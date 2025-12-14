While newlyweds are searching for luxurious honeymoon destinations, such as the Maldives or Mauritius, with their white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and constant sunshine, Indonesia stands out as an option that combines luxury with affordability.

Best Honeymoon Destination

According to the "Daily Mail," a recent study conducted by a famous fashion brand analyzed 30 popular honeymoon destinations and revealed that the Indonesian islands rank first in offering a luxurious vacation without straining the budget. The study considered factors such as airfare prices, five-star hotel costs, availability of luxury resorts, quality of spas, and access to private pools and secluded villas.

Cost of Flights to Indonesia

The cost of a round-trip flight in premium economy class to Indonesia in June 2026 is approximately £1,103 on average, which is three to four times less compared to similar destinations. Meanwhile, staying at a five-star hotel costs an average of £396 per night, compared to £937 in the Maldives and £537 in Bermuda.

Resorts in Indonesia

Indonesia boasts 177 luxury resorts, which make up 6% of the total resorts in the country, along with 673 five-star wellness resorts and 538 hotels with private pools, a high percentage reaching about 18% globally.

For those choosing the famous island of Bali, it is important to note a recent change in entry procedures. The island implemented several regulations starting from September 1, 2025, the most notable being that all international arrivals at Ngurah Rai International Airport must present the new "All Indonesia" declaration card. This card is free and can be completed online through a new digital platform that combines health, customs, quarantine, and immigration forms, which must be filled out three days before arrival and includes personal details, passport information, travel data, and accommodation.

The study mentioned that Puerto Rico ranks 14th among the most expensive destinations, but it offers economical options starting at £82 per day per person, compared to an average of £182. With its diversity of over 17,000 islands, Indonesia continues to attract couples seeking the perfect balance between luxury and true value.