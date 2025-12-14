في الوقت الذي يبحث العرسان الجدد عن وجهات فاخرة لشهر العسل، مثل جزر المالديف أو موريشيوس، مع شواطئها الرملية البيضاء ومياهها الفيروزية وأشعة الشمس الدائمة، تبرز إندونيسيا كخيار يجمع بين الرفاهية والتكلفة المعقولة.

أفضل وجهة لقضاء شهر العسل

بحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» كشفت دراسة حديثة أجرتها علامة أزياء شهيرة، وشملت تحليل 30 وجهة شهيرة لشهر العسل، أن جزر إندونيسيا تحتل المركز الأول في تقديم عطلة فاخرة دون إرهاق الميزانية، واعتمدت الدراسة عوامل مثل أسعار الرحلات الجوية، تكاليف الفنادق الخمس نجوم، توافر المنتجعات الفاخرة، جودة المنتجعات الصحية (السبا)، وإمكانية الوصول إلى حمامات سباحة خاصة وفيلات منعزلة.

تكلفة الطيران إلى إندونيسيا

وتبلغ تكلفة رحلة طيران ذهاباً وإياباً في الدرجة الاقتصادية الممتازة إلى إندونيسيا في يونيو 2026 نحو 1103 جنيهات إسترلينية في المتوسط، وهي أقل بثلاث أو أربع مرات مقارنة بوجهات مشابهة، أما الإقامة في فندق خمس نجوم، فتكلف في المتوسط 396 جنيهاً إسترلينياً لليلة الواحدة، مقابل 937 جنيهاً في المالديف و537 جنيهاً في برمودا.

منتجعات إندونيسيا

وتفتخر إندونيسيا بـ177 منتجعاً فاخراً، تشكل 6% من إجمالي المنتجعات في البلاد، إلى جانب 673 منتجعاً صحياً خمس نجوم، و538 فندقاً يحتوي على حمامات سباحة خاصة، وهي نسبة عالية تصل إلى نحو 18% عالمياً.

وبالنسبة لمن يختارون جزيرة بالي الشهيرة، يجب الانتباه إلى تغيير حديث في إجراءات الدخول فقد طبقت الجزيرة عدة قرارات اعتباراً من 1 سبتمبر 2025، أبرزها أنه يتعين على جميع الوافدين الدوليين إلى مطار نغوراه راي الدولي تقديم بطاقة إعلان «كل إندونيسيا» الجديدة، هذه البطاقة مجانية وتُكمل عبر الإنترنت من خلال منصة رقمية جديدة، تجمع بين نماذج الصحة والجمارك والحجر الصحي والهجرة، يجب ملؤها قبل ثلاثة أيام من الوصول، وتشمل تفاصيل شخصية وبيانات الجواز والرحلة والإقامة.

وذكرت الدراسة، أن بورتوريكو تحتل المركز الـ14 بين أغلى الوجهات، لكنها توفر خيارات اقتصادية تصل إلى 82 جنيهاً إسترلينياً يومياً للفرد، مقارنة بمتوسط 182 جنيهاً، ومع تنوع جزرها البالغ عددها أكثر من 17 ألف جزيرة، تواصل إندونيسيا جذب العرسان الباحثين عن توازن مثالي بين الفخامة والقيمة الحقيقية.