أحبط الفيتو الصيني الروسي مشروع قرار بحريني في مجلس الأمن بشأن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.


وقال وزير الخارجية البحريني الدكتور عبداللطيف الزياني أثناء ترؤسه اجتماع مجلس الأمن لإقرار المشروع، اليوم (الثلاثاء): «نأسف على رفض إقرار فتح مضيق هرمز»، مطالباً المجتمع الدولي بالوقوف بصرامة ضد إيران.


وأشار إلى أن مشروع القرار المطروح يعالج سلوك إيران العدائي المتكرر، مبيناً أن إيران تستخدم مضيق هرمز كورقة ضغط سياسية واقتصادية.


ولفت إلى أن إيران تكرر حصارها الاقتصادي وتهديداتها بغلق «هرمز» بدلاً من الدبلوماسية، ودأبت على تهديد الملاحة في مياه الخليج العربي وممارسات تهديد مباشر للسلم والأمن الدوليين.


واتهم الزياني إيران بانتهاك المواثيق الدولية بشأن أمن الملاحة البحرية.


ولفت إلى أن المنطقة تمر بظرف بالغ الدقة والحساسية مع مواصلة إيران اعتداءاتها، محذراً مجلس الأمن الدولي من السماح بإبقاء مضيق هرمز مغلقاً كون الوضع سيتكرر بمناطق أخرى وسيقوض مصداقية القرار الدولي.


وأكد وزير الخارجية البحريني أن إيران تحرم العالم من مسار ضروري للحياة، مشدداً بالقول: «ليس من حق إيران إغلاق مضيق هرمز أمام الملاحة».


وأضاف الزياني: «أمن مضيق هرمز مسؤولية دولية مشتركة، وأي تعطيل في مرور البضائع من المضيق له تأثير سلبي عالمي، كون كميات ضخمة من النفط والغاز والأدوية تمر عبره». وشدد الزياني على أن التهديدات التي تطال الملاحة لا تسقط بالتقادم، مطالباً إيران بالتعاون مع المجتمع الدولي بدلاً من التصعيد.