أعلن البنك المكزي السعودي «ساما» على حسابه في منصة (×)، أنه، بدءا من غدٍ الجمعة 1447/09/3هـ الموافق 2026/02/20، يُحظر على المؤسسة المالية تجاوز الحد الأقصى لرسوم العمليات والخدمات الأساسية المقدمة للعملاء الأفراد، والمبينة في دليل تعرفة خدمات المؤسسات المالية الصادر عن البنك، الذي يحل محل التعرفة البنكية المعمول بها حاليًا.


ويهدف دليل تعرفة خدمات المؤسسات المالية إلى تعزيز الشمول المالي من خلال تمكين الاستفادة من خدمات ومنتجات المؤسسات المالية برسوم ممكنة وعادلة، ورفع مستويات الإفصاح والشفافية، بما يسهم في تعزيز الثقة في القطاع المالي، ودعم التحول الرقمي من خلال تحفيز تقديم الخدمات عبر القنوات الإلكترونية، إلى جانب تعزيز حماية عملاء المؤسسات المالية.


تعديلات على الرسوم


ويتضمن دليل تعرفة خدمات المؤسسات المالية تعديلًا على عدد من الرسوم، حيث اشتملت على تخفيض الحد الأقصى لرسوم عدد من الخدمات المالية المقدمة للعملاء الأفراد، مثل الرسوم الإدارية المرتبطة بعدد من منتجات التمويل، وإعادة إصدار بطاقات مدى، والعمليات الشرائية والسحب النقدي دوليًا، إضافة إلى رسوم التحويلات المالية من الحسابات البنكية والمحافظ الإلكترونية.


وسيجري العمل بالرسوم الجديدة الواردة في الدليل خلال 60 يوماً من نشره وهو ما يصادف بحد أقصى يوم 20 فبراير، ويلزم تطبيقه من قبل كافة المؤسسات المالية الخاضعة لإشراف البنك المركزي ورقابته، بما في ذلك شركات المدفوعات التي تقدم العديد من الخدمات المالية


البطاقة المفقودة بـ 10 ريالات


يذكر أن عدداً من رسوم الخدمات في الدليل الجديد قد شهدت تخفيضاً ملحوظاً، حيث أصبح إصدار بطاقة مفقودة أو تالفة بتعرفة 10 ريالات فقط بحد أقصى، في حين كان العميل سابقاً ملزما بدفع 30 ريالاً، كم أصبح مبلغ إصدار بطاقة إضافية هو 10 ريالات بحد أقصى في حين كان سابقاً 30 ريالاً، كما أصبحت نسبة العمليات الشرائية الدولية تبلغ 2% من قيمة العملية، وشملت التغييرات أيضاً رسوم التمويل الشخصي التي أصبحت 0.5% من مبلغ التمويل أو 2500 ريال (أيهما أقل) وقد كانت سابقاً 1% من مبلغ التمويل أو 5000 ريال (أيهما أقل).


كما شمل الدليل الجديد تخفيضاً في تعرفة الاعتراض الخاطئ على العمليات الشرائية وإصدار دفتر شيكات إضافي وإصدار الشيك المصرفي أو إلغائه، بالإضافة إلى إصدار أوامر الدفع المستديمة من الفرع وإصدار وثائق إثبات المديونية وكشوفات الحساب.