormuz is a shared international responsibility, and any disruption in the passage of goods through the strait has a negative global impact, as huge quantities of oil, gas, and medicines pass through it.” He stressed that threats to navigation do not expire over time, calling on Iran to cooperate with the international community instead of escalating tensions.