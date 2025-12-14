في الوقت الذي يبحث العرسان الجدد عن وجهات فاخرة لشهر العسل، مثل جزر المالديف أو موريشيوس، مع شواطئها الرملية البيضاء ومياهها الفيروزية وأشعة الشمس الدائمة، تبرز إندونيسيا كخيار يجمع بين الرفاهية والتكلفة المعقولة.
جزر إندونيسيا.
أفضل وجهة لقضاء شهر العسل
بحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» كشفت دراسة حديثة أجرتها علامة أزياء شهيرة، وشملت تحليل 30 وجهة شهيرة لشهر العسل، أن جزر إندونيسيا تحتل المركز الأول في تقديم عطلة فاخرة دون إرهاق الميزانية، واعتمدت الدراسة عوامل مثل أسعار الرحلات الجوية، تكاليف الفنادق الخمس نجوم، توافر المنتجعات الفاخرة، جودة المنتجعات الصحية (السبا)، وإمكانية الوصول إلى حمامات سباحة خاصة وفيلات منعزلة.
جزر إندونيسيا.
تكلفة الطيران إلى إندونيسيا
وتبلغ تكلفة رحلة طيران ذهاباً وإياباً في الدرجة الاقتصادية الممتازة إلى إندونيسيا في يونيو 2026 نحو 1103 جنيهات إسترلينية في المتوسط، وهي أقل بثلاث أو أربع مرات مقارنة بوجهات مشابهة، أما الإقامة في فندق خمس نجوم، فتكلف في المتوسط 396 جنيهاً إسترلينياً لليلة الواحدة، مقابل 937 جنيهاً في المالديف و537 جنيهاً في برمودا.
جزر إندونيسيا.
منتجعات إندونيسيا
وتفتخر إندونيسيا بـ177 منتجعاً فاخراً، تشكل 6% من إجمالي المنتجعات في البلاد، إلى جانب 673 منتجعاً صحياً خمس نجوم، و538 فندقاً يحتوي على حمامات سباحة خاصة، وهي نسبة عالية تصل إلى نحو 18% عالمياً.
وبالنسبة لمن يختارون جزيرة بالي الشهيرة، يجب الانتباه إلى تغيير حديث في إجراءات الدخول فقد طبقت الجزيرة عدة قرارات اعتباراً من 1 سبتمبر 2025، أبرزها أنه يتعين على جميع الوافدين الدوليين إلى مطار نغوراه راي الدولي تقديم بطاقة إعلان «كل إندونيسيا» الجديدة، هذه البطاقة مجانية وتُكمل عبر الإنترنت من خلال منصة رقمية جديدة، تجمع بين نماذج الصحة والجمارك والحجر الصحي والهجرة، يجب ملؤها قبل ثلاثة أيام من الوصول، وتشمل تفاصيل شخصية وبيانات الجواز والرحلة والإقامة.
جزر إندونيسيا.
وذكرت الدراسة، أن بورتوريكو تحتل المركز الـ14 بين أغلى الوجهات، لكنها توفر خيارات اقتصادية تصل إلى 82 جنيهاً إسترلينياً يومياً للفرد، مقارنة بمتوسط 182 جنيهاً، ومع تنوع جزرها البالغ عددها أكثر من 17 ألف جزيرة، تواصل إندونيسيا جذب العرسان الباحثين عن توازن مثالي بين الفخامة والقيمة الحقيقية.
While newlyweds are searching for luxurious honeymoon destinations, such as the Maldives or Mauritius, with their white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and constant sunshine, Indonesia stands out as an option that combines luxury with affordability.
Best Honeymoon Destination
According to the "Daily Mail," a recent study conducted by a famous fashion brand analyzed 30 popular honeymoon destinations and revealed that the Indonesian islands rank first in offering a luxurious vacation without straining the budget. The study considered factors such as airfare prices, five-star hotel costs, availability of luxury resorts, quality of spas, and access to private pools and secluded villas.
Cost of Flights to Indonesia
The cost of a round-trip flight in premium economy class to Indonesia in June 2026 is approximately £1,103 on average, which is three to four times less compared to similar destinations. Meanwhile, staying at a five-star hotel costs an average of £396 per night, compared to £937 in the Maldives and £537 in Bermuda.
Resorts in Indonesia
Indonesia boasts 177 luxury resorts, which make up 6% of the total resorts in the country, along with 673 five-star wellness resorts and 538 hotels with private pools, a high percentage reaching about 18% globally.
For those choosing the famous island of Bali, it is important to note a recent change in entry procedures. The island implemented several regulations starting from September 1, 2025, the most notable being that all international arrivals at Ngurah Rai International Airport must present the new "All Indonesia" declaration card. This card is free and can be completed online through a new digital platform that combines health, customs, quarantine, and immigration forms, which must be filled out three days before arrival and includes personal details, passport information, travel data, and accommodation.
The study mentioned that Puerto Rico ranks 14th among the most expensive destinations, but it offers economical options starting at £82 per day per person, compared to an average of £182. With its diversity of over 17,000 islands, Indonesia continues to attract couples seeking the perfect balance between luxury and true value.