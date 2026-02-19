The Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" announced on its account on the (×) platform that, starting from tomorrow, Friday 1447/09/3 AH corresponding to 2026/02/20, financial institutions are prohibited from exceeding the maximum fees for basic operations and services provided to individual customers, as outlined in the Financial Institutions Services Tariff Guide issued by the bank, which replaces the currently applicable banking tariff.



The Financial Institutions Services Tariff Guide aims to enhance financial inclusion by enabling access to financial institutions' services and products at reasonable and fair fees, raising levels of disclosure and transparency, which contributes to enhancing trust in the financial sector, and supporting digital transformation by encouraging the provision of services through electronic channels, in addition to enhancing the protection of financial institution customers.



Amendments to Fees



The Financial Institutions Services Tariff Guide includes amendments to several fees, as it includes a reduction in the maximum fees for several financial services provided to individual customers, such as administrative fees associated with certain financing products, reissuing Mada cards, international purchase and cash withdrawal transactions, in addition to fees for money transfers from bank accounts and electronic wallets.



The new fees outlined in the guide will be implemented within 60 days of its publication, which will be by a maximum of February 20, and it is mandatory for all financial institutions subject to the supervision and oversight of the central bank to apply it, including payment companies that provide many financial services.



Lost Card for 10 Riyals



It is noted that several service fees in the new guide have seen a significant reduction, as the issuance of a lost or damaged card is now priced at only 10 Riyals at most, whereas previously the customer was required to pay 30 Riyals. The fee for issuing an additional card has also become 10 Riyals at most, down from 30 Riyals. Additionally, the percentage for international purchase transactions is now 2% of the transaction value, and changes also included personal financing fees, which have become 0.5% of the financing amount or 2500 Riyals (whichever is lower), down from 1% of the financing amount or 5000 Riyals (whichever is lower).



The new guide also included a reduction in the fee for disputing erroneous purchase transactions, issuing an additional checkbook, issuing or canceling a bank check, as well as issuing standing payment orders from the branch and issuing documents proving indebtedness and account statements.