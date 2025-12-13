The city of Abha in southwestern Saudi Arabia continues to excel on the map of natural tourism, with the emergence of the "Star and River" park as the latest tourist attraction atop the towering Nahran Mountain. The park overlooks the Abha Valley Dam directly, offering visitors breathtaking panoramic views that extend into the depths of the Tihama region.

According to the assurances of the Asir Region Municipality, the project is part of a series of initiatives aimed at developing infrastructure and enhancing the quality of the tourism experience, transforming natural sites into active economic and cultural resources.

The "Star and River" park is considered an ideal destination for photography and nature lovers, as it provides stunning scenes at sunrise and sunset, while the fog adds a magical touch to the place, making it seem like a cinematic scene where clouds embrace the mountain peaks, and greenery sways with the colors of the sky, touching the horizon with the details of the Tihama plains below.

The site also features modern cafes and restaurants with direct views of the dam and the natural landscapes, without compromising the authentic mountainous character, making the experience complete for every visitor looking to combine nature with modern entertainment.

The tourism experience in Abha does not stop at the natural landscapes; the cultural and social heritage is rich with popular markets such as the Tuesday Market and Al-Muftaha Village, as well as heritage landmarks like the UNESCO-listed village of Rijal Almaa, Shamsan Castle, the historic Shada Palace, and the Ottoman Bridge, in addition to Asir National Park.

The city is famous for its moderate climate and summer rains, as well as the diversity of its terrain between mountains, forests, and waterfalls, alongside its charming green plains, making it an ideal summer destination for local and international tourists, as it combines stunning nature, Asiri culture, and genuine hospitality.