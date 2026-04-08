The Emirati Al Ain Club announced today the extension of its Serbian coach Vladimir Ivic's contract for an additional two seasons until the end of the 2027-2028 season.



The club published a statement via its account on the "X" platform: "Al Ain Football Club announces the renewal of the first team coach Vladimir Ivic's contract for an additional two seasons, until the end of the 2027-2028 sports season."



It added: "This decision comes as part of the club's strategy to enhance technical stability, in line with a clear vision aimed at increasing the team's competitiveness and achieving its aspirations in various competitions."



Ivic has been in charge of coaching Al Ain since February 2025, succeeding the Portuguese Leonardo Jardim.