أكد وكيل محافظة شبوة فهد بن الذيب الخليفي، أن الدعم السخي الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية عبر أذرعها التنموية والإنسانية؛ متمثلة في البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن ومركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، يمثل شريان الحياة ليس لمحافظة شبوة بل لكل المحافظات اليمنية المحررة، مبيناً أن هذه الجهود تعكس عمق الروابط الأخوية والمواقف الثابتة للمملكة تجاه الشعب اليمني.
استجابة إنسانية وتنموية
وقال الخليفي في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»: «إن المملكة لبت الدعوة برحابة صدر عبر خطة استجابة إنسانية وتنموية واسعة، خصوصا بعد الأحداث الأخيرة التي شهدتها المحافظة»، مشيراً إلى أن تسليم مستشفى هيئة شبوة لشركة مشغلة، يُعد خطوة إستراتيجية تضمن تقديم خدمات طبية نوعية لأبناء شبوة والمحافظات المجاورة، على غرار النجاحات التي تحققت في مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان بمدينة عدن، ومستشفيات السلام بصعدة ومأرب وحجة.
تعزيز صمود القطاعات الحيوية
وكشف وكيل محافظة شبوة الدور الجوهري للمملكة في استمرارية الخدمات الأساسية، موضحاً أن الدعم السعودي شمل التكفل بمرتبات الأطباء الأجانب المتعاقدين في كافة المراكز الصحية والمستشفيات المحورية بمديريات شبوة الـ 17، إضافة إلى الدعم اللوجستي والمادي لمنتسبي القوات الأمنية والعسكرية، بما فيها قوات العمالقة الجنوبية وقوات دفاع شبوة، المرابطة في خطوط المواجهة مع جماعة الحوثي.
تحسن ملموس في الخدمات
وفي ملف الطاقة، أشاد الخليفي بالدعم السعودي المستمر لمنظومة الكهرباء عبر منحة الوقود، مؤكداً أنها أحدثت تحسناً كبيراً وملموساً في مستوى الخدمة بشبوة والعاصمة المؤقتة عدن وبقية المحافظات، وهو ما ساهم في تخفيف معاناة المواطنين بشكل مباشر.
مشاريع مستقبلية طموحة
وأشار الخليفي إلى أن المرحلة القادمة ستشهد تدشين حزمة مشاريع كبرى، وتم رفع خطط متكاملة للقيادة السعودية تشمل قطاعات الصحة، التربية والتعليم، مشاريع المياه وحفر الآبار، بالإضافة إلى استمرار السلال الغذائية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، مؤكداً أن «المواطن سيلمس قريباً مشاريع أضخم وأوسع نطاقاً».
المملكة شريك وفيّ
واختتم وكيل محافظة شبوة بالتعبير عن شكره للمملكة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، مثمناً في الوقت ذاته الجهود الميدانية الحثيثة التي يبذلها سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين محمد آل جابر المشرف العام على برنامج الإعمار، والدكتور توفيق الربيعة المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة.
وأعرب الخليفي عن ثقة السلطة المحلية المطلقة في قيادة المملكة كشريك وفيّ وحليف إستراتيجي في معركة البناء والتحرير.
The Deputy Governor of Shabwa, Fahd bin Al-Dhib Al-Khalifi, confirmed that the generous support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its developmental and humanitarian arms, represented by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, serves as a lifeline not only for Shabwa Governorate but for all liberated Yemeni governorates. He indicated that these efforts reflect the depth of the fraternal ties and the steadfast positions of the Kingdom towards the Yemeni people.
Humanitarian and Development Response
Al-Khalifi stated in a special statement to "Okaz": "The Kingdom has responded generously through a wide humanitarian and developmental response plan, especially after the recent events that took place in the governorate," pointing out that the handover of the Shabwa Authority Hospital to an operating company is a strategic step that ensures the provision of quality medical services to the people of Shabwa and neighboring governorates, similar to the successes achieved at Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital in Aden, and the Al-Salam Hospitals in Saada, Marib, and Hajjah.
Strengthening the Resilience of Vital Sectors
Al-Khalifi revealed the essential role of the Kingdom in the continuity of basic services, explaining that Saudi support included covering the salaries of foreign doctors contracted in all health centers and key hospitals across the 17 districts of Shabwa, in addition to logistical and financial support for members of the security and military forces, including the Southern Giants Forces and Shabwa Defense Forces, stationed at the front lines with the Houthi group.
Tangible Improvement in Services
In the energy sector, Al-Khalifi praised the ongoing Saudi support for the electricity system through fuel grants, confirming that it has led to a significant and tangible improvement in the level of service in Shabwa, the temporary capital Aden, and other governorates, which has directly alleviated the suffering of citizens.
Ambitious Future Projects
Al-Khalifi pointed out that the upcoming phase will witness the launch of a package of major projects, and comprehensive plans have been submitted to the Saudi leadership covering the sectors of health, education, water projects, and well drilling, in addition to the continuation of food baskets through the King Salman Center for Relief, emphasizing that "the citizen will soon see larger and more extensive projects."
The Kingdom is a Loyal Partner
Al-Khalifi concluded by expressing his gratitude to the Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, while also appreciating the diligent field efforts made by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Mohammed Al-Jaber, the General Supervisor of the Reconstruction Program, and Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief.
Al-Khalifi expressed the local authority's absolute confidence in the leadership of the Kingdom as a loyal partner and strategic ally in the battle for construction and liberation.