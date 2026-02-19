أعلن البنك المكزي السعودي «ساما» على حسابه في منصة (×)، أنه، بدءا من غدٍ الجمعة 1447/09/3هـ الموافق 2026/02/20، يُحظر على المؤسسة المالية تجاوز الحد الأقصى لرسوم العمليات والخدمات الأساسية المقدمة للعملاء الأفراد، والمبينة في دليل تعرفة خدمات المؤسسات المالية الصادر عن البنك، الذي يحل محل التعرفة البنكية المعمول بها حاليًا.
ويهدف دليل تعرفة خدمات المؤسسات المالية إلى تعزيز الشمول المالي من خلال تمكين الاستفادة من خدمات ومنتجات المؤسسات المالية برسوم ممكنة وعادلة، ورفع مستويات الإفصاح والشفافية، بما يسهم في تعزيز الثقة في القطاع المالي، ودعم التحول الرقمي من خلال تحفيز تقديم الخدمات عبر القنوات الإلكترونية، إلى جانب تعزيز حماية عملاء المؤسسات المالية.
تعديلات على الرسوم
ويتضمن دليل تعرفة خدمات المؤسسات المالية تعديلًا على عدد من الرسوم، حيث اشتملت على تخفيض الحد الأقصى لرسوم عدد من الخدمات المالية المقدمة للعملاء الأفراد، مثل الرسوم الإدارية المرتبطة بعدد من منتجات التمويل، وإعادة إصدار بطاقات مدى، والعمليات الشرائية والسحب النقدي دوليًا، إضافة إلى رسوم التحويلات المالية من الحسابات البنكية والمحافظ الإلكترونية.
وسيجري العمل بالرسوم الجديدة الواردة في الدليل خلال 60 يوماً من نشره وهو ما يصادف بحد أقصى يوم 20 فبراير، ويلزم تطبيقه من قبل كافة المؤسسات المالية الخاضعة لإشراف البنك المركزي ورقابته، بما في ذلك شركات المدفوعات التي تقدم العديد من الخدمات المالية
البطاقة المفقودة بـ 10 ريالات
يذكر أن عدداً من رسوم الخدمات في الدليل الجديد قد شهدت تخفيضاً ملحوظاً، حيث أصبح إصدار بطاقة مفقودة أو تالفة بتعرفة 10 ريالات فقط بحد أقصى، في حين كان العميل سابقاً ملزما بدفع 30 ريالاً، كم أصبح مبلغ إصدار بطاقة إضافية هو 10 ريالات بحد أقصى في حين كان سابقاً 30 ريالاً، كما أصبحت نسبة العمليات الشرائية الدولية تبلغ 2% من قيمة العملية، وشملت التغييرات أيضاً رسوم التمويل الشخصي التي أصبحت 0.5% من مبلغ التمويل أو 2500 ريال (أيهما أقل) وقد كانت سابقاً 1% من مبلغ التمويل أو 5000 ريال (أيهما أقل).
كما شمل الدليل الجديد تخفيضاً في تعرفة الاعتراض الخاطئ على العمليات الشرائية وإصدار دفتر شيكات إضافي وإصدار الشيك المصرفي أو إلغائه، بالإضافة إلى إصدار أوامر الدفع المستديمة من الفرع وإصدار وثائق إثبات المديونية وكشوفات الحساب.
The Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" announced on its account on the (×) platform that, starting from tomorrow, Friday 1447/09/3 AH corresponding to 2026/02/20, financial institutions are prohibited from exceeding the maximum fees for basic operations and services provided to individual customers, as outlined in the Financial Institutions Services Tariff Guide issued by the bank, which replaces the currently applicable banking tariff.
The Financial Institutions Services Tariff Guide aims to enhance financial inclusion by enabling access to financial institutions' services and products at reasonable and fair fees, raising levels of disclosure and transparency, which contributes to enhancing trust in the financial sector, and supporting digital transformation by encouraging the provision of services through electronic channels, in addition to enhancing the protection of financial institution customers.
Amendments to Fees
The Financial Institutions Services Tariff Guide includes amendments to several fees, as it includes a reduction in the maximum fees for several financial services provided to individual customers, such as administrative fees associated with certain financing products, reissuing Mada cards, international purchase and cash withdrawal transactions, in addition to fees for money transfers from bank accounts and electronic wallets.
The new fees outlined in the guide will be implemented within 60 days of its publication, which will be by a maximum of February 20, and it is mandatory for all financial institutions subject to the supervision and oversight of the central bank to apply it, including payment companies that provide many financial services.
Lost Card for 10 Riyals
It is noted that several service fees in the new guide have seen a significant reduction, as the issuance of a lost or damaged card is now priced at only 10 Riyals at most, whereas previously the customer was required to pay 30 Riyals. The fee for issuing an additional card has also become 10 Riyals at most, down from 30 Riyals. Additionally, the percentage for international purchase transactions is now 2% of the transaction value, and changes also included personal financing fees, which have become 0.5% of the financing amount or 2500 Riyals (whichever is lower), down from 1% of the financing amount or 5000 Riyals (whichever is lower).
The new guide also included a reduction in the fee for disputing erroneous purchase transactions, issuing an additional checkbook, issuing or canceling a bank check, as well as issuing standing payment orders from the branch and issuing documents proving indebtedness and account statements.