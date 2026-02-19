​أكد وكيل محافظة شبوة فهد بن الذيب الخليفي، أن الدعم السخي الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية عبر أذرعها التنموية والإنسانية؛ متمثلة في البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن ومركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، يمثل شريان الحياة ليس لمحافظة شبوة بل لكل المحافظات اليمنية المحررة، مبيناً أن هذه الجهود تعكس عمق الروابط الأخوية والمواقف الثابتة للمملكة تجاه الشعب اليمني.


​استجابة إنسانية وتنموية


​وقال الخليفي في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»: «إن المملكة لبت الدعوة برحابة صدر عبر خطة استجابة إنسانية وتنموية واسعة، خصوصا بعد الأحداث الأخيرة التي شهدتها المحافظة»، مشيراً إلى أن تسليم مستشفى هيئة شبوة لشركة مشغلة، يُعد خطوة إستراتيجية تضمن تقديم خدمات طبية نوعية لأبناء شبوة والمحافظات المجاورة، على غرار النجاحات التي تحققت في مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان بمدينة عدن، ومستشفيات السلام بصعدة ومأرب وحجة.

مستشفيات سعودية طبية في شبوة.

مستشفيات سعودية طبية في شبوة.


​تعزيز صمود القطاعات الحيوية


وكشف وكيل محافظة شبوة الدور الجوهري للمملكة في استمرارية الخدمات الأساسية، موضحاً أن الدعم السعودي شمل التكفل بمرتبات الأطباء الأجانب المتعاقدين في كافة المراكز الصحية والمستشفيات المحورية بمديريات شبوة الـ 17، إضافة إلى الدعم اللوجستي والمادي لمنتسبي القوات الأمنية والعسكرية، بما فيها قوات العمالقة الجنوبية وقوات دفاع شبوة، المرابطة في خطوط المواجهة مع جماعة الحوثي.

في شبوة

في شبوة


​تحسن ملموس في الخدمات


​وفي ملف الطاقة، أشاد الخليفي بالدعم السعودي المستمر لمنظومة الكهرباء عبر منحة الوقود، مؤكداً أنها أحدثت تحسناً كبيراً وملموساً في مستوى الخدمة بشبوة والعاصمة المؤقتة عدن وبقية المحافظات، وهو ما ساهم في تخفيف معاناة المواطنين بشكل مباشر.

محافظة شبوة

محافظة شبوة


​مشاريع مستقبلية طموحة


​وأشار الخليفي إلى أن المرحلة القادمة ستشهد تدشين حزمة مشاريع كبرى، وتم رفع خطط متكاملة للقيادة السعودية تشمل قطاعات الصحة، التربية والتعليم، مشاريع المياه وحفر الآبار، بالإضافة إلى استمرار السلال الغذائية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، مؤكداً أن «المواطن سيلمس قريباً مشاريع أضخم وأوسع نطاقاً».

معدات قدمتها السعودية لمستشفيات شبوة.

معدات قدمتها السعودية لمستشفيات شبوة.


المملكة شريك وفيّ


​واختتم وكيل محافظة شبوة بالتعبير عن شكره للمملكة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، مثمناً في الوقت ذاته الجهود الميدانية الحثيثة التي يبذلها سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين محمد آل جابر المشرف العام على برنامج الإعمار، والدكتور توفيق الربيعة المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة.


وأعرب الخليفي عن ثقة السلطة المحلية المطلقة في قيادة المملكة كشريك وفيّ وحليف إستراتيجي في معركة البناء والتحرير.