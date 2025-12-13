تواصل مدينة أبها جنوب غربي السعودية التميز على خارطة السياحة الطبيعية، مع بروز متنزه «نجمة ونهر» كأحدث المعالم السياحية على قمم جبل نهران الشاهق. ويطل المنتزه مباشرة على سد وادي أبها، مقدماً للزوار إطلالات بانورامية تخطف الأنفاس وتمتد إلى أعماق منطقة الإصدار التهامية.

ووفق تأكيدات أمانة منطقة عسير، يأتي المشروع ضمن سلسلة مبادرات لتطوير البنية التحتية وتعزيز جودة التجربة السياحية، وتحويل المواقع الطبيعية إلى روافد اقتصادية وثقافية نشطة.

ويعتبر متنزه «نجمة ونهر» وجهة مثالية لمحبي التصوير والطبيعة، إذ يوفر مشاهد خلابة عند الشروق والغروب، فيما يضيف الضباب لمسة سحرية للمكان، ليبدو وكأنه مشهد سينمائي تتعانق فيه الغيوم مع قمم الجبال، وتتماوج الخضرة مع ألوان السماء، لتلامس الأفق تفاصيل السهول التهامية في الأسفل.

كما يحتوي الموقع على مقاهٍ ومطاعم عصرية بإطلالة مباشرة على السد والمناظر الطبيعية، دون المساس بالطابع الجبلي الأصيل، ما يجعل التجربة متكاملة لكل زائر يبحث عن الجمع بين الطبيعة والترفيه العصري.

ولا تتوقف تجربة السياحة في أبها عند المناظر الطبيعية، فالموروث الثقافي والاجتماعي غني بالأسواق الشعبية مثل سوق الثلاثاء وقرية المفتاحة، فضلاً عن المعالم التراثية مثل قرية رجال ألمع المصنفة ضمن قوائم اليونسكو، وقلعة شمسان، وقصر شدا التاريخي، والجسر العثماني، إلى جانب منتزه عسير الوطني.

وتشتهر المدينة بمناخها المعتدل وأمطارها الصيفية، وتنوع تضاريسها بين الجبال والغابات والشلالات، إلى جانب سهولها الخضراء الساحرة، مما يجعلها وجهة صيفية مثالية للسياح المحليين والدوليين، إذ تجمع بين الطبيعة الخلابة، والثقافة العسيرية، والضيافة الأصيلة.