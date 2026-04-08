حذر مدرب فريق الشباب نور الدين بن زكري الثلاثي ويسلي هودت، وعلي الأسمري، ويانيك كاراسكو من الحصول على الإنذار الرابع في مواجهة القادسية، الثلاثاء القادم، الساعة 9:00 مساء، على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن الجولة الـ29 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، من أجل الاستفادة من خدماتهم الفنية في المباريات المتبقية في دوري روشن.


وكانت رابطة دوري روشن أعلنت تأجيل مواجهة فريق الشباب أمام نظيره الاتحاد التي كانت ستقام الجمعة القادم 10 أبريل الجاري، الساعة 9:00 مساء، على ملعب اس اتش جي ارينا بالرياض، ضمن الجولة الـ28 من دوري روشن، إلى وقت لاحق.