حذر مدرب فريق الشباب نور الدين بن زكري الثلاثي ويسلي هودت، وعلي الأسمري، ويانيك كاراسكو من الحصول على الإنذار الرابع في مواجهة القادسية، الثلاثاء القادم، الساعة 9:00 مساء، على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن الجولة الـ29 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، من أجل الاستفادة من خدماتهم الفنية في المباريات المتبقية في دوري روشن.
وكانت رابطة دوري روشن أعلنت تأجيل مواجهة فريق الشباب أمام نظيره الاتحاد التي كانت ستقام الجمعة القادم 10 أبريل الجاري، الساعة 9:00 مساء، على ملعب اس اتش جي ارينا بالرياض، ضمن الجولة الـ28 من دوري روشن، إلى وقت لاحق.
Youth team coach Nour Eddine Ben Zekri warned the trio Wesley Hodeit, Ali Al-Asmari, and Yannick Carrasco against receiving their fourth yellow card in the upcoming match against Al-Qadisiyah, next Tuesday at 9:00 PM, at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 29th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League, in order to benefit from their technical services in the remaining matches of the Roshen League.
The Roshen League Association announced the postponement of the youth team's match against their counterpart Al-Ittihad, which was scheduled to take place next Friday, April 10, at 9:00 PM, at SHG Arena in Riyadh, as part of the 28th round of the Roshen League, to a later time.