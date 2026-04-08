أعلن نادي العين الإماراتي، اليوم، تمديد عقد مدربه الصربي فلاديمير إيفيتش لمدة موسمين إضافيين حتى نهاية موسم 2027-2028.
ونشر النادي في بيان عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «يعلن نادي العين لكرة القدم تجديد عقد مدرب الفريق الأول فلاديمير إيفيتش، لمدة موسمين إضافيين، حتى نهاية الموسم الرياضي 2027-2028».
وأضاف: «يأتي هذا القرار في إطار إستراتيجية النادي لتعزيز الاستقرار الفني، وفق رؤية واضحة تهدف إلى رفع تنافسية الفريق وتحقيق تطلعاته في مختلف الاستحقاقات».
وتسلم إيفيتش مهمات تدريب العين منذ فبراير 2025 خلفاً للبرتغالي ليوناردو جارديم.
The Emirati Al Ain Club announced today the extension of its Serbian coach Vladimir Ivic's contract for an additional two seasons until the end of the 2027-2028 season.
The club published a statement via its account on the "X" platform: "Al Ain Football Club announces the renewal of the first team coach Vladimir Ivic's contract for an additional two seasons, until the end of the 2027-2028 sports season."
It added: "This decision comes as part of the club's strategy to enhance technical stability, in line with a clear vision aimed at increasing the team's competitiveness and achieving its aspirations in various competitions."
Ivic has been in charge of coaching Al Ain since February 2025, succeeding the Portuguese Leonardo Jardim.