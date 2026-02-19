Amid the cries of his supporters gathered outside the courthouse in Seoul, a court in South Korea today (Thursday) convicted former President Yoon Suk-yeol of leading a rebellion during his short-lived imposition of martial law in late 2024.



The court sentenced Yoon to 30 years in prison, but his lawyer questioned the ruling, stating that it was not supported by evidence in the case file.



He added, "The ruling only confirmed a pre-written scenario."



He indicated that he would discuss with his client whether to appeal the ruling.



The former South Korean president was charged last January with leading a rebellion through his failed attempt to impose martial law on December 3, 2024, which lasted for 6 hours. He was also accused of mobilizing the armed forces and police to close the National Assembly complex to prevent lawmakers from voting to repeal his decree, and issuing orders to arrest the Speaker of the National Assembly and leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties at the time.



The indictment stated that Yoon conspired with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others to organize riots aimed at undermining the constitution and declared martial law in the absence of war or a similar national emergency.



Special counsel Jo Eon-sok requested the death penalty for the former president, explaining that he deserves the maximum punishment for declaring martial law in an attempt to remain in power by seizing the judicial and legislative branches.



The team described the martial law as a "serious crime," explaining that he mobilized material resources that should have been used solely for the collective national interest.



However, Yoon reiterated his innocence in his closing statement, asserting that the president's exercise of his constitutional right to declare a state of emergency cannot constitute a rebellion.