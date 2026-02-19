وسط بكاء أنصاره الذين تجمعوا خارج مبنى المحكمة في سول، دانت محكمة في كوريا الجنوبية، اليوم (الخميس)، الرئيس السابق يون سوك يول بقيادة تمرد، خلال فرضه القصير الأمد للأحكام العرفية في أواخر عام 2024.


وحكمة المحكمة بالسجن لمدة 30 عاماً على يون، لكن محاميه شكك في الحكم وقال إنه غير مدعوم بأدلة في ملف القضية.


وأضاف:«الحكم الصادر لم يفعل سوى تأكيد سيناريو مكتوب مسبقاً».


وأشار إلى أنه سيناقش مع موكله ما إذا كان سيتم الطعن على الحكم واستئنافه.


ووجه إلى الرئيس السابق لكوريا الجنوبية اتهامات في يناير من العام الماضي بتزعم التمرد من خلال محاولته الفاشلة لفرض الأحكام العرفية في 3 ديسمبر 2024، والتي استمرت 6 ساعات، كما اتهم بتعبئة القوات المسلحة والشرطة لإغلاق مجمع الجمعية الوطنية بهدف منع النواب من التصويت على إلغاء مرسومه، وتوجيه أوامر باعتقال رئيس الجمعية الوطنية وقادة الأحزاب الحاكمة والمعارضة الرئيسية آنذاك.


وذكرت لائحة الاتهام أن يون تآمر مع وزير الدفاع السابق «كيم يونج-هيون» وآخرين لتنظيم أعمال شغب بهدف تقويض الدستور وأعلن الأحكام العرفية في غياب حرب أو حالة طوارئ وطنية مماثلة.


وطلب فريق المستشار الخاص «جو أون-سوك» بتوقيع عقوبة الإعدام على الرئيس السابق، موضحاً إنه يستحق أقصى عقوبة لإعلانه الأحكام العرفية بهدف البقاء في السلطة لفترة طويلة من خلال الاستيلاء على السلطتين القضائية والتشريعية.


ووصف الفريق الأحكام العرفية بـ«الجريمة الخطيرة»، موضحاً أنه حشد موارد مادية كان ينبغي استخدامها فقط من أجل المصلحة الوطنية الجماعية.


لكن يون كرر براءته في بيانه الختامي، معتبراً أن ممارسة الرئيس لحقه الدستوري في إعلان حالة الطوارئ لا يمكن أن تشكل تمردا.