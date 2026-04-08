أعلن نادي العين الإماراتي، اليوم، تمديد عقد مدربه الصربي ⁠فلاديمير إيفيتش لمدة موسمين إضافيين حتى نهاية موسم 2027-2028.


ونشر النادي في بيان عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «يعلن نادي العين لكرة القدم تجديد ‌عقد مدرب الفريق ‌الأول فلاديمير إيفيتش، ‌لمدة موسمين إضافيين، ‌حتى نهاية الموسم الرياضي 2027-2028».


وأضاف: «يأتي هذا ‌القرار في إطار ⁠إستراتيجية النادي لتعزيز الاستقرار الفني، وفق رؤية ⁠واضحة تهدف ⁠إلى رفع تنافسية الفريق وتحقيق تطلعاته ⁠في مختلف الاستحقاقات».


وتسلم إيفيتش مهمات تدريب العين منذ ‌فبراير 2025 خلفاً للبرتغالي ليوناردو جارديم.