Youth team coach Nour Eddine Ben Zekri warned the trio Wesley Hodeit, Ali Al-Asmari, and Yannick Carrasco against receiving their fourth yellow card in the upcoming match against Al-Qadisiyah, next Tuesday at 9:00 PM, at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 29th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League, in order to benefit from their technical services in the remaining matches of the Roshen League.



The Roshen League Association announced the postponement of the youth team's match against their counterpart Al-Ittihad, which was scheduled to take place next Friday, April 10, at 9:00 PM, at SHG Arena in Riyadh, as part of the 28th round of the Roshen League, to a later time.