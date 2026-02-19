​The Deputy Governor of Shabwa, Fahd bin Al-Dhib Al-Khalifi, confirmed that the generous support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its developmental and humanitarian arms, represented by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, serves as a lifeline not only for Shabwa Governorate but for all liberated Yemeni governorates. He indicated that these efforts reflect the depth of the fraternal ties and the steadfast positions of the Kingdom towards the Yemeni people.



​Humanitarian and Development Response



​Al-Khalifi stated in a special statement to "Okaz": "The Kingdom has responded generously through a wide humanitarian and developmental response plan, especially after the recent events that took place in the governorate," pointing out that the handover of the Shabwa Authority Hospital to an operating company is a strategic step that ensures the provision of quality medical services to the people of Shabwa and neighboring governorates, similar to the successes achieved at Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital in Aden, and the Al-Salam Hospitals in Saada, Marib, and Hajjah.

مستشفيات سعودية طبية في شبوة.



​Strengthening the Resilience of Vital Sectors



Al-Khalifi revealed the essential role of the Kingdom in the continuity of basic services, explaining that Saudi support included covering the salaries of foreign doctors contracted in all health centers and key hospitals across the 17 districts of Shabwa, in addition to logistical and financial support for members of the security and military forces, including the Southern Giants Forces and Shabwa Defense Forces, stationed at the front lines with the Houthi group.

في شبوة



​Tangible Improvement in Services



​In the energy sector, Al-Khalifi praised the ongoing Saudi support for the electricity system through fuel grants, confirming that it has led to a significant and tangible improvement in the level of service in Shabwa, the temporary capital Aden, and other governorates, which has directly alleviated the suffering of citizens.

محافظة شبوة



​Ambitious Future Projects



​Al-Khalifi pointed out that the upcoming phase will witness the launch of a package of major projects, and comprehensive plans have been submitted to the Saudi leadership covering the sectors of health, education, water projects, and well drilling, in addition to the continuation of food baskets through the King Salman Center for Relief, emphasizing that "the citizen will soon see larger and more extensive projects."

معدات قدمتها السعودية لمستشفيات شبوة.



The Kingdom is a Loyal Partner



​Al-Khalifi concluded by expressing his gratitude to the Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, while also appreciating the diligent field efforts made by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Mohammed Al-Jaber, the General Supervisor of the Reconstruction Program, and Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief.



Al-Khalifi expressed the local authority's absolute confidence in the leadership of the Kingdom as a loyal partner and strategic ally in the battle for construction and liberation.